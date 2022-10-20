ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady Apologizes for Controversial Comment He Made on Podcast

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The Buccaneers’ quarterback walked back his statement in his press availability Thursday.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady controversially compared going through an NFL season to military deployment on his Let’s Go! podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray earlier this week.

“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again,’” Brady said.

“There’s only one way to do it. … The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself, right? Whenever you may say, ‘Oh man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this.’ When it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done, which is why you are who you are. You’re going to go, ‘How the [expletive] do I get it done?’ You know, ‘What do I got to do to get it done?’”

After receiving backlash for the comparison, Brady opened his Thursday media availability by apologizing, calling the metaphor a “very poor choice of words.”

“Earlier this week, I made a statement about playing football and the military, and it was a very poor choice of words,” Brady said. “I just want to express that to any sentiments out there that people may have taken it in a certain way, so I apologize.”

It’s been a slow beginning to the season for Brady and the Tampa Bay offense, as the Buccaneers rank 20th in scoring and 21st in yards gained among the league’s 32 teams. With Tampa Bay at 3–3 through six games, Brady is off to his worst start since the 2012 season.

Comments / 38

Ray Mac
2d ago

I've been deployed and I'm not a Brady fan at all...His comment wasn't offensive to me at all. I think people need to stop being so sensitive.🤷🏾‍♂️

Reply(2)
8
jaden gates
3d ago

Tom should not have apologized a statement that is made everyday in athletics. Every military deployment is not about war and killing.

Reply(2)
8
Ruth Nadeau
3d ago

this is his white privilege showing, never served a day in his whole life but yet had the nerve 2 make that comparison. he wouldn't last a day in bootcamp let alone combat. an apology just doesn't cut it

Reply(10)
8
 

Sports Illustrated

