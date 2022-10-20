Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cw34.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Saturday. A vehicle was traveling eastbound on Key Lime Boulevard while the motorcycle was travelling west. The driver then turned left into a driveway in an attempt to complete a U-turn. While doing so, the motorcyclist drove...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputy involved in rollover crash on I-95 exit ramp in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sherriff’s Office deputy was involved in a rollover crash in Oakland Park, sending him to the hospital. Authorities said the deputy was responding to a call when he crashed near a construction site along the northbound exit ramp of Interstate 95 and Oakland Park Boulevard, just before 5 a.m., Sunday.
cw34.com
3 people ejected from vehicle in fatal crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were ejected from a vehicle during a wreck on Saturday. A Jeep Wrangler was heading northbound on US 27 when an unknown silver vehicle cut out from an unnamed side paved road. Witnesses told the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that the...
Motorcyclist, 36, dies in Loxahatchee collision
A motorcyclist died after a collision with a car Saturday evening in Loxahatchee, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Driver killed, two passengers injured in US 27 rollover crash
BELLE GLADE — A man driving a Jeep was killed and one of his two passengers critically injured Saturday afternoon as he tried to avoid hitting a car that had turned in front of him, Palm Beach County sheriff's officials said Sunday. Jonathan Palacios, 24, of Belle Glade was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler north...
cw34.com
Hit-and-run in Palm Beach County, pedestrian dead
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian died Sunday morning following a hit-and-run crash. At 4:38 a.m. an unknown vehicle was driving southbound on S. Military Trail. At the same time, a pedestrian was crossing S. Military Trail. The two collided causing the pedestrian to fall to the...
Driver sought after crashing car into Broward home
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office were searching for the driver of a car that slammed into a home in West Park early Saturday before leaving the scene.Residents of the home, located in the, said they were asleep around 3 a.m. when they heard a loud noise and awoke to find the vehicle had fully entered their home.No injuries were reported.Residents said they are looking to hire an inspector who can determine if the structural integrity of the home was compromised during the crash.
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a pedestrian died early Sunday morning after a hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach.
WSVN-TV
Crews put out fire at Coral Springs quadplex; 6 displaced
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire in Coral Springs has forced several families out of their homes. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a quadplex in the area of Northwest 40th Street and 88th Avenue, Saturday morning. Crews were able to put...
WSVN-TV
3 found shot in Aventura; Lehman Causeway, NB Biscayne Blvd. shut down
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds in Aventura, leading to major road closures. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the area of Northeast 192nd Street & Biscayne Boulevard, Saturday evening.
Small plane makes hard landing in John Prince Park
The pilot of a small plane was taken to a hospital after making a hard landing Sunday afternoon in John Prince Park near Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
cw34.com
Uber Eats driver injured during shooting in Delray
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An Uber Eats driver was shot while attempting to make a delivery in Delray Beach according to police. At 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Delray Beach Police responded to a shooting in the Chateau Woods neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a female Uber Eats...
Fatal shooting investigated at Belle Glade market
A man was killed after a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
WPTV
Witnesses say man found dead at Port Everglades struck by shipping container
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after witnesses said he was struck by a shipping container at Port Everglades. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the port shortly after 8:30 p.m. Rescuers arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the man's...
Suspect, 19, arrested after stabbing at house party
A 19-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing at a house party near Royal Palm Beach on Saturday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
cw34.com
DUI suspect 'suffered some scrapes from being taken to the ground,' police say
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This started out as a traffic stop and ended with a violent arrest for DUI. Boynton Beach police said they stopped a car "traveling northbound on Federal Highway with its high beams." That was on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 12:49 a.m. Vidiri was not...
Palm Beach County officials investigate iguana shooting
Residents of Loggers' Run in west Boca Raton are voicing concerns about the recent handling of an iguana in their neighborhood.
WPBF News 25
Brightline begins high-speed testing on the Treasure Coast Friday
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline will begin high-speed and brake testing in northern Martin County through St. Lucie County beginning Friday. The train will run at 110 mph along 11 miles from Jensen Beach Boulevard to Walton Road over the course of six weeks. This is one step in the process to receive approval from the Federal Railroad Administration on service operations to Orlando.
NBC Miami
Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search
A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
WPBF News 25
House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach...
Comments / 0