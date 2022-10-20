ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Marlboro, MD

WTOP

Bladensburg celebrates its 280th anniversary

A town in Maryland is celebrating a big milestone birthday. Bladensburg in Prince George’s County is coming up on its 280th anniversary and the town hosted a party on Saturday to celebrate it with the community. The town was founded October 29, 1742, making it the oldest town in...
BLADENSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Fires in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring on Sunday

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to several fires in Montgomery County on Sunday, October 23. MCFRS units were dispatched to the 3200blk of Automobile Blvd in Silver Spring for a reported building fire around 10am. According to Assistant Chief David Pazos, units arrived to find a small brush fire with no exposure to the building.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Going Downhill

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”

Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday.
WASHINGTON, DC
worldatlas.com

6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland

When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Pama Thai Now Open in Park Potomac

Last December we let you know that Kruba Thai would be coming to Park Potomac. Instead, Pama Thai has arrived. The new Thai restaurant comes from the owners of Kruba Thai, which has a location at 301 Water St. near Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Their menu offers traditional Thai dishes, but we are told will not offer sushi like DC”s Kruba Thai (aside from one appetizer roll). Pama Thai had a soft opening earlier in the week and has since listed that it will be open from 11:00am-9:30pm, 7 days a week. It is located at the former Wine Harvest location at 12525 Park Potomac Ave B.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Coming Soon to Gaithersburg (Restaurants, Retail, and More)

Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Gaithersburg, MD, as well as an update on the future plans for Lakeforest Mall. Roaming Rooster is coming to 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant will be located in space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Duck Donuts permanently closed in August. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken, Roaming Rooster offers an all week breakfast menu, salads and sides including wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries. This will be the chain’s second Montgomery County location. Its Pike & Rose location at 11586 Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda opened on June 21. No opening date for the new location has been announced.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

Man killed in Prince George’s Co. crash

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday night. Around 8:10 p.m., Prince George’s County police said they responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway about a report about a collision involving a pedestrian. They found a...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
PhillyBite

Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland

- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.

A 39-year-old man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Shortly before 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, went to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road in Redland for a report of a pedestrian being struck.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Lost ‘cruising K9’ finally home with Fairfax Co. family

In Fairfax County, Virginia, one family of pet owners are overjoyed after their long-lost pet made its way across county borders and back home. The county’s animal shelter shared the news in a post Friday afternoon, after a family came to look for a new furry family member. “They’d...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Overturned Amazon Truck Closes Several Lanes of I-495

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on the outer loop I-495 after this morning’s crash involving an Amazon truck. An overturned Amazon truck with spill has closed several lanes on the outer loop of I-495 between Georgia Ave (exit 31) and Connecticut Ave (exit 33), according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The incident occurred around 6am on Sunday morning and as of 12pm, only a single left lane gets by, according to @WTOPTraffic on twitter.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

U.S. Naval Officer Charged Federally With Cyberstalking, Harassment Of Ex-Wife

GREENBELT, Md. – A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging Jason Michael Leidel, age 42, an active-duty commissioned officer of the United States Navy and Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, age 43, a Senior Trial Attorney for the United States Department of Transportation, both of Silver Spring, Maryland, with aggravated identity theft, fraud related to a protected computer, cyberstalking and conspiracy to commit cyberstalking.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Washington City Paper

D.C. Police Officer Drove Drunk, Violated No-Contact Order

When first asked about the circumstances surrounding his Dec. 10, 2021, arrest for strangulation and abduction, D.C. police officer Manuel Reyes wasn’t completely honest. Reyes, who graduated from the police academy in December 2020, told a Metropolitan Police Department internal affairs agent that he was not driving drunk on the night of his arrest in Arlington. Only after he took a break from the interview to speak with his union rep did Reyes return and tell IAD Agent Diane Brooks that he “wanted to start fresh and start telling the truth,” Brooks said Thursday during a disciplinary hearing. Reyes told her he had more to drink that night than he typically does and only remembered “flashes” of the evening.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

