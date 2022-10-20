Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tpr.org
More details, video released on expansion of Loop1604, including interchange with I-10
It's going to give motorists headaches for a few years to come, but much better commute times when it's all completed. State transportation officials broke ground on Wednesday on Phase 2 of a one-billion-dollar project to expand Loop 1604 to a total of ten lanes between Bandera Road and I-35 through the North Side.
New Braunfels looks toward future growth at 2022 State of the City
New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno discussed the $180 million in projects proposed to the New Braunfels City Council by the 2023 Bond Advisory Board. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The 2022 State of the City event hosted by the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce took place Oct. 18 and highlighted...
valleyventana.org
Construction on Texas 46 begins
Cars squeeze tightly onto Texas 46, as students and parents rush home after a long day of school. For years, the amount of traffic on this highway has been a problem for residents of Spring Branch. “Getting out of school takes forever,” junior Avery Pipes said “I get home almost...
Guess the rent of this modern 4-bedroom farmhouse in New Braunfels
How much will you pay for modernized rural living?
dailytrib.com
Spicewood quarry neighbors complain of noise, dust, and quakes
Spicewood Trails resident Greg Pawlisa grew up in Los Angeles and lived in New York. He’s used to bad air quality and loud noise. But the sounds, dust, and mini-quakes coming from the nearby Spicewood Crushed Stone are too much for him and many of his neighbors, who have filed 10 complaints with the company, all unanswered.
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake’s Terrain Makes Trick-or-Treating Tricky But a Lot More Fun
Heritage Muserum of the Texas Hill Country will provide all the tools kids need to carve jack o lanterns for Halloween. No extra charge for the dinosaur prints. Facebook image courtesy of the museum. However that same terrain creates unique opportunities for ghouls, goblins, guardians and anyone else looking for...
Boerne, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The John Paul II High School football team will have a game with Geneva School Of Boerne on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Will Puppies Be Banned From Pet Stores?
A city in Texas may be on its way to banning puppy sales in pet stores this year. New Braunfels City Council is considering prohibiting all pet stores from selling cats and dogs provided by professional breeders. According to PETA, the ban would help not only animals but also constituents and the city.
KSAT 12
PETA calls for ban on puppy mills in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Officials with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are calling on New Braunfels City Council to ban the sale of dogs and cats obtained by commercial breeders at city pet stores. PETA sent a letter to the council on Wednesday following a meeting on...
seguintoday.com
Matadors Drop First District Game of Season on Hall of Honor Night
(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors fell into a three-way tie for 2nd place in District 12-5A following a 27-14 loss to New Braunfels Canyon at Matador Stadium on Friday night. Former Seguin head coach Travis Bush avenged his team’s 28-21 loss last year in the same stadium. The...
Comments / 0