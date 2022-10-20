ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Spa-industry training on the rise in East Texas

With a rising demand for people working in various parts of the spa industry, local business owners have stepped in to fill what they say is a need for those kinds of career training schools in East Texas. “I knew there was a need for it in the East Texas...
LONGVIEW, TX
Tyler ISD's Moore MST Magnet holdS second annual multicultural fair

Tyler ISD’s Moore MST Magnet School held its second annual multicultural fair Saturday showcasing different countries and cultures with educational booths, silent auctions, children activities, food trucks, live performances and music. Kristina Hastings, English as a second language lead and multicultural affairs chair at the school, said the campus...
TYLER, TX
Tyler police: Tyler man killed on Troup Highway

Tyler Police announced Tuesday they are investigating the early morning death of Caleb Roach, a 46-year-old Tyler man. According to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, officers responded to the 3700 block of Troup Highway just after midnight, to reports of a pedestrian struck in the roadway. Witnesses said...
TYLER, TX
Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.

Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s on your ballot? You can use our lookup tool to see your state and federal elections. You can also get a sample ballot from your county. Here are some more tips for navigating local elections.
TEXAS STATE
1 dead after plan crash in Henderson County

CHANDLER — One person is dead after a plane crashed the near the shoreline of Lake Palestine in Henderson County Friday evening, officials say. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed one person died following a plane crash in Henderson County. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the crashed...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Tyler police investigating weekend homicide

Police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Tyler. Cornelius Tims of Tyler died as a result of the shooting in the 2400 block of North Broadway Avenue, according to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. Officers responded at about 2:47 p.m. to the report...
TYLER, TX
Caribbean Kitchen serves up authentic island cuisine to East Texas

East Texans wanting a taste of the islands don’t have to look any further than Caribbean Kitchen in Tyler. The restaurant, which will be celebrating its one-year anniversary next month, offers authentic homemade Caribbean food. Though the flavors of Caribbean food can be quite different from one island to...
TYLER, TX

