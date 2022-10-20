Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermontbiz.com
New Amtrak service makes a strong start
By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
The Valley Reporter
Reporting stations for hunters changed with COVID
At the Village Grocery in Waitsfield, business owner Troy Kingsbury said that COVID changed the culture of hunting season when hunters were allowed to report some of the animals they harvested online versus the previous in-person check-in at a reporting station. The VG has been a reporting station since 2006...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after police witness 3 vehicles racing on I-89 in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man from Winooski is facing charges following an incident in South Burlington on Friday. Police say they observed three vehicles traveling together on I-89 south at an extremely high rate of speed at around 11:45 p.m. The RADAR equipped in the police cruiser recorded their...
WCAX
Local gun shop describes process of background checks in Vermont
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - As first reported last week, police in New Hampshire named Logan Clegg as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Wendy and Stephen Reid in April. According to police, Clegg purchased a gun from a shop in Barre using an alias, just months before the murder.
Burlington moves forward with plans to connect Battery and Pine streets
Some business owners in the Independent Block have voiced concerns that the plan requires removing part of their building. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington moves forward with plans to connect Battery and Pine streets.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont PUC grants GlobalFoundries petition to become its own utility
Issuance of Certificate of Public Good by PUC approves formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. Vermont Business Magazine GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that Vermont’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has issued a Certificate of Public Good (CPG) approving the formation and operation of GF Power LLC as the electric utility for GF’s facility in Essex Junction. GF, which consumes more electricity than the City of Burlington, will not retail or distribute energy like a traditional utility.
PLANetizen
Burlington Could Eliminate Parking Requirements Citywide
A proposed ordinance in Burlington, Vermont would eliminate that city’s minimum parking requirements in favor of a more market-oriented approach that would allow developers to build parking if and when the demand for it exists, reports Lilly St. Angelo for the Burlington Free Press. While some city councilmembers support the ordinance, saying it could boost housing construction and limit driving, others express the usual concerns about straining available street parking.
WCAX
Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
While home-heating fuel prices surge, demand for firewood causes new challenges￼
Wood prices are increasing as the industry faces labor shortages and fuel price increases, among other factors. Read the story on VTDigger here: While home-heating fuel prices surge, demand for firewood causes new challenges￼.
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny
Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
Plattsburgh’s first Dark Waters Paranormal Convention
Some people in Plattsburgh are getting into the Halloween spirit and celebrating the spookiest month in a new way. The Dark Waters Paranormal Convention debuted its festival, and celebrated Upstate New York's haunted history and the mysteries of Lake Champlain.
Castleton House candidate’s online past draws criticism from Democrats
Screenshots and archived content from the YouTube channel of Republican Jarrod Sammis appear to show the candidate questioning the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win and joking about shooting communists. Read the story on VTDigger here: Castleton House candidate’s online past draws criticism from Democrats.
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrested Martin Syvertson Of West Rutland, Vermont For DUI
On Thursday morning, just before 1:00 a.m. Vermont State Police arrested Martin Syvertson, 50, of West Rutland, Vermont. Syvertson was charged with DUI. Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop and while speaking with the operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Syvertson, troopers detected signs of impairment.
WCAX
Vermont Elvis fan's forge enduring bond
Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. There was a special delivery in Springfield, Vermont, earlier this month. Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in...
wamc.org
Burlington mayor shows off shelter pod community under construction in the city
On the afternoon of Oct. 12, Burlington, Vermont Mayor Miro Weinberger led media on a tour of an emergency shelter pod community that is being constructed just north of the city’s downtown. On December 16, 2021, Burlington’s Democratic mayor issued a five-year ten-point action plan to address homelessness in...
The Valley Reporter
Where Are They Now: Continue flea tick meds all the way through November, Marble urges
This week’s Where Are They Now feature focused on Waitsfield native Brittany Marble who is a veterinarian and veteran. But first, a public service message from Marble. “November is the worst flea and tick month. People like to stop giving the flea tick meds, thinking it’s cold and winter is coming. But it’s cold and the ticks are seeking your animals for warmth. I know it’s expensive but we have a lot of Lyme in this area and dogs are susceptible to Lyme nephritis which basically shuts down the kidneys and dogs can die in weeks,” she cautioned.
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
VTDigger
Congrats to Vermont
I am so proud that our little state has legalized marijuana. After 17 years on every opioid imaginable after a horrific car accident left me permanently disabled, I’ve turned to natural pain control. As a woman of 63 years, I smoked in my 20s for enjoyment. But now, for...
Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment
Gaps in payment began after Stored Solar LLC purchased the company, according to businesses that supply wood to the power station. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment.
Comments / 0