Addison Independent
High school athletes ready for fall playoffs this week
ADDISON COUNTY — Local high school sports teams begin post-season playoffs this week. The Vermont Principals’ Association today announced pairings for all of the sports. Most Addison County girls’ and boys’ soccer teams, as well as the Middlebury Union High School field hockey team, will hit the field for their first playoff game on Tuesday.
Addison Independent
Tiger football stuns BBA, nets #3 seed
MANCHESTER CENTER — The Middlebury Union High School football team trailed host Burr & Burton, Division I’s second-place team, by 20 points in Friday’s third quarter, but rallied for a 43-36, double-overtime victory in the Tigers’ final regular-season game. The win sent them up the D-I standings into third place.
Addison Independent
Eagle football buries the Olympians in one-sided match-up
BRISTOL — Things started going wrong this past Saturday for visiting Oxbow against the Mount Abraham-Vergennes cooperative football team right away: The Eagles surprised them on the opening kickoff with an onsides kick from junior Ian Funke that MAV junior Jordan McDowell recovered. It didn’t get any better from...
