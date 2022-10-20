ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, IA

kicdam.com

Iowa Lakes Corridor Development CEO Gives Update

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation is continuing to push growth through its four county coverage area with a recent emphasis on manufacturing. Corridor CEO Shannon Landauer talked with the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors earlier this week noting the impact the manufacturing industry has...
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sutherland City Council meets briefly

SUTHERLAND—The Sutherland City Council was in and out of session within an hour for its meeting Monday, Oct. 3. The quick agenda was punctuated by updates on ongoing matters but did not feature major decisions. The Sutherland Fire & Ambulance Department is still waiting for its new ladder truck...
SUTHERLAND, IA
kicdam.com

Prairie Lakes Model Railroad Show Coming to Clay County Regional Events Center

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Model train enthusiasts will want to make a trip to Spencer this weekend to experience a show that is only seen a couple of times a year. Jay Davis is part of the group putting on the display at the Clay County Regional Events Center on Saturday. He tells us the day will be filled with opportunities to both view some train set-ups and also learn how to build one of your own.
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hartley committee gets grant for crosswalk

HARTLEY—Iowa’s Rural Enrichment Grant Program is highly competitive, which is why David Vander Broek and other members of Hartley’s recreational trail committee were floored with delight when they recently learned their application was successful. “We kind of prepared ourselves for not getting good news, and then when...
HARTLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Reflecting on a year in O'Brien County Conservation

SUTHERLAND—Near Sutherland, nestled in wind-swept hills, there is a nature center with a statue of a buffalo poised out front. At its feet, there is a profusion of native prairie plants, blooming and wild looking, drawing butterflies. That small plot of native plants is tended by O’Brien County Conservation...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley day-care center looking to become independent

SIBLEY—A spruced-up facility greets families whose children attend Bright Beginnings of Osceola County in Sibley after a substantial state grant provided funding to assist child care sites. Center director Holly Hassebrock applied for the Child Care Stabilization grant through the Iowa Department of Human Services after an announcement in...
SIBLEY, IA
kicdam.com

Norma Erickson, 89, of Albert City

A graveside service for 89-year-old Norma Erickson of Albert City will be Wednesday, October 26th, at 2 p.m. at Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of the arrangements.
ALBERT CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Delmar Phillips, 82, Spirit Lake

There will be no services held at this time for 82 year old Delmar Phillips of Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake in charge of arrangments.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kilrradio.com

Estherville Woman Wins $30,000 Lottery Prize

(Storm Lake)--An Estherville woman has won a $30,000 lottery prize. Jessica Cazares claimed the 52nd prize of $30,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Win Big” scratch game. Cazares purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, located at 800 S. Grand Ave. in Spencer, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley, Larchwood Fire Departments Extinguish Thursday Fires

Rock Valley, Iowa– A electrical junction box was damaged in a fire on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 3:50 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire across from 1716 10th Street in Rock Valley.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

About $24,000 Worth Of Standing Corn Lost In May City Area Blaze

May City, Iowa — About $24,000 worth of corn went up in smoke as the result of a fire near May City on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. According to May City Fire Chief Nick Schaeffer, at about 3:20 p.m., the May City Fire Department was called to the report of a cornfield on fire near 210th Street & Warbler Avenue, about a mile north of May City.
MAY CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Boyden Fire Department Has Two Fire Calls, Sibley Has One

Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden fire department responded to the call of a tractor on fire a little before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg reports that they were called to 4080 360th Street, which is a mile east and four south of Boyden. He says the farmer had been disking and said a code appeared on his on monitor, he engaged the clutch and then saw an orange glow, so he evacuated the tractor.
BOYDEN, IA
kicdam.com

Cory Schuknecht, 42, of Sioux Rapids

Services for 42-year-old Cory Schuknecht of Sioux Rapids will be Monday, October 24th at 1:30 PM at First Lutheran Church in West Okoboji. Visitation will be at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake on Sunday, October 23rd from 4 PM to 6 PM. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
SIOUX RAPIDS, IA
agupdate.com

Drought, winds hurt Northwest crop

PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Northwest Iowa farmers were hard at work harvesting corn Oct. 12. “The beans are pretty much done, and most are getting going with corn,” Dennis Heemstra said. He farms near Primghar in O’Brien County, Iowa. Heemstra’s area of Northwest Iowa experienced severe drought during...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Teen Sentenced to Prison for Vehicle Theft

A Storm Lake teen was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve time in prison for stealing a vehicle. 17-year-old Andrew Romero entered a guilty plea earlier this month for 2nd Degree Theft, a class D felony. He was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
STORM LAKE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Diversified Technologies Building Expansion in George

George, Iowa — A manufacturing facility in George has announced that they have started a large building expansion. Diversified Technologies Inc. is located just outside of George and is the parent company of Sudenga Industries and Dur-A-Lift. Diversified officials tell us their last expansion was in 2014, when they expanded their Dur-A-Lift facility.
GEORGE, IA

