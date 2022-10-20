ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loxahatchee, FL

cw34.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Saturday. A vehicle was traveling eastbound on Key Lime Boulevard while the motorcycle was travelling west. The driver then turned left into a driveway in an attempt to complete a U-turn. While doing so, the motorcyclist drove...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO deputy involved in rollover crash on I-95 exit ramp in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sherriff’s Office deputy was involved in a rollover crash in Oakland Park, sending him to the hospital. Authorities said the deputy was responding to a call when he crashed near a construction site along the northbound exit ramp of Interstate 95 and Oakland Park Boulevard, just before 5 a.m., Sunday.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
cw34.com

3 people ejected from vehicle in fatal crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were ejected from a vehicle during a wreck on Saturday. A Jeep Wrangler was heading northbound on US 27 when an unknown silver vehicle cut out from an unnamed side paved road. Witnesses told the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Hit-and-run in Palm Beach County, pedestrian dead

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian died Sunday morning following a hit-and-run crash. At 4:38 a.m. an unknown vehicle was driving southbound on S. Military Trail. At the same time, a pedestrian was crossing S. Military Trail. The two collided causing the pedestrian to fall to the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Driver sought after crashing car into Broward home

FORT LAUDERDALE --  Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office were searching for the driver of a car that slammed into a home in West Park early Saturday before leaving the scene.Residents of the home, located in the, said they were asleep around 3 a.m. when they heard a loud noise and awoke to find the vehicle had fully entered their home.No injuries were reported.Residents said they are looking to hire an inspector who can determine if the structural integrity of the home was compromised during the crash.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews put out fire at Coral Springs quadplex; 6 displaced

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire in Coral Springs has forced several families out of their homes. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a quadplex in the area of Northwest 40th Street and 88th Avenue, Saturday morning. Crews were able to put...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

3 found shot in Aventura; Lehman Causeway, NB Biscayne Blvd. shut down

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds in Aventura, leading to major road closures. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the area of Northeast 192nd Street & Biscayne Boulevard, Saturday evening.
AVENTURA, FL
cw34.com

Uber Eats driver injured during shooting in Delray

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An Uber Eats driver was shot while attempting to make a delivery in Delray Beach according to police. At 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Delray Beach Police responded to a shooting in the Chateau Woods neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a female Uber Eats...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Brightline begins high-speed testing on the Treasure Coast Friday

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline will begin high-speed and brake testing in northern Martin County through St. Lucie County beginning Friday. The train will run at 110 mph along 11 miles from Jensen Beach Boulevard to Walton Road over the course of six weeks. This is one step in the process to receive approval from the Federal Railroad Administration on service operations to Orlando.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search

A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WPBF News 25

House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL

