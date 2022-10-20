ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Sabrina Ionescu announced as guest-picker for College Gameday

By Jarrid Denney
 3 days ago
Throughout this week, there has been plenty of speculation as to who ESPN would select as the guest-picker when College GameDay makes its long-awaited return to Eugene for No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 9 UCLA.

On Thursday, Duck fans got the answer they were hoping for.

The College GameDay official Twitter account announced that WNBA superstar and Oregon legend Sabrina Ionescu will join the ESPN crew for Saturday’s broadcast.

During her four seasons in Eugene, Ionescu put together one of the greatest careers in college basketball history and helped Kelly Graves’ Oregon program become national title contenders.

A three-time first-team All-American, Ionescu was the national player of the year during her junior and senior seasons. As a junior, she helped the Ducks to their first-ever final-four appearance. As a senior in 2019-20, Ionescu led Oregon to a 31-2 record. The Ducks were heavy favorites to capture their first national title before the pandemic brought a premature end to the season.

In four seasons, Ionescu averaged 18 points, 7.7 assists, and 7.3 rebounds. She is Oregon’s all-time leader in points (2,562), assists (1,091), and 3-pointers (329).

Her 26 career triple-doubles are the most ever by a men’s or women’s college basketball player.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Ionescu was named an All-Star for the first time in 2022 and was also a second-team all-WNBA selection.

