Eugene, OR

ESPN's College GameDay announces Oregon legend Sabrina Ionescu as celebrity guest picker

By Andrew Graham
On3.com
 3 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 08: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the Oregon Ducks wears a basketball net around her neck and throws confetti in the air as she celebrates her team's 89-56 win over the Stanford Cardinal to win the championship game of the Pac-12 Conference women's basketball tournament at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on March 8, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ESPN’s College GameDay is headed to Eugene, Oregon, this weekend for a big Pac 12 showdown between UCLA and Oregon and the celebrity guest picker is a bona fide Ducks legend: Former women’s basketball star Sabrina Ionescu.

The first pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty, Ionescu is one of the most accomplished individuals in college basketball history. Playing for the Oregon women’s team from 2016 through 2020, Ionescu was the first basketball player in NCAA history — male or female — to record 2000 career points, 1000 career rebounds and 1000 career assists.

Now she’ll be back in Eugene to make the big call on GameDay — here’s to guessing she’ll pick the Ducks.

An Oregon pick from Ionescu will have her in agreement with ESPN analyst Dan Mullen

Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 8, including choosing the winner of multiple Top 25 showdowns and the biggest games the SEC has to offer.

Evidently, the former Florida leader believes there will be some upsets this weekend, predicting plenty of chaos to ensue in Week 8. Check out Mullen’s picks below, where the results will have major College Football Playoff ramifications if they were to come true.

Dan Mullen’s Week 8 Picks:

First, Mullen believes CJ Stroud and company will prevail over a staunch Iowa defense, picking the Buckeyes to get the victory. Then, the former Gators coach is predicting the undefeated season will come to an end for Syracuse, thinking Dabo Swinney and Clemson take care of business on Saturday.

In the SEC, the conference Mullen knows better than any, he’s riding with Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin to remain unbeaten on the season as they travel to Death Valley against LSU. Additionally, Mullen believes Nick Saban and company will bounce back this weekend against Mississippi State following their disheartening loss to Tennessee.

Moreover, the ESPN analyst thinks the Pac-12 will lose their final undefeated squad this weekend, with Oregon giving UCLA their first loss of the season. With the Bruins being handed a loss, perhaps the conference’s best shot at the College Football Playoff goes up in flames.

Finally, Mullen focused heavily on the Big 12 with his picks this weekend, predicting Baylor, Texas and TCU to all capture big victories. While the Bears and Longhorns have been tripped up multiple times in 2022, the Horned Frogs would remain unsullied, and the favorite over the remainder of the season in the conference.

As you can see, there are plenty of juicy matchups upcoming in Week 8, and Mullen has drawn his line in the sand regarding who he believes comes out smelling like roses.

