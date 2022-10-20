ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohio.edu

CTLA accepting proposals for spring 2023 Faculty Learning Communities

The Center for Teaching, Learning, and Assessment is accepting proposals for spring 2023 Faculty Learning Communities (FLCs). Full-time faculty (instructional, tenure-track and clinical), as well as staff dedicated to leading instructional support and with pedagogical expertise, are invited to propose a learning community with a deadline of 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, for an FLC that will launch in January or February of 2023. CTLA provides small stipends for facilitators and FLC completing participants and is able to fund up to two FLCs each semester.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

OHIO faculty experts discuss the origin and progression of horror in society during Oct. 26 Ask the Experts

College of Arts and Sciences' faculty experts Brian Collins, Drs. Ram and Sushila Gawande Chair in Indian Religion and Philosophy, and Fred Drogula, Charles J. Ping Professor of Humanities and Professor of Classics, and faculty expert from OHIO’s Chillicothe campus, Tony Vinci, associate professor of English, will discuss the origins and progression of horror in pop culture and society just in time for Halloween during an Ask the Experts livestream on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m.
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Board approves creation of two new centers within OMNIa

The Ohio University Board of Trustees approved the creation of two new centers, the Injury and Pain Research Center and the Center for Healthy Aging, both housed within the Ohio Musculoskeletal and Neurological Institute (OMNI). OMNI, which has grown to consistently be one of OHIO's most productive research institutes, has...
ATHENS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy