MusiCares to honor Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson in 2023

SANTA MONICA (CNS) - Motown legends Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson will be the honorees at MusiCares' 32nd annual Persons of the Year benefit gala in February, the organization announced today.

"MusiCares is thrilled to be honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the 2023 Persons of the Year gala, which will be the first time we are honoring two legends together," MusiCares Executive Director Laura Segura said. "With Mr. Gordy as the creator of the Motown Sound, and Mr. Robinson as his first writer and artist, their music, along with the many others who joined Motown, reached out across a racially divided country to transform popular music, creating a musical legacy like no other."

Gordy, 92, founded Motown Records in Detroit in 1959. The label exploded in the 1960s, launching artists that included Stevie Wonder, the Supremes, the Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Gladys Knight & the Pips and many others. The label was so successful its music came to be known as the "Motown Sound."

Success continued into the 1970s with acts such as the Jackson 5 and the Commodores.

"Wow! How honored I am to be named the MusiCares Persons of the Year, and together with my best friend of over 65 years, the great Smokey Robinson. How special is that!" Gordy said. "I am grateful to be included in MusiCares' remarkable history of music icons. The work they do is so critical to the well-being of our music community, and I look forward to a most exciting evening."

Robinson, 82, founded "Smokey Robinson and the Miracles" while still in high school in Detroit. They were one of Motown's most popular early acts, with a string of hits including "Shop Around," "The Tracks of My Tears" and "Tears of a Clown."

He also wrote and produced hits for other Motown artists, including the Temptations' signature song, "My Girl," and later recorded hits as a solo artist including "Just to See Her" and "Cruisin."

"I have supported MusiCares for many years and know what great work they do for our creative community, who need our help," Robinson said. "Recently, when no one could tour, they were a lifeline to those in the touring industry for monetary help and mental health services. I am honored that they have chosen me and my best friend and Motown founder Berry Gordy to share this beautiful honor and celebrate with you all together."

The MusiCares Persons of the Year tribute ceremony includes a reception and silent auction, followed by a dinner and tribute concert, featuring renowned musicians and other artists paying tribute to Gordy and Robinson. Proceeds from the event provide support for professional musicians in need of assistance with health services and other basic living needs.

The tribute will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3, 2023, two nights before the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

