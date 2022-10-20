Read full article on original website
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
WTOP
Bladensburg celebrates its 280th anniversary
A town in Maryland is celebrating a big milestone birthday. Bladensburg in Prince George’s County is coming up on its 280th anniversary and the town hosted a party on Saturday to celebrate it with the community. The town was founded October 29, 1742, making it the oldest town in...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fires in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring on Sunday
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to several fires in Montgomery County on Sunday, October 23. MCFRS units were dispatched to the 3200blk of Automobile Blvd in Silver Spring for a reported building fire around 10am. According to Assistant Chief David Pazos, units arrived to find a small brush fire with no exposure to the building.
Overheard In D.C.: Going Downhill
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
popville.com
“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”
Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday.
worldatlas.com
6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland
When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
mocoshow.com
Pama Thai Now Open in Park Potomac
Last December we let you know that Kruba Thai would be coming to Park Potomac. Instead, Pama Thai has arrived. The new Thai restaurant comes from the owners of Kruba Thai, which has a location at 301 Water St. near Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Their menu offers traditional Thai dishes, but we are told will not offer sushi like DC”s Kruba Thai (aside from one appetizer roll). Pama Thai had a soft opening earlier in the week and has since listed that it will be open from 11:00am-9:30pm, 7 days a week. It is located at the former Wine Harvest location at 12525 Park Potomac Ave B.
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Gaithersburg (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Gaithersburg, MD, as well as an update on the future plans for Lakeforest Mall. Roaming Rooster is coming to 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant will be located in space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Duck Donuts permanently closed in August. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken, Roaming Rooster offers an all week breakfast menu, salads and sides including wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries. This will be the chain’s second Montgomery County location. Its Pike & Rose location at 11586 Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda opened on June 21. No opening date for the new location has been announced.
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
WTOP
Man killed in Prince George’s Co. crash
A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday night. Around 8:10 p.m., Prince George’s County police said they responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway about a report about a collision involving a pedestrian. They found a...
fox5dc.com
Maryland man arrested for killing 28-year-old engaged in 'intimate encounter' inside DC residence
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. arrested a man from Maryland accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old, who was engaged in an intimate encounter with someone else, inside a residence in Northeast. The Metropolitan Police Department says Marcus Walker, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland faces was taken into custody for...
PhillyBite
Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland
- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
wellsvillesun.com
Dangerous child predator from Bath NY arrested in Baltimore County, Maryland
Registered sex offender, child kidnapper, held by authorities. Anthony Kroeger was arrested last week after kidnapping a 14 year old from Bath NY. He was apprehended in Washington DC, the minor was rescued, and a bloodied Kroeger was jailed. Then they let him out of custody and Bath PD issued...
WTOP
Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.
A 39-year-old man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Shortly before 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, went to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road in Redland for a report of a pedestrian being struck.
WTOP
Lost ‘cruising K9’ finally home with Fairfax Co. family
In Fairfax County, Virginia, one family of pet owners are overjoyed after their long-lost pet made its way across county borders and back home. The county’s animal shelter shared the news in a post Friday afternoon, after a family came to look for a new furry family member. “They’d...
mocoshow.com
Overturned Amazon Truck Closes Several Lanes of I-495
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on the outer loop I-495 after this morning’s crash involving an Amazon truck. An overturned Amazon truck with spill has closed several lanes on the outer loop of I-495 between Georgia Ave (exit 31) and Connecticut Ave (exit 33), according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The incident occurred around 6am on Sunday morning and as of 12pm, only a single left lane gets by, according to @WTOPTraffic on twitter.
Multiple Children’s Hospitals Are At Or Near Capacity Across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia
Children’s National Hospital is among local pediatric hospitals operating at or near capacity due to viral respiratory infections. A spokesperson tells DCist/WAMU that the volume at the hospital is changing hour to hour, but expects to be at or near capacity “into the near future.”. Inova’s children’s hospital...
WJLA
7News celebrates 75 years: Longtime employee continues to blaze new trails at WJLA
WASHINGTON (7News) — Jerry Fritz is celebrating his 35th anniversary with 7News. He came on board working for Allbritton Communications in 1987 as a corporate attorney armed with experience working with the Federal Communications Commission. "I thought it was going to be for a couple of years," said Fritz....
Bay Net
U.S. Naval Officer Charged Federally With Cyberstalking, Harassment Of Ex-Wife
GREENBELT, Md. – A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging Jason Michael Leidel, age 42, an active-duty commissioned officer of the United States Navy and Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, age 43, a Senior Trial Attorney for the United States Department of Transportation, both of Silver Spring, Maryland, with aggravated identity theft, fraud related to a protected computer, cyberstalking and conspiracy to commit cyberstalking.
Yesli Vega plans to vote against controversial Prince William County data center project
MANASSAS, Va. — The final public hearing for the controversial PW Digital Gateway in Prince William County is set for next month. The debate over economic boost versus protecting the rural scenery in the region is up for the Prince William County Board of Supervisors to decide. Despite concerns...
Washington City Paper
D.C. Police Officer Drove Drunk, Violated No-Contact Order
When first asked about the circumstances surrounding his Dec. 10, 2021, arrest for strangulation and abduction, D.C. police officer Manuel Reyes wasn’t completely honest. Reyes, who graduated from the police academy in December 2020, told a Metropolitan Police Department internal affairs agent that he was not driving drunk on the night of his arrest in Arlington. Only after he took a break from the interview to speak with his union rep did Reyes return and tell IAD Agent Diane Brooks that he “wanted to start fresh and start telling the truth,” Brooks said Thursday during a disciplinary hearing. Reyes told her he had more to drink that night than he typically does and only remembered “flashes” of the evening.
