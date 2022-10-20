Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Iowa Lakes Corridor Development CEO Gives Update
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation is continuing to push growth through its four county coverage area with a recent emphasis on manufacturing. Corridor CEO Shannon Landauer talked with the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors earlier this week noting the impact the manufacturing industry has...
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland City Council meets briefly
SUTHERLAND—The Sutherland City Council was in and out of session within an hour for its meeting Monday, Oct. 3. The quick agenda was punctuated by updates on ongoing matters but did not feature major decisions. The Sutherland Fire & Ambulance Department is still waiting for its new ladder truck...
kicdam.com
Prairie Lakes Model Railroad Show Coming to Clay County Regional Events Center
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Model train enthusiasts will want to make a trip to Spencer this weekend to experience a show that is only seen a couple of times a year. Jay Davis is part of the group putting on the display at the Clay County Regional Events Center on Saturday. He tells us the day will be filled with opportunities to both view some train set-ups and also learn how to build one of your own.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley committee gets grant for crosswalk
HARTLEY—Iowa’s Rural Enrichment Grant Program is highly competitive, which is why David Vander Broek and other members of Hartley’s recreational trail committee were floored with delight when they recently learned their application was successful. “We kind of prepared ourselves for not getting good news, and then when...
nwestiowa.com
Reflecting on a year in O'Brien County Conservation
SUTHERLAND—Near Sutherland, nestled in wind-swept hills, there is a nature center with a statue of a buffalo poised out front. At its feet, there is a profusion of native prairie plants, blooming and wild looking, drawing butterflies. That small plot of native plants is tended by O’Brien County Conservation...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley day-care center looking to become independent
SIBLEY—A spruced-up facility greets families whose children attend Bright Beginnings of Osceola County in Sibley after a substantial state grant provided funding to assist child care sites. Center director Holly Hassebrock applied for the Child Care Stabilization grant through the Iowa Department of Human Services after an announcement in...
kicdam.com
Norma Erickson, 89, of Albert City
A graveside service for 89-year-old Norma Erickson of Albert City will be Wednesday, October 26th, at 2 p.m. at Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Delmar Phillips, 82, Spirit Lake
There will be no services held at this time for 82 year old Delmar Phillips of Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake in charge of arrangments.
kicdam.com
Cherokee Police Chief Reacts To Schools Plan To Potentially Arm Staff Members
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– As we’ve been reporting this week, the Cherokee School Board voted Monday night to proceed with a plan that would allow certain staff members to carry weapons. Police Chief Nate James tells KICD’s Nikki Thunder this approval does not mean the district will actually end...
kilrradio.com
Estherville Woman Wins $30,000 Lottery Prize
(Storm Lake)--An Estherville woman has won a $30,000 lottery prize. Jessica Cazares claimed the 52nd prize of $30,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Win Big” scratch game. Cazares purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, located at 800 S. Grand Ave. in Spencer, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
kwit.org
NEWS 10.22.22: Onawa Bank Robbery, College Loan Lawsuit Fails, Iowa Housing Price Jump, and More
Authorities in Onawa are searching for a suspected bank robber. Few details are being released. Siouxland News CBS-14 Fox-44 reports the crime happened around 10 this morning. West Monona schools issued a lockdown that was lifted a few hours later. The police chief in Cherokee says there’s a lot of...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley, Larchwood Fire Departments Extinguish Thursday Fires
Rock Valley, Iowa– A electrical junction box was damaged in a fire on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 3:50 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire across from 1716 10th Street in Rock Valley.
kiwaradio.com
About $24,000 Worth Of Standing Corn Lost In May City Area Blaze
May City, Iowa — About $24,000 worth of corn went up in smoke as the result of a fire near May City on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. According to May City Fire Chief Nick Schaeffer, at about 3:20 p.m., the May City Fire Department was called to the report of a cornfield on fire near 210th Street & Warbler Avenue, about a mile north of May City.
Corydon Times-Republican
WATCH NOW: Spirit Lake farmer Dan Wahl talks independent run for House District 10
Dan Wahl is a family farmer from Spirit Lake. In a chat with the Journal, he talks about why he's running in House District 10 and why he's so worried about a carbon capture pipeline.
kiwaradio.com
Boyden Fire Department Has Two Fire Calls, Sibley Has One
Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden fire department responded to the call of a tractor on fire a little before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg reports that they were called to 4080 360th Street, which is a mile east and four south of Boyden. He says the farmer had been disking and said a code appeared on his on monitor, he engaged the clutch and then saw an orange glow, so he evacuated the tractor.
Sioux City Journal
Milford, Iowa man suing Dickinson County deputy for false arrest, violation of freedom
SIOUX CITY — A Milford, Iowa, man claims in a federal lawsuit that his arrest by a Dickinson County deputy sheriff lacked probable cause and violated his U.S. and Iowa constitutional rights. Ryan Wolterman says Deputy Shawn Syverson violated his freedom from unlawful arrest in November 2020, when he...
kicdam.com
Cory Schuknecht, 42, of Sioux Rapids
Services for 42-year-old Cory Schuknecht of Sioux Rapids will be Monday, October 24th at 1:30 PM at First Lutheran Church in West Okoboji. Visitation will be at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake on Sunday, October 23rd from 4 PM to 6 PM. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
agupdate.com
Drought, winds hurt Northwest crop
PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Northwest Iowa farmers were hard at work harvesting corn Oct. 12. “The beans are pretty much done, and most are getting going with corn,” Dennis Heemstra said. He farms near Primghar in O’Brien County, Iowa. Heemstra’s area of Northwest Iowa experienced severe drought during...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Teen Sentenced to Prison for Vehicle Theft
A Storm Lake teen was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve time in prison for stealing a vehicle. 17-year-old Andrew Romero entered a guilty plea earlier this month for 2nd Degree Theft, a class D felony. He was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
kiwaradio.com
Diversified Technologies Building Expansion in George
George, Iowa — A manufacturing facility in George has announced that they have started a large building expansion. Diversified Technologies Inc. is located just outside of George and is the parent company of Sudenga Industries and Dur-A-Lift. Diversified officials tell us their last expansion was in 2014, when they expanded their Dur-A-Lift facility.
