Read full article on original website
Related
How To Claim Persona 5 Royal DLC 2022
Persona 5 Royal comes with various free DLC items which range from, costumes, challenges, and even new Personas. While they come with the game, players will not have immediate access to their DLC. Here’s how to claim the Persona 5 Royal DLC. Players will be able to claim their...
How To Claim Free Overwatch 2 Rewards
After the rocky launch of Overwatch 2 Blizzard apologizes to gamers by giving them free Overwatch 2 rewards. One of those gifts is an Overwatch 2 Double XP Weekend and the others are a free Reaper Skin and a weapon charm. Here’s how to claim the free Overwatch 2 rewards.
All Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Rewards
Modern Warfare 2 campaign has just launched prior to the title’s multiplayer release. In addition to playing the campaign early, gamers can also receive Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards. Here are all of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards gamers are able to unlock. Campaign Rewards. Soap’s Determination Calling...
Pokémon Bellibolt Scarlet And Violet Reveal
Electric-type Gym Leader Iono has revealed to gamers not only her partner gym Pokémon, but a new Pokémon added to the franchise. Pokémon Bellibolt, an Electric-type frog will be joining the evergrowing roster of Pokémon Scarlet And Violet. Bellibolt Bio. Category :. EleFrog Pokémon. Type...
Overwatch 2 Best Assault Hero Season 1
With the launch of Overwatch 2 veterans and players new to the series are experiencing the reworks of different characters. A week after its launch a tier list was made to find out who is Overwatch 2’s best assault hero to play as in Season 1. It’s important to...
Fortnightmares Escape Room Sign-Up
Fortnite’s Halloween event is back yet again bringing new game modes, rewards, and cosmetics. To earn these items players will have to complete the Fortnightmares Escape Room sign-up. Without doing so, no progress toward any of the different tasks and challenges will be earned. Here’s how to signup for the Fortnitemares Escape Room.
K’Sante Abilities Revealed
K’Sante the Pride of Nazumah has been getting teases and reveals all week. Now the first gameplay trailer has come out showing off some of his abilities. There is no doubt he will be a top laner but could he see play elsewhere too? Here is the latest on the K’Sante Abilities.
When Is The Overwatch 2 Double XP Weekend
After the rocky launch of Overwatch 2 Blizzard apologizes to gamers by giving them various gifts. One of those gifts is an Overwatch 2 Double XP Weekend. Here is when the Double XP Weekend begins. Double XP Dates. To apologize for any issues players experienced around the game’s launch. There...
K’Sante Skins For League of Legends
K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah is heading to the rift and looking for trouble. The newest top lane brawler was revealed early in the morning on Saturday October 15. K’Sante’s gameplay trailer highlighted the new champion and gave players a small glimpse of what the champion can do. While his kit isn’t exactly known just yet, players while most likely get a look at the skins for K’Sante very soon. Better yet, players can be optimistic about what the additional skin for K’Sante may look even before the initial announcement.
What is The Modern Warfare 2 File Size?
34.6 GB – Battle.net. Although the game fully releases on October 28, the campaign has just launched prior to the title’s full release. In addition to playing the campaign early, gamers can also receive Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards. Here are all of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards gamers are able to unlock.
VALORANT 5.08 Patch Notes: A Smaller Patch
Just like its other franchises, Riot Games continues to provide VALORANT with a new update. Another update means new patch notes. The VALORANT 5.08 update is here, bringing a whole new agent and smaller changes. The reasoning behind this is to keep the game as balanced as it can be along with adding more content to keep the fans engaged. Here are the latest VALORANT 5.08 Patch Notes.
When Is The Overwatch 2 Halloween Event?
At the beginning of its launch, its long queue times and bugs weren’t the only scary thing Overwatch 2 was bringing this October. The Overwatch 2 Halloween Event will be making its debut in the new sequel bringing in new PVE mode, skins, and more. When Is it?. Overwatch...
Apex Legends Catalyst Revealed
Apex Legends continues to bring out great characters. They are very unique in what they offer and while some may be stronger than others, none of them are boring. This has continued since their first characters and now to the newest ones. Season 15 will see the newest Legend making their way into the arena. Here is what has been shown and is known about Apex Legends Catalyst including their release date.
JDG Missing Thinks Comp Trymbi Is The Best Bot Lane In The West
After beating Rogue 3-0, JDG Missing sat down with Michael Termini to discuss the games and the year so far for JDG. Michael: First things first, how did y’all prepare for the Rogue series and is there anything in particular that made the series such a dominate look for JDG?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Midnight Release Times by Region
Hello, Pokemon fans. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming soon and everyone should be ready to catch em all. Game time releases are different depending on where the player lives and the Game Haus is here to inform trainers when to be ready for their journeys. This piece will break down the time all games are being released in different parts of the world. These times are approximated as not every place players buy the game from will have the same schedule. Also, as a reminder these times are subject to change but, that is unlikely as Pokemon rarely pushes back their games. With that, here is a look at the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Midnight Release times around the globe.
Who Will Play Kiriko on the Seoul Dynasty?
The Seoul Dynasty has gotten their ticket to the playoffs in America. With the regular season done, that also means that the current meta is also done. The release of Overwatch 2 has brought the game to the public but it has also brought along a new hero in Kiriko. To be good in this last meta during the Countdown Cup really means nothing as everything is going to be shaken up. Here is a look at how the Seoul Dynasty might react to the newest addition of the support hero Kiriko.
Dota 2’s Primal Beast Is Finally Good
When Primal Beast first debuted in patch 7.31, he made more of a ripple than a splash. While his visuals and kit were interesting, he didn’t pack enough of a punch to really rampage. His biggest problem was Black King Bar, which shut down him just as he came online. While the Bar is still king, recent buffs have shown the large lizard some love. Here’s why Dota 2’s Primal Beast is finally good.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0