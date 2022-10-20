ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Jimmy Thomas obituary

By Simon Thomas
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x94dL_0iggLA3m00

My father, Jimmy Thomas, who has died aged 88, loved a scrap. In the course of his work in the casino and gambling industry, he would go up against lawyers, planning departments, European legislators, parking wardens – particularly parking wardens – and people who wrote and rewrote gambling laws. He also had a very well-publicised fight with David Cameron which found its way on to the front pages in 2012 – when he protested about VAT being charged on refurbishment work at the Royal Marsden hospital.

His weapons of choice were common sense, tenacity, and a great memory for rules … and how to bend them. He rarely lost a battle, and he ensured many others won theirs.

Born in Leicester, to Doris (nee Keeble) and John Thomas, Jimmy grew up within the family business of travelling fairs. He was sent to Uppingham school, in Rutland, with his two brothers, John and Michael.

Joining his father, he toured the country, eventually meeting Alma Darby at a dance-social and falling in love. They married in 1958 and, wanting a more stable base so that they could start a family, began to look for a way out of the travelling life. Jimmy found a niche opportunity through renting fruit machines to miners’ and social clubs.

Hard work brought success and in 1963 he founded Showboat Amusements, which he grew to about 120 arcades and a few bingo halls. Alongside all this sat Thomas Automatics, a company manufacturing change machines and gaming equipment: “Constant innovation was my driving passion,” he told his children. Dad never stopped inventing and bringing opportunities to life. His creation of an electronic random number generator for gaming machines genuinely revolutionised the industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acKMW_0iggLA3m00
Jimmy Thomas and his wife, Alma Photograph: None

Dad and I built his crowning achievement when we acquired the Hippodrome on Leicester Square in 2005 and transformed it into the country’s pre-eminent casino and entertainment business. He taught me one fundamental lesson: you can’t run a business without being there, and he could often be found at the Hippodrome until the early hours of a Saturday night/Sunday morning, texting me about what should be done better.

He was at his happiest with Alma at his side, and me and my sisters, Lisa and Carla, in the car, driving down to the south of France with Supertramp on the 8-track. He had got a Rolls-Royce and had a trailer built for all the cases, and one summer he even tied a boat on top for a bit of fun on the sea.

Dad told us often: “Always give something back.” As kids we were turfed out of bed on Christmas Day to dress up and haul a sack of presents down to the local hospital. My mother was the same. Lying in a ward at the Royal Marsden undergoing treatment for cancer, she told Dad to sell the ruby ring he had given her for their 40th anniversary. It was to be the first instalment of the £3m he eventually gave to refurbish a ward there.

Alma died in 2008. Jimmy is survived by me and my sisters, seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Cemeteries can show you what it means to be a person, and how this has changed

You can tell a lot about a place from the local cemetery. I make a point of visiting them whenever I travel somewhere new. You’d never catch me reading a history book; I find them deadly boring. But the texture of a place comes to life in the dates, recurring family names and professions inscribed on gravestones. Highgate Cemetery in north London, for example, has many graves inscribed with Oxon or Cantab, meaning their owner graduated from either Oxford or Cambridge university.
The Guardian

The dog that walks like a human – and other precocious pets: ‘We didn’t teach him, it was his idea’

‘I watched in amazement as he hopped up the stairs’: Dexter, the dog that walks on two legs. We bought Dexter as a puppy. He was an adorable bundle of energy, a pure-breed Brittany spaniel. My husband, two children and I fell in love with him straight away. We’d lost an elderly dog the year before, and had rescued another, who we tragically had to put to sleep. It devastated us. So we poured our love into Dexter.
The Guardian

I fund climate activism – and I applaud the Van Gogh protest

Two climate activists who threw soup on the protective glass covering of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting have captured the attention of the world. While some have ridiculed the activists, as a funder of climate activism, I am proud of the bigger conversation they have started. When I saw the...
The Guardian

The Guardian

484K+
Followers
109K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy