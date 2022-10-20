What we know about Netflix’s new movie ‘The School for Good and Evil’

Michelle Yeoh as Professor Anemone, left, Charlize Theron as Lady Lesso and Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey in “The School for Good and Evil.” | Helen Sloane, Netflix

Netflix’s newest movie, “The School for Good and Evil,” was released earlier this week. It was directed by Paul Feig, who directed “Bridesmaids.”

The movie was adapted from Soman Chainani’s young adult book series of the same name, which has sold more than 3 million copies worldwide.

What is ‘The School for Good and Evil’ about?

The movie follows best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) as they attend their first year at the magical school known for training both hero and villains. Some of the school’s notable alumni are Cinderella and Jack from the classic tale “Jack and the Beanstalk.”

Once admitted to the magical academy, students are sorted to work with either Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington), who trains in becoming good-hearted princes and princesses, or Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), who teaches the art of villainy.

When Sophie and Agatha are sorted into separate groups, they are both under the impression that mistakes were made.

What are people saying about ‘The School for Good and Evil?’

So far, “The School for Good and Evil” is popular with audiences. The movie has an audience score of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes . Critic reviews lag far behind with a 38% score.

“A muddle of clichés and inconsistencies with just enough charm and cleverness to keep you watching,” Maya Philips wrote for The New York Times .

“While the inherent appeal hinges on approaching fairy-tale conventions with a more modern (and pretty well telegraphed) sensibility, the long slog to getting there in this near-two-and-half-hour movie doesn’t turn over many new pages,” wrote Brian Lowry from CNN .

Peter Debruge from Variety says, “The costume and set designs are to die for, though everything else seems to have been recycled from J.K. Rowling’s superior wizarding school franchise in Netflix’s campy take on the hit YA book series.”

Is it a good movie for kids?

The movie has a PG-13 rating for use of strong language and profanity, as well as dark scenes with monsters, spirits, fighting and weapons that might be scary to younger kids.

The movie is adapted from books written for a young adult audience, so it might be too mature for younger kids.

Will there be a sequel?

Netflix has not announced a sequel yet. Chainani wrote six books in “The School for Good and Evil” series. The first book, “The School for Good and Evil,” was released in 2013.