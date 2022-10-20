Read full article on original website
FDA sends warning letters to New Jersey and Connecticut companies over import violations
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Doctors are on high alert. Across the country and here in Arizona, health experts say we’re on track to have an unprecedented rise in RSV cases. RSV or respiratory syncytial virus is an illness that affects the nose, throat and lungs. Anyone can...
California stoves can cause cancer
Natural gas-powered stoves in California were linked to potentially cancerous pollutants in research published this week by the Environmental Science & Technology journal.
Opinion: Vote ‘Yes’ on Prop. 30 to Make Wealthiest Californians Pay for Clean Air
The next time you’re stopped in gridlocked Southern California freeway traffic, take a glance at what’s around you. The chances are very good that your vehicle is idling at the edge of a working-class, low-income neighborhood populated mainly by people of color. Think of Boyle Heights in Los...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Boy Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba He May Have Gotten From Arizona Lake
The boy may have been exposed to the amoeba in Arizona.
California home prices have fallen most in this city since June: study
Houses in California tend to be expensive, but one city is seeing a significant decline in home prices, according to a study from Realtor.com.
More children are filling up Arizona hospital beds; here’s why
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a trend around the nation; hospital beds are filling up with children, many of whom have RSV, a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms. More than 5,300 cases of the virus have been reported in Arizona this year, and doctors want families to...
California Sno-Parks' daily and season permits get a huge price hike
It's the first fee increase in more than 20 years.
Data Breach At Wisconsin’s Largest Healthcare Provider
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A data breach at Advocate Aurora Health might have exposed as many as three-million Wisconsin and Illinois patients’ health information. On Friday, Wisconsin’s largest health care system reported the breach, which occurred on October 14th, to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Washington State Officials Receive 1,200 Comments on gas Vehicle ban
About 1,200 comments were sent to the Washington Department of Ecology on whether to ban new gas- and diesel-powered passenger vehicles by 2035, even though the issue is settled. The ban was effectively imposed in August by the California Air Resources Board. The Inslee administration has moved quickly to enact...
Arizona has 88 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
Drivers in these California cities get stuck at the most red lights
Researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red. One Californian city ranked dead last.
Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state.
California man and woman drown while vacationing in Maui
KEANAE, Maui - A California man and woman vacationing in Maui reportedly died after being swept out to sea. The drowning happened along the Keanae Landing on Thursday at 12:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, and released by Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.
Health officials issue urgent warning as Chicago hospitals see spike in RSV infections in kids
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pediatric ICU beds are at critical levels across Illinois because of increasing RSV infections in children. CBS 2's Tara Molina reported gathered the latest data from health departments at the city, state, and county levels – and talked to families experiencing the spike in the respiratory illness firsthand. Kaelyn Bogucki's infant son, Benny, was hospitalized with RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. She knew something was wrong when the typically-smiley 2-month-old was not acting like himself. "It started getting really scary when we started noticing labored breathing, the wheezing, abdominal retractions," Bogucki said. ...
Respiratory Hazards in The Cannabis Industry
Workers in the weed industry are subject to increased health risks due on-the-job exposure to various pollutants in the air. As the cannabis industry has expanded its footprint and become more widespread, employees in industry growing facilities have developed a number of different ailments, including abnormal lung function, an allergy to cannabis, and airway inflammation from increased levels of exhaled nitrous oxide.
Indiana Attorney General calls EPA policy ‘unlawful,’ warns against ‘California wokeism’
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is speaking out against a new clean-air policy, calling it “unlawful” while warning against “California wokeism.” AG Rokita filed a brief on Thursday asking a US appeals court to invalidate a part of a new Clean Air Act from the Environmental Protection Agency. In a news release sent […]
Nearly 30 birds all infected with bird flu found dead in a Chandler community
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family has received reports of nearly thirty birds all found dead. It’s happening around one lake community in Chandler. It’s all because of the bird flu, which means keeping your pets away from the birds. “Since the end of September, we...
