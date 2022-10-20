CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pediatric ICU beds are at critical levels across Illinois because of increasing RSV infections in children. CBS 2's Tara Molina reported gathered the latest data from health departments at the city, state, and county levels – and talked to families experiencing the spike in the respiratory illness firsthand. Kaelyn Bogucki's infant son, Benny, was hospitalized with RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. She knew something was wrong when the typically-smiley 2-month-old was not acting like himself. "It started getting really scary when we started noticing labored breathing, the wheezing, abdominal retractions," Bogucki said. ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO