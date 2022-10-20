39-year-old man sentenced for sex crimes involving minors, blames alcohol addiction

Midday headlines from Oct. 20, 2022 02:35

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. -- Prosecutors sentenced a 39-year-old man to nearly six years in prison for criminal sexual conduct involving minors, Wabasha County Attorney Karrie Kelly announced Thursday.

John Trainor, of Millville, was found guilty of two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and one count of the use of a minor in a sexual performance.

During a hearing plea, Trainor admitted that in 2019 he gave a 15-year-old girl alcohol before sexually assaulting her in his car. According to the criminal complaint, the victim was a friend of Trainor's stepdaughter.

Wabasha County

In 2021, Trainor said he approached a 15-year-old girl spending the night at his home as a friend of his stepdaughter.

Trainor offered the children present at the sleepover alcohol and began to play games with them. Trainor told the girls that the loser of the game would have to remove their clothes.

The complaint says Trainor gave the 15-year-old girl money to take off her clothes and stand in front of him naked.

At his sentencing Wednesday, Trainor apologized to his victims and blamed alcohol addiction for his actions.