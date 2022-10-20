Chicago Bulls to Offer Merchandise Delivery at United Center

The Bulls are now offering an in-game merchandise delivery service at the United Center.

The Chicago Bulls are known league-wide for their premium game experience and hospitality. This season, they are introducing something to raise the bar even higher. The Bulls will now offer an in-game merchandise delivery service.

Fans can use the Chicago Bulls app to order items from the Madhouse Store and their purchases will be delivered right to their seats.

Klarna, an online financial services company, and the Bulls are teaming up to introduce the new system to deliver purchased gear .

"We look forward to bringing this new feature to fans at the United Center in partnership with Klarna. Providing fans an opportunity to purchase Bulls gear without missing any game action demonstrates our ongoing commitment to enhancing the gameday experience," said Bulls Executive Vice President of Revenue & Strategy Matt Kobe.

Chicago Bulls apparel was all the hype in the offseason , according to Lids.

Now that the season is underway, the Bulls are making sure fans can still get their merch while spending most of their time at the United Center watching the game.