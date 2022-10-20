You Voted! Good for you. Really, I believe you and I'm proud of you. You don't need to prove it to me on social media. In case you've been living under a rock, early voting is underway in Iowa and other states, ahead of the November 8 "midterm" elections. An election is an important exercise in making our voices heard in the direction of our country. To some people, it also means a photo-op, for visual proof. It means people feel the need to display the completion of their sacred right and obligation to vote, by posting a "selfie" of it on social media.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO