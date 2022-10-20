Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
markerzone.com
ARIZONA COYOTES COACH PROVIDES UPDATE ON JAKOB CHYCHRUN
There are many who thought Jakob Chychrun might no longer be a member of the Arizona Coyotes by now. Instead, the prized defenceman hasn't played a game since March 12th, and it appears he won't be suiting up for a bit yet. Just a week or so ago, Chychrun resumed...
markerzone.com
WILD PLACE VETERAN BLUELINER ON WAIVERS; KEMPNY CLEARS UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
According to Chris Johnston of TSN, the Minnesota Wild have placed veteran defenceman Andrej Sustr on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Sustr, 31, signed a one-year contract with the Wild on the opening day of free agency this summer but has yet to appear in a game for them this season.
Yardbarker
Jets Weekly: Ehlers, Pionk, & Road Trip Finale
Welcome to the third installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. It was an extremely busy week for the Jets, who embarked on a three-game road...
markerzone.com
ARBER XHEKAJ PUTS THE NHL ON NOTICE, IS THERE A NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN?
Arber Xhekaj has stormed onto the NHL scene and blew the doors right open upon entry. He made a statement in camp by letting his physicality and aggression do the talking, and his play was up to snuff as well. He earned a spot on the Canadiens' roster and appears to be running with it.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Dodgers: How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw
Could the addition of manager Bruce Bochy for the Texas Rangers mean adding southpaw Clayton Kershaw in 2023?
markerzone.com
HABS ROOKIE ARBER XHEKAJ SCORES FIRST NHL GOAL (VIDEO)
From working at Costco during the OHL's COVID-19 shutdown to scoring his first career NHL goal. It's been quite the ride for Montreal Canadiens rookie Arber Xhekaj. During Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars, Xhekaj proved that he can be known for more than just his physicality. Late in the second period, the Hamilton native scored his first career National Hockey League goal after firing a shot from the point that beat Stars netminder Jake Oettinger.
Billionaire Ted Leonsis is 'the frontrunner to buy MLB's Nationals worth $2b' and join Stan Kroenke as the only team owners with clubs in three of the four major US leagues
Ted Leonsis is reportedly the front runner to buy Major League Baseball's Washington Nationals from the Lerner family, adding to a sports portfolio that already includes the NBA's Wizards, NHL's Capitals, and WNBA's Mystics. The revelation was reported by The Athletic, which claims that Leonsis would become just the second...
markerzone.com
OILERS PROSPECT SLAPPED WITH HUGE SUSPENSION AFTER UGLY HIT (VIDEO)
Oh boy, this was is pretty ugly. Edmonton Oilers 2019 7th round pick Maxim Denezhkin was just handed a ten game suspension from the VHL after an illegal check from behind that left Yevgeni Bodrov seriously injured. Bodrov was flailing around, and the impact looked eerily similar to Clayton Keller's...
NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders
All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
markerzone.com
KINGS FORWARD ALEX IAFALLO LANDS ON LONG-TERM INJURED RESERVE
Nearly one week ago, Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Iafallo suffered a lower-body injury in a game against the Detroit Red Wings and the next day he was placed on injured resereve. Iafallo's injury appears to be more serious as on Sunday, the Kings placed the 28-year-old forward on long-term...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER PLAYERS TURN ON EACH OTHER AS LOSSES MOUNT (VIDEO)
It is anything but happy times for the Vancouver Canucks right now. At a time when many thought the team was starting to turn things around with the hiring of Bruce Boudreau last season, the Canucks have gone 0-4-2 in their first six games of 2022-23. There are also reports of fractures growing in the Canucks dressing room as the frustrations with losing start to leak out. It was evident on the ice Saturday night during a 5-1 loss to Buffalo.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Top 5 Prospects as the 2022-23 Season Gets Rolling
The New York Rangers prospect list hasn’t changed much over the past year regarding the top five or six players. However, it has seen a shake-up since September. First, they traded Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars. Then, Vitali Kravtsov and Zac Jones made the opening-day roster and are still up in the NHL. At the same time, Brennan Othmann made his claim over Will Cuylle during training camp. Here’s a look at how that shakes out.
markerzone.com
JOSH NORRIS FRUSTRATED IN TUNNEL AFTER INJURY, WILL NEED MRI (VIDEO)
Former 19th overall pick Josh Norris was looking pretty good with what appears to be a rejuvenated Ottawa Senators so far this season. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old, who had a career season in 2021-22, has received some bad news following an afternoon game against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Norris seemed...
markerzone.com
JOHN GIBSON TAKES ANGER OUT ON WINGS' FORWARD
Anaheim Ducks' goaltender John Gibson showed a spicy side during his team's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Gibson went behind his own net to play the puck and gave a little bit extra to Wings' forward Adam Erne. Things soon escalated as Erne gave Gibson a tap back:. Gibson...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for October 23
* Stars forward Joe Pavelski posted 3-1-4 to eclipse Brett Hull as the oldest player in franchise history with a hat trick and help Dallas extend its season-opening point streak. * Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin found the back of the net once again to extend the longest season-opening goal streak...
markerzone.com
FLORIDA PANTHERS SIGN VETERAN FORWARD ERIC STAAL
After attending training camp with them on a professional try-out contract (PTO), the Florida Panthers have signed veteran forward Eric Staal to a one-year, one-way deal worth $750,000. Staal, 37, performed well during training camp with the Panthers, but due to salary cap constraints, they were unable to sign him....
NHL
Tarasov gets game puck for first NHL win
Goalie made 30 saves for Blue Jackets against Rangers. Daniil Tarasov knows what it feels like to win. In his seventh game, Tarasov made 30 saves to help the Columbus Blue Jackets defeat the New York Rangers 5-1 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. After the game, Tarasov was given the game puck for leading the team in net.
markerzone.com
THIS BEER LEAGUE GOALIE MICS HIMSELF UP AND IT IS HILARIOUS (VIDEO)
If you've never heard of Nick the Goalie on TikTok, you are missing out. This guy is pure comedy between the pipes, and he actually looks like a decent tender to boot. Goalies in any sport are always the weirdos of the group, but my man Nick here might be the weirdest cat to strap up the pads.
Detroit Red Wings: Life Without Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana
The Detroit Red Wings will be without Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana for the foreseeable future. Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana are both going to miss extended periods, both for different reasons. Bertuzzi left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. On the other hand, Vrana is in a bit more tricky situation. He has been removed from the team’s active roster and is now in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. A timetable for his return has not been announced. These announcements come with a bevy of roster decisions for the Detroit Red Wings. Who will replace Bertuzzi on the first line? Same for the second line: who will replace Vrana in that role? If the first game after these announcements was any indication, the team wouldn’t be looking very far for these solutions.
Comments / 1