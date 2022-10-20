Elon Musk says he's 'obviously overpaying' for Twitter but touts platform's 'incredible potential'

Read full article on original website
Related
'Undisciplined' Biden shut down US economy by 'declaring war on American energy': Sen. Roger Marshall
Sen. Roger Marshall called out Biden for planning to release millions of barrels of oil from the nation's emergency stockpile in an effort to fight rising gas prices
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Elon Musk says Tesla will build 50,000 semis annually starting in 2024, making it a top truck company
Five years after it was announced, Tesla will be delivering its first electric Semi to Pepsi on Dec. 1. But it plans to be shipping a lot more than that soon. Elon Musk said during Tesla's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday that the automaker is aiming to sell 50,000 of the tractors in 2024.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin DOGE/USD is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times and often caused spikes in the valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk's favorite topics on Twitter Inc TWTR.
Elon Musk would get 'really angry' when employees at his first company Zip2 weren't still working at 9 o'clock at night, an ex-colleague told a BBC documentary
Elon Musk would get very angry when staff at his first company, Zip2, weren't working after 9 p.m. A former Zip2 worker, Jim Ambras, told a new BBC documentary that Musk's face "would turn red." Another ex-Zip2 worker said the world's richest man knows "just about everything about everything." Elon...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
German gym tycoon Rainer Schaller, partner and kids on plane that disappeared off Costa Rican coast
Authorities in Costa Rica found wreckage believed to be from a plane carrying German CEO Rainer Schaller and four others that disappeared Friday.
Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production
Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
Elon Musk Got Angry When Employees Didn't Stay At Work Late At His Maiden Venture: Ex-Colleagues Reminisce About Billionaire In Documentary
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been an enigma for many, and not much is known about his management skills. What Happened: Musk comes off as an exacting leader in an account shared by Jim Ambras, a former Zip2 vice president, in a BBC documentary aired this week. Zip2...
Elon Musk's fortune has fallen by $110 billion in less than a year, but he's still the world's richest person
Elon Musk has lost more than $110 billion on paper in less than a year. His net wealth has shrunk because of the slump in Tesla's share price amid the Twitter takeover. Despite the decline he remains richer than Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. Elon Musk has had...
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
Elon Musk's Twitter takeover could leave banks holding $13 billion in debt, making it the biggest stalled deal ever, report says
Musk's Twitter deal could leave banks holding $13 billion in debt, The Wall Street Journal reported. That would make it the biggest "hung" deal and mean lenders may sell the debt when markets rebound. Banks involved in the $44 billion takeover include Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Barclays. Elon...
Former Keystone pipeline worker rips Biden after comments on oil production
A pipeline welder who worked on the Keystone XL project slammed President Biden on Wednesday after the White House announced measures intended to lower gas prices.
Elon Musk Shows Off His Selling Power
Elon Musk has become very influential with more than 109.1 million followers on the social network Twitter. Only former President Barack Obama, with 133.5 million followers, and pop star Justin Bieber, with nearly 114 million followers, are ahead of him. At the pace where his popularity is growing, the CEO...
The Verge
Elon Musk reportedly wants to fire most of Twitter’s employees
About 7,500 people currently work at Twitter — and 75 percent of them can expect to be shown the door, The Washington Post reports. Elon Musk, who is acquiring the company, has been telling prospective investors that he plans drastic firings to bring down costs. Musk has a deadline...
Elon Musk has a new arch-enemy: the Fed
Elon Musk blasted the Fed's rapid rate hikes after Tesla blamed a strong dollar for missing sales forecasts. The CEO said the US central bank is looking backwards and will eventually realize its mistake. A Fed reversal could boost Tesla's sales and profits, and lift the value of Musk's shares.
Fox Business
New York, NY
9K+
Followers
596
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0