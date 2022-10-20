There is a cold front about to blow through Louisiana, so you know what that means? It is gumbo time! Not that we need an excuse to make gumbo but when there is the first sign of cooler weather, it is time to get the roux going. Seafood gumbo is the most popular, especially because New Orleans is known for its delicious fresh seafood. It is a staple on most local restaurant's menus. But chicken and sausage gumbo is also loved by many. It is really about preference and what you are in the mood for. There are also two types of roux, a light and dark roux. Traditionally, you will see that a dark roux is used in most Cajun or Creole dishes like gumbo. I like both seafood gumbo and chicken and sausage gumbo but because many people are allergic to shellfish, I have chosen to share the seafood free version with you.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO