Mariota completed eight of his 13 pass attempts for 124 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals. He added six rushes for 31 yards. Atlanta remained dedicated to the run despite facing a large deficit for nearly the entire game, and Mariota has now attempted fewer than 20 passes in three of his last four games. Nearly all of his production came on a 75-yard touchdown pass to Damiere Byrd just before halftime. In addition to his limited production as a passer, Mariota was also bottled up as a rusher, as he entered the game having tallied at least 50 yards on the ground in consecutive matchups. The Falcons have shown a commitment to rushing the ball regardless of game script this season, which makes it difficult to trust Mariota or any of the team's pass catchers for consistent production.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO