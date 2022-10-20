Read full article on original website
L.A. Councilman Mike Bonin speaks on City Council controversy at conference
Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin spoke about the racial comments fellow councilmembers made towards his son that has rocked the council since the comments were released to the public two weeks ago. Speaking at a fireside chat at the NAACP California Hawaii State Conference in Westchester, Bonin opened up about the comments former City Council President Nury Martinez made about his adopted son. "I knew it was a lot bigger than my son. It was dripping with ugly, deliberate, anti-black racism," Bonin said.The secretly recorded conversation was about redistricting - and council members discussed how to carve up historically African American...
thecorsaironline.com
Shouting Voices: Protests Erupt at City Hall
Protests against the Los Angeles City Council continued outside the doors of City Hall during a multi-organization demonstration Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Representatives from Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, Union De Vecinos, and other activist organizations blocked the Main Street Entrance to City Hall in an effort to prevent ongoing council meetings. Official business continued online via virtual meetings, and protestors who breached the building’s entrance were removed by security.
postnewsgroup.com
Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor
Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
2urbangirls.com
Meet Inglewood mayoral candidate Fredrisha ”Sha” Dixon
Dixon is a community organizer and lawyer who is Vying to Become Inglewood’s First Woman Mayor. My name is Fredrisha “Sha” Dixon and I am asking you to support my effort to become the first woman Mayor in Inglewood History. I am a Mother, Activist, Community Organizer, and People’s Lawyer who has been at the forefront of many fights against corrupt elected officials, systems of oppression, and human rights violations. I have almost one decade of experience in Public Service and I received my Juris Doctor degree (Law Degree) from Trinity Law School.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach legend Willie McGinest supports Suzie Price for mayor
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach community leader and legend Willie McGinest released a fresh testimonial today about why he and his family back Suzie Price for Mayor. Raised in the city, McGinest graduated from Long Beach Poly High School, then went on to graduate from USC with a degree in Public Administration and a 15-year storied NFL career. Willie and his family are active in the Long Beach community.
spectrumnews1.com
LA's first street psychiatrist talks about transforming homeless lives
There are many factors that can cause a person to become homeless. One of the most visible on the streets of LA is a lack of adequate mental health care. The LA County Department of Mental Health is seeking to address that shortfall in access with their first street psychiatrist, Dr. Shayan Rab.
2urbangirls.com
Compton educator named Teacher of the Year
The state of California recently bestowed the designation of ‘Teacher of the Year’ to five educators including one from the Compton Unified School District. Dominguez High School’s Catherine Borek is an AP English and Drama teacher Credited with reviving the drama program at Dominguez. Borek was named Compton Unified School District’s Teacher of the Year this past May and one of LA County Office of Education’s Teachers of the year in September.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine’s Biggest Developers are Bankrolling Anthony Kuo’s City Council Campaign
As ballots were being mailed out, Irvine voters began receiving a slew of political attack mailers — funded by a political committee established just days earlier with tens of thousands of dollars in “dark money.” The dark money has now been traced back to mega-developers FivePoint and the Irvine Company.
arizonasuntimes.com
College Won’t Place Student Teachers at School That Prohibits Critical Race Theory
A California university said it will stop sending student teachers to a school district that banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT), according to a statement from the school district. California State University Fullerton will not be placing new student teachers at Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District in Sacramento,...
foxla.com
Bass, Caruso in final stretch of heated LA mayoral campaign
The election for the next Mayor of Los Angeles is just weeks away. Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are on the final stretch of the campaign trail.
Council Members Defend Meeting Without Resignations from de Leon, Cedillo
The council met Friday for the first time since de León said earlier this week that he does not plan on resigning.
lafocusnewspaper.com
Sharpton, Jackson and National Civil Rights Leaders Call for Reassessment of L.A. City Council’s Handling of Mark Ridley-Thomas’ Suspension in Wake of Racist Tapes
In the wake of the explosive racist audio tapes that surfaced earlier this month of former LA Council President Nury Martinez and Councilmembers Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo, five national civil rights leaders—including Rev. Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson and NAACP President Derrick Johnson—are calling on the L.A. City Council to reassess the handling of District 10 Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas’ suspension and restore his pay.
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Professor wins $10 million verdict against LA Community College District for wrongful termination
LOS ANGELES – A former English professor was awarded a $10 million verdict against the Los Angeles Community College District when the jury unanimously found she was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment claims that her employer failed to investigate. Dr. Sabrena Odom was a tenured professor at Los...
City of Norwalk declares state of emergency over homelessness
The city of Norwalk is pressing the panic button due to a homelessness crisis that has business owners and residents on alert. Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez announced on Wednesday that the city is seeking to declare a state of emergency due to the growing number of homeless people in the city. The number of homeless people in Norwalk has risen from 168 to 311, according to the Whittier Daily News. Ramirez and Norwalk officials blame the Project Roomkey initiative that was supposed to house homeless at vacant motels. Instead, the growing number of homeless has turned into a nuisance for residents and business...
Community members protest charter school on Baldwin Hills Elementary School campus
Since the charter school has moved in, community members said they've lost eight classrooms along with other common spaces.
Orange County and Los Angeles Democrat Parties Clash in Irvine City Council Race
Local Democrat factions are splintering in the Irvine City Council race as election day draws closer – pitting the Los Angeles Democrats against Orange County Democrats. It comes as developers are spending big to push their preferred candidates in a city where many residents are critical of developers. At...
8500 Santa Monica narrowly approved
The 8500 Santa Monica project divided the Planning Commission at their meeting this week, narrowly squeaking through the approval process by a 3-2 vote. Chair Stacey Jones, Vice Chair Marquita Thomas and Commissioner Erick Matos voted in favor, while Commissioners Michael Lombardi and Kimberly Copeland voted against. Commissioner David Gregoire abstained from the vote.
What Happens To LA Council Members’ Pay And Benefits When They Leave Office?
You asked us about how our City Council members’ pay and benefits work if they resign or are recalled. We got the answers.
beachcomber.news
Long Beach to Potentially Become an Autism-Certified City
In 2019, the tourism information center VistMesa had been working on a year-long project to help tailor and accommodate travel experiences for individuals with autism and their families. The project would result in the city of Mesa, Arizona becoming the first ever Autism-Certified City (ACC) in the United States. An...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Special needs parents win $45 million lawsuit over abuse at SMMUSD school
A Los Angeles jury determined this week that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) must pay out $45 million to the family of special needs twins after a behavioral aid at a Malibu school was found to have physically abused the two autistic seven-year-olds. The lawsuit, filed back in...
