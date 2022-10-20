Spencer, IA (KICD)– Model train enthusiasts will want to make a trip to Spencer this weekend to experience a show that is only seen a couple of times a year. Jay Davis is part of the group putting on the display at the Clay County Regional Events Center on Saturday. He tells us the day will be filled with opportunities to both view some train set-ups and also learn how to build one of your own.

