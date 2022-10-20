Read full article on original website
Related
Crews watching for debris flows as rain helps fight Nakia Creek Fire
While the rain is helping fight the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County it’s also creating the potential for another hazard -- mudslides.
KATU.com
EF-0 tornado touches down east of Sandy near Cherryvale, tree blown over onto home
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Portland has confirmed a tornado touched down Saturday afternoon near Cherryvale and the Terra Villa neighborhood in Clackamas County. Did you see the hail or the tornado? Submit your pictures via our ChimeIn Portal. Officials say around 4:45 p.m.,...
Fire engulfs apartment following report of agitated individual
Fire crews responded to a report of an agitated person escalated to a fire evacuation at a Vancouver apartment building on Friday evening
All clear: No bomb found in Chinook Plaza threat
A phoned-in bomb threat to a Scappoose store brought 3 different law enforcement agencies and fire crews to the Chinook Plaza late Sunday afternoon. But no bomb was found, officials said.
kptv.com
EF-0 tornado brings hail, tears up bushes, blows off siding near Sandy
SANDY Ore. (KPTV) - A weak tornado touched down on Saturday afternoon near Sandy, according to the National Weather Service. Many in Cherryville, a community east of Sandy, were stunned when they looked out their windows shortly after 4:30 p.m. to see what the NWS classified on Sunday as an EF-0 tornado. EF-0 tornadoes have wind speeds between 65 and 85 miles per hour and tend to cause minimal damage.
2 charged with burglarizing home in Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone
A man and woman were arrested Thursday after they allegedly broke into a home in the Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone.
lacamasmagazine.com
Nakia Creek Fire: ‘This Fire is the Number One Priority in the Nation’
Although the Nakia Creek fire grew to 1,869 acres overnight, authorities are optimistic that containment efforts will continue to progress over the next few days as more firefighters arrive and aircraft return to combat this blaze that has affected 40,000 people over the last few days. Dave Larson, Deputy Incident...
Local governments want to explore if Lewis and Clark Bridge replacement is needed
The Washington State Department of Transportation said the Lewis and Clark Bridge that connects Longview, Wash. to Rainier, Ore. is safe to drive on, but the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments said if it had the funding, it would take a closer look.
WWEEK
Farmers in Clatskanie Drop Permit Appeal That Threatened Huge Renewable Diesel Refinery Along Columbia River
The board of the Beaver Drainage Improvement Company dropped a legal challenge that threatened to delay or even deep-six plans by Next Renewable Fuels to build the largest renewable diesel refinery in the country on land along the Columbia River near Clatskanie. At the same time, the board voted yesterday...
Opinion: Tolling is coming to I-5, I-205 unless lawmakers reverse course
Occhipinti is a West Linn resident who works in Clackamas. The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the process of converting Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 into pay-for-use toll roads in the Portland area. One might think such a significant action would be carefully studied and openly debated before being put to the voters to decide.
kptv.com
High winds blow over massive tree in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The wind was whipping in southeast Portland Friday night, and it was so strong it took down Cheri Anderson’s massive tree off Southeast Harold Street. “It felt like ‘the Wizard of Oz,’ frankly,” Anderson said. “I’ve never experienced that kind of wind before! It was crazy.”
KTVZ
Man arrested after setting Vancouver apartment on fire
VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — A scene at a Vancouver apartment complex drew heavy police and fire presence Friday night. Neighbors who spoke with FOX 12 said everything began to unfold around 4 p.m. Fire crews say they arrived on the scene just after 5 p.m. to reports of a...
One dies after crashing into Portland Int’l Airport airfield
One person is dead after officials said they crashed into an airfield at Portland International Airport Thursday night.
KATU.com
Motorcycle rider dies in crash with pickup in Multnomah County
Crash investigators released more information on what led up to a collision Thursday that killed a 29-year-old motorcyclist in Multnomah County. The crash was reported at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southeast 282nd Avenue and Orient Drive. Based on the initial investigation, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office...
kptv.com
Deputies investigating deadly crash involving motorcyclist in Multnomah County
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred near Boring Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office tweeted about the crash just after 1 p.m. The crash near Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast Orient Drive involved a motorcyclist and several vehicles. At least one person has died.
Let it snow! Mount Hood Meadows gets covered
Just a day after they announced when ski season would likely open, Mount Hood Meadows received the first measurable snow of the season.
KATU.com
Oregon non-profits weigh in on potential statewide impact of proposed Portland camping ban
PORTLAND, Ore. — In just a few days, Mayor Ted Wheeler will bring several proposals related to the homeless crisis to Portland's city council. That includes a ban on unsanctioned camping, directing those campers to designated sites instead. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Portland community groups voice optimism and concern around...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $100K for Woman Blamed for I-5 Crash in South Lewis County That Severely Injured Motorist
An Everett woman who lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 5 near Winlock and Toledo on Wednesday, causing both her vehicle and another vehicle to roll, has been charged with vehicular assault for allegedly being under the influence at the time of the crash. A Washington State Patrol (WSP)...
californiaexaminer.net
Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire
The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
KATU.com
Snowfall on Mt. Hood raises hope of an early opening to ski and snowboard season
PORTLAND, Ore. — Local ski resorts got their first taste of winter weather this weekend. Skibowl, Timberline, and Mt. Hood Meadows all received around three inches of fresh snow thanks to the most recent weather system. CONTINUING COVERAGE | NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon. If...
Comments / 0