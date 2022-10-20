Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Blakeview: A bright pink building on Royal Street has had many lives
In the 400 block of Royal Street is a bright pink building known for the past 66 years as Brennan’s Restaurant. The building itself dates to 1795 and, like the 8th District police station, once served as a bank. According to the Historic New Orleans Collection’s Collins C. Diboll...
NOLA.com
Halloween, Day of the Dead and other events in New Orleans
Halloween, Day of the Dead and other frightening and sacred rituals fill the calendar this week. Here’s a list of some of the haunted houses, spooky events, parties, concerts and more. For more spirited events, visit calendar.gambitweekly.com. Through Oct. 31. New Orleans Nightmare. This season the haunted house unleashes...
NOLA.com
Krewe of Boo rolls tonight in New Orleans; here's where and when
The fun and frights of the Krewe of Boo hit a fevered pitch Saturday night when the Carnival-style parade that celebrates the Halloween season rolls in a big way. Where's the best place to spot the parade? Is there more happening? Do I need a costume? (Yes!) Here are the...
WDSU
'Ghosts in the Oaks' returns to City Park, offering spooky family fun
NEW ORLEANS — "Ghosts in the Oaks" returns to City Park after a hiatus due to COVID-19. The spooky, family-friendly event is happening Oct. 22 and 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. for early admission guests and 6 to 9 p.m. for general admission. All proceeds will benefit the...
NOLA.com
Louisiana horror flicks to check out this Halloween
Louisiana’s folklore is rich with spirits, monsters, dark deeds, magic and drama. And New Orleans alone has volumes of stories about ghosts, vampires and the unexplainable. Surprisingly, though, while Louisiana’s film industry goes back to the early 20th century, locally shot horror films didn’t really start appearing until the 1950s and '60s — and the results have since often been a mixed bag of bad accents, fumbled traditions and jumbled locations.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District
The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
NOLA.com
Children's Hospital plans $10M enrichment center with aquarium, recording studio and parade porch
On the heels of a $300 million expansion, Children’s Hospital New Orleans is continuing to add to its uptown campus with plans for another multi-million dollar addition in the form of a 12,000 square foot child enrichment center. The idea is to make hospital stays and visits enjoyable for...
NOLA.com
Lil' Ray Neal, live at the Dew Drop in Mandeville
The fall music series at the Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall continues Oct. 29 with Lil' Ray Neal in concert from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Old Mandeville. Born into a Louisiana blues family and known as a sideman to legendary musicians for more than four decades, Neal has come into the spotlight as a leading frontman in recent years. Still, his stories of touring remain rich in the memories of giving impromptu blues guitar lessons on the road to some of the world's most famous musicians. He has shared the stage with the likes of John Lee Hooker, Big Mama Thornton, Muddy Waters, Bobby Rush, Bobby “Blue” Bland and even the late, great blues giant, B.B. King. Today, Neal continues to wow audiences with his songwriting and dynamic playing.
NOLA.com
Lost Black settlement on the Chalmette Battlefield is the topic of documentary
The Chalmette tract where Americans beat the British in the Battle of New Orleans is open and grassy, leaving no hint that the St. Bernard Parish acreage once contained a village called Fazendeville that was established after the Civil War for freed slaves. The community included houses, a grocery, a...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police - and police alternatives - in spotlight as City Hall preps budget
Faced with a crime surge that’s dragged New Orleans’ collective mood to depths not reached since Hurricane Katrina's aftermath, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is preparing to unveil her most consequential spending plan in 2½ years: how to use millions of federal dollars to repair a faltering criminal justice system.
NOLA.com
Krewe of Boo 2022: What to know about the parade and other frightfully fun activities
Get the right fright this weekend for the Krewe of Boo collection of events that culminates with the Carnival-style parade that celebrates the Halloween season like only New Orleans can. What's the parade route? What else is going on? Do I need a costume? Here are all the answers to...
NOLA.com
The Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie is the newest thing for fall
The oldest walking parade in St. Tammany Parish has officially moved to a new season, but so much else remains familiar. The Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie returns to the streets of Olde Towne Slidell for the first time since the pandemic, with its theme "Mona Breaks Free!" Dedicated...
Lake Charles American Press
Dancing Teddy Bear’s hobby has turned into a ministry
Walter P. Lyons was standing on a curb near Target on Friday, playing “America the Beautiful” on his trombone for tips. A few people stopped and handled a couple of bills out of the window of their cars. He received a few thumbs ups and smiles. No one...
NOLA.com
K-Town BBQ & Tofu serves Korean cuisine in Gretna
David Park challenges curious eaters to try his home-style Korean food. “I don’t think too many people here know Korean food,” says the owner of K-Town BBQ & Tofu, which sits next to Hong Kong Food Market in Gretna. “Vietnamese, Chinese, sushi, yes, but even my staff wasn’t familiar with our cuisine.”
NOLA.com
It's Halloween week in St. Tammany
Oct. 28: "Rocky Horror" will be presented Oct. 28 & 29 at the Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. See sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire on a stormy night, discover the eerie mansion of a mad scientist transvestite, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $33. For tickets without online fees, text (985) 285-6666 or buy online at eventbrite.com See more at cuttingedgetheater.com.
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
If you do get the chance to go, please take care to not cause any damage to the fort, as it is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.
On November 11th -13th, the Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival returns to the Jean Lafitte Auditorium for a fun-filled weekend. In addition to the delicious food and beautiful nature attractions, there are some amazing musical performances scheduled. New Orleans based, alternative rock band Better Than Ezra, Grammy-winning country singer Travis Tritt and country-pop singer and American Idol Alumni, Lauren Alaina will headline the festival next month. Other acts that currently are scheduled to perform include Uncle Kracker, Nashville South and local favorites, Rockin’ Dopsie & The Zydeco Twisters, and Amanda Shaw.
NOLA.com
Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.
On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
Cooler weather means it's gumbo time
There is a cold front about to blow through Louisiana, so you know what that means? It is gumbo time! Not that we need an excuse to make gumbo but when there is the first sign of cooler weather, it is time to get the roux going. Seafood gumbo is the most popular, especially because New Orleans is known for its delicious fresh seafood. It is a staple on most local restaurant's menus. But chicken and sausage gumbo is also loved by many. It is really about preference and what you are in the mood for. There are also two types of roux, a light and dark roux. Traditionally, you will see that a dark roux is used in most Cajun or Creole dishes like gumbo. I like both seafood gumbo and chicken and sausage gumbo but because many people are allergic to shellfish, I have chosen to share the seafood free version with you.
Thrillist
ShaSha Lounge, New Orleans’ First Cocktail Bar with NFT Membership, Opening Soon
ShaSha Lounge Social Aid and Pleasure Club is New Orleans’ first cocktail lounge offering NFT membership, opening in 2023 and founded by Chef Nina Compton and her business partner and husband Larry Miller. Compton and Miller are the pair behind New Orleans restaurants Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro, and they founded ShaSha with the goal of having money available to help the community in the wake of natural disasters.
Comments / 0