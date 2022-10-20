ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

What we know about Netflix’s new movie ‘The School for Good and Evil’

By Margaret Darby
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wc19u_0iggL5jO00
Michelle Yeoh as Professor Anemone, left, Charlize Theron as Lady Lesso and Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey in “The School for Good and Evil.” | Helen Sloane, Netflix

Netflix’s newest movie, “The School for Good and Evil,” was released earlier this week. It was directed by Paul Feig, who directed “Bridesmaids.”

The movie was adapted from Soman Chainani’s young adult book series of the same name, which has sold more than 3 million copies worldwide.

What is ‘The School for Good and Evil’ about?

The movie follows best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) as they attend their first year at the magical school known for training both hero and villains. Some of the school’s notable alumni are Cinderella and Jack from the classic tale “Jack and the Beanstalk.”

Once admitted to the magical academy, students are sorted to work with either Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington), who trains in becoming good-hearted princes and princesses, or Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), who teaches the art of villainy.

When Sophie and Agatha are sorted into separate groups, they are both under the impression that mistakes were made.

What are people saying about ‘The School for Good and Evil?’

So far, “The School for Good and Evil” is popular with audiences. The movie has an audience score of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes . Critic reviews lag far behind with a 38% score.

“A muddle of clichés and inconsistencies with just enough charm and cleverness to keep you watching,” Maya Philips wrote for The New York Times .

“While the inherent appeal hinges on approaching fairy-tale conventions with a more modern (and pretty well telegraphed) sensibility, the long slog to getting there in this near-two-and-half-hour movie doesn’t turn over many new pages,” wrote Brian Lowry from CNN .

Peter Debruge from Variety says, “The costume and set designs are to die for, though everything else seems to have been recycled from J.K. Rowling’s superior wizarding school franchise in Netflix’s campy take on the hit YA book series.”

Is it a good movie for kids?

The movie has a PG-13 rating for use of strong language and profanity, as well as dark scenes with monsters, spirits, fighting and weapons that might be scary to younger kids.

The movie is adapted from books written for a young adult audience, so it might be too mature for younger kids.

Will there be a sequel?

Netflix has not announced a sequel yet. Chainani wrote six books in “The School for Good and Evil” series. The first book, “The School for Good and Evil,” was released in 2013.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

House of the Dragon: ‘Harrowing’ episode 10 scene leaves viewers feeling traumatised

House of the Dragon featured yet another “traumatising” birth scene in its season one finale.When the series began, the showrunners. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, said they would not “shy away” from several births that take place in George RR Martin’s source material, Fire & Blood.One such scene featured in the opening episode, and ended in the death of Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke). A second followed in episode six, when Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) gives birth to Joffrey. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In episode 10, Rhaenyra, shortly after learning her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has died, goes...
The Independent

Matthew Perry sent Julia Roberts ‘hundreds’ of fax messages in early days of relationship

Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts courted each other via fax messages for three months before they began dating in 1995.The pair became friends before Roberts’ guest appearance on season two of Friends and went on to date for six months before breaking up in April 1996.In his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed he broke up with the “beautiful and brilliant” Roberts due to his own struggles with addiction and not feeling “enough” for her.In an extract published by The Times, Perry recalled how the early days of their relationship started over fax in...
The Independent

Doctor Who review: Jodie Whittaker deserved more for this end of an era

Saying goodbye to Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor feels bittersweet. As the first female actor to play the Time Lord, she’s brought Doctor Who up to speed with modern times – but her tenure has often struggled to live up to its potential. That’s due less to her performance – lord knows, she’s been giving all she can – than the scripts the actor has been given. There’s been a renewed interest in the show with Russell T Davies, the brains behind the original reboot, taking back the showrunner reins for the next series.We know that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa...
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
44K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy