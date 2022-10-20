PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for the shooter in another homicide investigation. On Saturday, at approximately 2:36 a.m., officers responded to the neighborhood on W. Seibold Street between S. Idaho and S. Oregon Streets on two ShotSpotter alerts. One indicated 12 rounds were fired, while the other indicated four were fired.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO