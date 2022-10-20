Read full article on original website
ohio.edu
CTLA accepting proposals for spring 2023 Faculty Learning Communities
The Center for Teaching, Learning, and Assessment is accepting proposals for spring 2023 Faculty Learning Communities (FLCs). Full-time faculty (instructional, tenure-track and clinical), as well as staff dedicated to leading instructional support and with pedagogical expertise, are invited to propose a learning community with a deadline of 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, for an FLC that will launch in January or February of 2023. CTLA provides small stipends for facilitators and FLC completing participants and is able to fund up to two FLCs each semester.
ohio.edu
OHIO faculty experts discuss the origin and progression of horror in society during Oct. 26 Ask the Experts
College of Arts and Sciences' faculty experts Brian Collins, Drs. Ram and Sushila Gawande Chair in Indian Religion and Philosophy, and Fred Drogula, Charles J. Ping Professor of Humanities and Professor of Classics, and faculty expert from OHIO’s Chillicothe campus, Tony Vinci, associate professor of English, will discuss the origins and progression of horror in pop culture and society just in time for Halloween during an Ask the Experts livestream on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m.
ohio.edu
OHIO's Student Review and Consultation Committee is rebranding to the CARE Team
When a student is experiencing a crisis, they tend to raise concern by exhibiting irregular behavior or communication. Whether the student's welfare or the welfare of others in the community is at risk, Ohio University responds with as many resources as possible to provide a safe environment for all students.
ohio.edu
Board of Trustees approves Housing Master Plan, Heritage College research facility, gets update on presidential search
The Ohio University Board of Trustees approved the 2022 Housing Master Plan as well as a new research facility for the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine during its meetings on Oct. 20-21 at Ohio University’s Athens campus. The Board also approved the expansion of several academic programs to regional...
ohio.edu
Appalachian institute expands focus to advance health equity research locally and globally
The institute formerly known as the Appalachian Rural Health Institute has broadened its focus beyond rural health and expanded its reach beyond Appalachia. It now operates as the Appalachian Institute to Advance Health Equity Science (ADVANCE). The organization's next goal is getting more faculty and student researchers from across the...
ohio.edu
Board approves creation of two new centers within OMNIa
The Ohio University Board of Trustees approved the creation of two new centers, the Injury and Pain Research Center and the Center for Healthy Aging, both housed within the Ohio Musculoskeletal and Neurological Institute (OMNI). OMNI, which has grown to consistently be one of OHIO's most productive research institutes, has...
ohio.edu
Ohio University shows appreciation and support for Veterans through Operation Thank A Vet
Ohio University’s Veterans and Military Student Services Center is helping the OHIO community show its appreciation and support for veterans through Operation Thank A Vet, a campaign that will last until Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Part of the campaign will include the grand opening of the new Veterans’...
