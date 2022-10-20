ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Reba Says She Never Let Her Son Win At Games: “He Wouldn’t Have Learned Anything That Way”

By Brady Cox
 3 days ago
John Shearer/Getty Images

When it comes to celebrities, we all know they live a much different life than us regular folk, and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that one out.

With that being said, their children also grow up much differently than us, whether their parents mean for them to or not.

Although it’s inevitable that a celebrity’s child is gonna naturally grow up with a silver spoon, it’s up to the celebrities to make sure their kids still learn good values and morals, and not fall into the trap that we often see so many children of celebrities fall into.

And one of those parents who made sure that their children were raised the right way?

No other than country icon, Reba McEntire.

We all know Reba as one of the most down to earth, level-headed and humble country stars to ever exist, always taking with her the morals that her parents taught her while growing up in small town Chockie, Oklahoma.

And so, she made sure that her son Shelby was raised the exact same way.

Reba had Shelby with her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock back in 1990, and she kept in mind her Oklahoma roots while raising him.

She shared with People:

“When we would play games or cards, I’d never let Shelby win. He wouldn’t have learned anything that way. I always told Shelby, ‘I’ll always love you, but I want other people to like you. So don’t be a little jerk. Don’t be a spoiled brat.'”

And as far as Reba knows, those teachings were instilled very well in Shelby, as she said:

“A lot of people have told me you would never know (he) had been blessed with the life he was given.

I’m very proud of him. He was a kid who had ADHD and could barely read in school, and now he’s read 10 books this year. He’s always trying to improve and do better. His daddy did a great job too.”

She also credited the nannies who took care of him when she was busy on the road, and how she would also take him with her sometimes:

“I had the best nannies, and I took him on the road with me. When I couldn’t, I would fly home after a concert, get him up in the morning, take him to school and pick him up. We’d play until I had to fly out again for a concert that night. I wanted to be with Shelby. Still do.”

So, for all of you up-and-coming celebrities out there, Reba has one simple message as to how to raise your children the right way…

Beat their ass at Monopoly…

