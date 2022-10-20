Look: Mizzou Unveils New Uniforms Ahead of Vanderbilt Matchup

The Missouri Tigers gave us a sneak peak at the new threads they'll be wearing in Saturday's homecoming game.

At this point, Tigers fans are well aware of Missouri's three-game losing streak and, quite frankly, they're tired of hearing about it. That'll be the narrative though until something changes and the Tigers can claw their way to a victory. Could a new look help this Mizzou team get over the hump?

That's what head coach Eli Drinkwitz and company are counting on as the Tigers unveiled via Twitter the team's new "Homecoming Gold" uniforms that they'll don in Saturday's homecoming game against Vanderbilt. The uniform combo features gold jerseys and black pants along with a black helmet.

Mizzou needs an SEC win badly and the hapless Commodores may be their best shot at getting in the conference win column. It's no wonder they're pulling out all the stops trying to build momentum heading into this crucial matchup.

Shiny new gear or not, the Tigers are going to have to play much better offensively to win this game. They've only scored 53 points combined in their last three games. Luckily for Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook and the offense he conducts, Vandy's giving up a hair over 53-points per game over its last three contests. If the Tigers can't get it going on offense here, they'll need to change a lot more than their jerseys.

Faurot Field has been a safe haven for Missouri all year. Both of the Tigers' wins have come on their home turf, and their only home loss was a dog fight with No. 1 Georgia in which Mizzou nearly triumphed. Memorial Stadium should be packed to the brim Saturday, which might just give Missouri the advantage it needs to ensure a joyous Tigers' homecoming celebration.

