Arizona State

foodsafetynews.com

FDA sends warning letters to New Jersey and Connecticut companies over import violations

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
PASSAIC, NJ
KOLD-TV

Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Doctors are on high alert. Across the country and here in Arizona, health experts say we’re on track to have an unprecedented rise in RSV cases. RSV or respiratory syncytial virus is an illness that affects the nose, throat and lungs. Anyone can...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

More children are filling up Arizona hospital beds; here’s why

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a trend around the nation; hospital beds are filling up with children, many of whom have RSV, a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms. More than 5,300 cases of the virus have been reported in Arizona this year, and doctors want families to...
PHOENIX, AZ
94.3 Jack FM

Data Breach At Wisconsin’s Largest Healthcare Provider

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A data breach at Advocate Aurora Health might have exposed as many as three-million Wisconsin and Illinois patients’ health information. On Friday, Wisconsin’s largest health care system reported the breach, which occurred on October 14th, to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
WISCONSIN STATE
AZFamily

Arizona has 88 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
ARIZONA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California man and woman drown while vacationing in Maui

KEANAE, Maui - A California man and woman vacationing in Maui reportedly died after being swept out to sea. The drowning happened along the Keanae Landing on Thursday at 12:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, and released by Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Health officials issue urgent warning as Chicago hospitals see spike in RSV infections in kids

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pediatric ICU beds are at critical levels across Illinois because of increasing RSV infections in children. CBS 2's Tara Molina reported gathered the latest data from health departments at the city, state, and county levels – and talked to families experiencing the spike in the respiratory illness firsthand. Kaelyn Bogucki's infant son, Benny, was hospitalized with RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. She knew something was wrong when the typically-smiley 2-month-old was not acting like himself. "It started getting really scary when we started noticing labored breathing, the wheezing, abdominal retractions," Bogucki said. ...
CHICAGO, IL
labroots.com

Respiratory Hazards in The Cannabis Industry

Workers in the weed industry are subject to increased health risks due on-the-job exposure to various pollutants in the air. As the cannabis industry has expanded its footprint and become more widespread, employees in industry growing facilities have developed a number of different ailments, including abnormal lung function, an allergy to cannabis, and airway inflammation from increased levels of exhaled nitrous oxide.
WASHINGTON STATE

