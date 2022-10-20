Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
One dead after crash in central Illinois
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the victim from the crash in Rantoul. Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup says Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Northrup says Diaz-Rosales s died from blunt force chest injuries she received during the...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rantoul crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a single vehicle crash in Rantoul. The Coroner reports Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:15 a.m. on October 21, 2022. Officials confirm the crash occurred late Thursday evening around 10:48 p.m. near...
1470 WMBD
Three injured in Woodford County crash
GOODFIELD, Ill. – Authorities in Woodford County are investigating a two-vehicle crash that injured three people. The Woodford County Sheriffs Department says it happened after 11 A.M. Thursday near the intersection of Route 117 and County Road 475, inbetween Goodfield and Eureka. One of the two cars rolled over.
Central Illinois Proud
Overnight shooting leads to 21st homicide in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for the shooter in another homicide investigation. On Saturday, at approximately 2:36 a.m., officers responded to the neighborhood on W. Seibold Street between S. Idaho and S. Oregon Streets on two ShotSpotter alerts. One indicated 12 rounds were fired, while the other indicated four were fired.
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire heavily damages Peoria Heights home
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Firefighters say one home suffered catastrophic damage, and two others suffered exterior damage after a fire early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:30 AM on East Rouse Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from all sides of the home,...
25newsnow.com
BPD investigating attempted carjacking, shooting at grocery store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington police are looking for “multiple suspects” after a morning attempted carjacking that resulted in shots fired. Sergeant John Fermon said the attempted carjacking occurred around 8 a.m. near the HyVee along Veteran’s Parkway. Multiple suspects attempted to steal a car containing a single passenger. During the struggle between the victim and suspect, shots were fired, according to Fermon.
ourquadcities.com
Deputies allege ‘belligerent’ suspect spat on deputy & inside squad
A 22-year-old Henry, Illinois, man is behind bars after deputies allege he spat on and at them before and during his transport to jail. Domonic Barajas faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations, court records say.
High-power voltage line falls down, starts fire
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A high-power voltage line fell down and started flames in three spots, the Mid-Piatt County Fire Department confirmed. Fire officials said they had to wait for Ameren to turn off the power before they could extinguish the fire with water. The crew put the fire out and let Ameren controls the […]
1470 WMBD
Teen shot Friday night in Central Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager was injured after he was shot Friday evening in Central Peoria. Peoria Police were called to an area near Hanssler Place and Broadway around 6:00 p.m. for a ten round ShotSpotter alert, followed by a three-round alert. The teen, officials say, was taken to...
1470 WMBD
PPD: Suspect evades traffic stops, injures innocent driver
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say a suspect evaded officers and then slammed into another vehicle, causing significant injuries to one person late Wednesday. PPD has now released details about the incident from just after 10:15 p.m. Police say officers first got called to the 800 block of S....
25newsnow.com
Homicide Investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police responded to two ShotSpotter alerts at the 2900 block of West Seibold Street around 2:36 a.m. Saturday, October 22. The ShotSpotter alerts detected 12 and 4 rounds fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male with gunshot wounds outside...
aledotimesrecord.com
Man arrested in connection with July shooting death on Grand Avenue, Galesburg
GALESBURG — Asheem Monte Afutu, 33, has been arrested on a warrant for murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with a shooting that took place in July in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Afutu was arrested in Florida and extradited to Knox County, where he...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Judge finds Peoria bar owner guilty of 2020 hit-and-run crash
UPDATE (3:15 p.m.) - Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack on Thursday found Peoria bar owner Martin Walgenbach guilty of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. The verdict was handed down after a one-day bench trial on a charge that he left the scene after hitting a...
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County Sheriff's Office advises Sheridan residents to shelter in place and lock their doors
UPDATE: The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office has lifted the shelter-in-place order in Sheridan. Reports indicate that a suspect is in custody after an approximately ten-hour standoff with police. ****. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office is requesting that residents in Sheridan shelter in place and lock their doors. There is an...
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
WSPY NEWS
Two women from Peoria arrested in Oswego in alleged retail theft
Two women from Peoria were arrested on Friday according to the Oswego Police Department. 21-year-old Tanaysha M. McDaniel and Kenijha C. Fletcher are accused of taking about $497 worth of merchandise from the Burlington Coat Factory store in the 2400 block of Route 34. Both women are charged with felony...
Evanston-based owners of Urbana nursing home threaten to close facility
The Evanston-based owners of a nursing home in Urbana that was purchased three years ago from Champaign County with an agreement to keep it running are threatening to close the 243-bed facility, the largest in the area.
Central Illinois Proud
Man sent to hospital after Ann St. shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was injured after a shooting in Peoria at approximately 2:20 p.m. Friday. According to Peoria Police, officers located a man with apparent gunshot wounds after responding to the scene of a shotspotter near Ann Street and Westmoreland Avenue. The man was sent to...
25newsnow.com
Galesburg murder suspect in court Friday after arrest in Florida
GALESBURG (25 News Now) - The suspect in a fatal shooting in July appeared in a Knox County courtroom Friday after authorities arrested him in Florida. The judge kept Asheem Afutu’s bond at $1 million, meaning he would have to post 10% of that or $100,000 cash on charges of murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
1470 WMBD
Peoria County flag contest winner revealed
PEORIA, Ill. – Sure, Peoria County has FLOWN a flag. But it wasn’t an OFFICIAL county flag. “I know we have something that flies over the courthouse,” said Andrew Rand, Peoria County Board Chairman (D-Dist. 4). “It’s got…the seal of Peoria County, but we don’t have a true flag. There’s a difference between a piece of white cloth with the county seal on it and a flag.
Comments / 0