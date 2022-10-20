Spicewood Trails resident Greg Pawlisa grew up in Los Angeles and lived in New York. He’s used to bad air quality and loud noise. But the sounds, dust, and mini-quakes coming from the nearby Spicewood Crushed Stone are too much for him and many of his neighbors, who have filed 10 complaints with the company, all unanswered.

SPICEWOOD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO