Athens County, OH

Portsmouth Daily Times

Four-Wheeler crash on US 52

FRIENDSHIP – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash which occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 9:01 PM. The crash occurred on US 52 near milepost 13, in Nile Township, Scioto County. A 1998 Honda TRX 300 was traveling southwest when it overturned. The driver, Austin Newman, age 24, of Friendship, Ohio, and his passenger Catherine Shear, age 25, of Chillicothe, Ohio, suffered serious injuries. Both occupants were transported by helicopter to Cabell-Huntington Hospital.
FRIENDSHIP, OH
WSAZ

Two people flown to hospital following ATV crash

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that injured two people in Scioto County. Troopers say the crash happened Friday around 9:00 p.m. on US 52 in Nile Township. They say an ATV was traveling southwest when it flipped over. The driver...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Two people transported by medical helicopter following ATV crash in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that injured two people in Scioto County. Austin Newman, 24, of Friendship and Catherine Shear, 25, of Chillicothe were transported by a medical helicopter to Cabell-Huntington Hospital after an ATV overturned, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 four-wheelers stolen from Gallia County, Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two four-wheelers were stolen from the Springfield Township area of Gallia County, Ohio. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for the vehicles shown in the photos below. One is a 2020 blue Kawasaki with a winch, and the second is a 2020 dark green […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Woman dies in single vehicle crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and a tree in Lawrence County, Ohio. Troopers say around 4:30 Sunday afternoon, Marilyn Burns was driving north on Big Branch Road in Union Township when she drove off the road and hit a tree.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man charged after pursuit in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit in Scioto County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office were working school zones in the Wheelersburg area on Tuesday, Oct. 18, as part of National School Bus Safety Week when they attempted […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battle a large structure fire in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday afternoon in Ross County, several township fire crews were called to a structure fire. According to initial reports, the fire was located in the 400 block of McDonald Road. The Guardian could not independently confirm if the structure was occupied at the time...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Structure Fire on North Side of County

ROSS – Emergency services have been called to a structure fire on the North Side of the county around 1:30 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, a structure located in the area of 470 block of Mcdonald Road was reported to be fully engulfed. When firefighters arrived they called for mutual aid including a grass truck, and Box 65 to come to the scene.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Athens Co. fugitive taken into custody

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A man wanted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office has been taken into custody. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force located and arrested Randall Deeds, Jr. Deeds had been wanted on burglary and drug...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Easter Sunday murder trial continues in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — More witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Thursday in the murder trial against Keontae Nelson. Nelson is accused of murdering Kane Roush, a former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player, on Easter Sunday in 2021. Jaquan Hall, one of the men accused of Roush’s murder, […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
10TV

2 arrested during drug trafficking investigation in Athens County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and woman from Athens County were arrested by agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force Thursday during a drug trafficking investigation. The task force says, 35-year-old Randall Deeds was wanted in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. The task force went to the 19300 block of Binderbasin Road in Glouster on a tip where investigators found Deeds and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Aileen Mays, in a basement bedroom.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Man dies after car plunges into pond in Mason County

ASHTON, W.Va. — A man died after his car plunged into a roadside pond in Mason County Friday morning. According to state police, at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Scott Burdette, 49, of Walker, was driving on state Route 2 between Ashton and Glenwood when his car left the highway near the River’s Edge Campgrond, struck a large rock, and then went airborne landing in the pond where it was submerged.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man, dog die after car crashes into pond

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash into a pond on Route 2 in Mason County. Troopers say this happened around 11:20 a.m. Friday at the River’s Edge Campground. For those who spend their weekends at the campground like Gary Sawyers,...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle large brush fire in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in the Sissonville area early Sunday evening. Kanawha Metro says that the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Shale Dr. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new […]
SISSONVILLE, WV

