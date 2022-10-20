ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

L.A. Councilman Mike Bonin speaks on City Council controversy at conference

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin spoke about the racial comments fellow councilmembers made towards his son that has rocked the council since the comments were released to the public two weeks ago. Speaking at a fireside chat at the NAACP California Hawaii State Conference in Westchester, Bonin opened up about the comments former City Council President Nury Martinez made about his adopted son. "I knew it was a lot bigger than my son. It was dripping with ugly, deliberate, anti-black racism," Bonin said.The secretly recorded conversation was about redistricting - and council members discussed how to carve up historically African American...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecorsaironline.com

Shouting Voices: Protests Erupt at City Hall

Protests against the Los Angeles City Council continued outside the doors of City Hall during a multi-organization demonstration Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Representatives from Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, Union De Vecinos, and other activist organizations blocked the Main Street Entrance to City Hall in an effort to prevent ongoing council meetings. Official business continued online via virtual meetings, and protestors who breached the building’s entrance were removed by security.
LOS ANGELES, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor

Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Meet Inglewood mayoral candidate Fredrisha ”Sha” Dixon

Dixon is a community organizer and lawyer who is Vying to Become Inglewood’s First Woman Mayor. My name is Fredrisha “Sha” Dixon and I am asking you to support my effort to become the first woman Mayor in Inglewood History. I am a Mother, Activist, Community Organizer, and People’s Lawyer who has been at the forefront of many fights against corrupt elected officials, systems of oppression, and human rights violations. I have almost one decade of experience in Public Service and I received my Juris Doctor degree (Law Degree) from Trinity Law School.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach legend Willie McGinest supports Suzie Price for mayor

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach community leader and legend Willie McGinest released a fresh testimonial today about why he and his family back Suzie Price for Mayor. Raised in the city, McGinest graduated from Long Beach Poly High School, then went on to graduate from USC with a degree in Public Administration and a 15-year storied NFL career. Willie and his family are active in the Long Beach community.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton educator named Teacher of the Year

The state of California recently bestowed the designation of ‘Teacher of the Year’ to five educators including one from the Compton Unified School District. Dominguez High School’s Catherine Borek is an AP English and Drama teacher Credited with reviving the drama program at Dominguez. Borek was named Compton Unified School District’s Teacher of the Year this past May and one of LA County Office of Education’s Teachers of the year in September.
COMPTON, CA
lafocusnewspaper.com

Sharpton, Jackson and National Civil Rights Leaders Call for Reassessment of L.A. City Council’s Handling of Mark Ridley-Thomas’ Suspension in Wake of Racist Tapes

In the wake of the explosive racist audio tapes that surfaced earlier this month of former LA Council President Nury Martinez and Councilmembers Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo, five national civil rights leaders—including Rev. Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson and NAACP President Derrick Johnson—are calling on the L.A. City Council to reassess the handling of District 10 Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas’ suspension and restore his pay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

City of Norwalk declares state of emergency over homelessness

The city of Norwalk is pressing the panic button due to a homelessness crisis that has business owners and residents on alert. Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez announced on Wednesday that the city is seeking to declare a state of emergency due to the growing number of homeless people in the city. The number of homeless people in Norwalk has risen from 168 to 311, according to the Whittier Daily News. Ramirez and Norwalk officials blame the Project Roomkey initiative that was supposed to house homeless at vacant motels. Instead, the growing number of homeless has turned into a nuisance for residents and business...
NORWALK, CA
WEHOville.com

8500 Santa Monica narrowly approved

The 8500 Santa Monica project divided the Planning Commission at their meeting this week, narrowly squeaking through the approval process by a 3-2 vote. Chair Stacey Jones, Vice Chair Marquita Thomas and Commissioner Erick Matos voted in favor, while Commissioners Michael Lombardi and Kimberly Copeland voted against. Commissioner David Gregoire abstained from the vote.
SANTA MONICA, CA
beachcomber.news

Long Beach to Potentially Become an Autism-Certified City

In 2019, the tourism information center VistMesa had been working on a year-long project to help tailor and accommodate travel experiences for individuals with autism and their families. The project would result in the city of Mesa, Arizona becoming the first ever Autism-Certified City (ACC) in the United States. An...
LONG BEACH, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Special needs parents win $45 million lawsuit over abuse at SMMUSD school

A Los Angeles jury determined this week that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) must pay out $45 million to the family of special needs twins after a behavioral aid at a Malibu school was found to have physically abused the two autistic seven-year-olds. The lawsuit, filed back in...
MALIBU, CA

