Kellogg, ID

eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced to prison for involvement in Idaho teenager’s death

COEUR D’ALENE — Antoinne James Holmes, 23, of Cusick, Washington, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Holmes to 151 months in...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Man sentenced in Sandpoint teen's fentanyl death

SANDPOINT — A Cusick, Wash., man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in the death of a Bonner County teen in 2020. Antoinne James Holmes, 23, of Cusick, Washington, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail

SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Spokane businesses seeing substantial rise in crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rachel Gano and her husband opened Fluffy’s Candy store in north Spokane as a fun, business venture. “We were sitting in church one day and the sermon was 'Are you not doing something because you’re afraid?,' Gano said. "And so that’s how it started. We just wanted to create a fun place for people to come.”
SPOKANE, WA
Lefty Graves

Spokane County Washington Courthouse Haunting’s

Spokane County Washington CourthouseBy Ian Sane/Wikimedia Commons. Many courthouses have tales of haunting’s and Spokane, Washington, is no different. Built to resemble a castle, it may be a bit of a surprise upon first seeing the facility; however, that’s not the only surprise people will have if they dig deeper into the history of the courthouse. Do all castles have backstories?
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Shoshone News Press

Legals for October, 21 2022

Central Shone Co Water District Budget 2022-2023 Operating Revenue Water Revenue 1,505,000 Hook Up 63,000 Operating fees 62,125 Bond Revenue 847,600 Total Operating Revenue 2,477,725 Non-Operating Revenue Interest Revenue 13,200 Grant Revenue 132,500 Other Revenue 550 Total Revenue 2,623,975 Operating Expense Pumping Cost 310,000 Repair & Maintance 134,100 Wages 390,500 PERSI 46,000 Meter Expense 15,000 Chemicals/Water Samples 117,900 Tools/Equipment/Supplies 12,000 Total 1,025,500 Non-Direct Expense Payroll Taxes 30,000 Employee Benefits 200,290 Education 2,350 Dues and Subscriptions 14,000 Bank Service Charge 13,000 State Insurance Fund 50,500 Vehicle 108,000 Office Expense 128,200 Lease Expense 25,500 Engineering 142,500 Bond Expense 688,898 Contingency/Capital Impr 195,237 Total 1,598,475 Total Expense 2,623,975 Profit/(Loss) 0 Public Hearing on November 14th, 2022 during regular Board meeting @ 5:00 pm at CSCWD Office, 409 S Main St, Kellogg, ID Legal#4284 AD#567404 October 21, 28, 2022.
WALLACE, ID
idaho.gov

Elk carcass left to waste in St. Maries dumpster

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about an elk being left to waste in St. Maries. The skinned elk was discarded in the dumpsters on the St. Maries River Road on Oct. 19 before 3 p.m. The head and two front quarters were removed, leaving the hindquarters, backstraps and tenderloins to waste. It is believed the elk was shot once in the chest cavity and once in the hind leg.
SAINT MARIES, ID
KREM2

Homeowner describes scene of escaped inmate found in her backyard

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, inmate Alex Heglund made a court appearance after escaping from the Spokane County Courthouse the previous day. According to court documents, on Tuesday, around 10 a.m., inmate Alex Heglund had a court appearance at the Spokane County District Court. Heglund, however, managed to escape by running out of the courtroom.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County

A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

