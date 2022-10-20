The Center for Teaching, Learning, and Assessment is accepting proposals for spring 2023 Faculty Learning Communities (FLCs). Full-time faculty (instructional, tenure-track and clinical), as well as staff dedicated to leading instructional support and with pedagogical expertise, are invited to propose a learning community with a deadline of 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, for an FLC that will launch in January or February of 2023. CTLA provides small stipends for facilitators and FLC completing participants and is able to fund up to two FLCs each semester.

ATHENS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO