Dayton chili cook-off and cruise-in scheduled for today
DAYTON — Chili enthusiasts in the area get your bowls ready!. The British Transportation Museum will be hosting a chili cook-off and cruise-in today from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The museum is located at 321 Hopeland Street, and attendees are welcome to come and enjoy the food!. >>11th...
‘Historical Walk’ set be hosted in Xenia today
XENIA — The City of Xenia Tree Committee, Woodland Cemetery, and Mausoleum are set to host a Historical Walk today. Starting at 2:00 p.m., guests will be able to take a guided tour through the historic Woodland Cemetery and Mausoleum. >>City of Xenia announces fall leaf collection schedule. Tree...
dayton.com
First-ever festival all about soup coming to Dayton next month
A festival all about soup is coming to downtown Dayton next month. The first-ever Dayton Soup Fest, presented by The Pizza Bandit, Kungfu BBQ and The Forking Pierogi, will be held at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will feature...
Sidney Daily News
McCrate, DeLaet & Co. promotes staff members
SIDNEY — McCrate, DeLaet & Co., CPAs has announced several promotions amongst its professional staff members. Scott Steineman, CPA, and Kevin Schlarman, CPA have been promoted to partner; Marisa Kremer has been promoted to manager; and Aaron Schwartz, Connor Rose, Andrea Wynk, and Jordan Rethman have been promoted to senior accountants within the firm.
Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center closing for ‘foreseeable future’
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center is closing. According to a statement from Commonwealth Hotels, a hotel management company, the owners of the hotel, Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC, is closing for the foreseeable future. The company released this statement: “We appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone affected by this closure […]
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Gem City Butchery has big plans
With their business just beginning, most people in the region have probably not heard of Gem City Butchery, but if owners Jonathon Mezera and Elliott Harrell have anything to say about it, it’s only a matter of time. The duo who have been active for several months with their...
Daily Advocate
Miss Bubbles accepting coats for annual coat drive
GREENVILLE — Miss Bubbles Laundry, located in the North Towne Plaza behind Hibbets Sporting Goods and across from Subway, has begun its fourth annual coat drive. They are currently collecting gently used coats for men, women and children. The coat drive will continue through February 2023. According to Allison...
Daily Advocate
WOAC announces all-conference volleyball teams
DARKE COUNTY — The WOAC has announced their all-conference volleyball teams for the 2022 season. Here are the Darke County players that made the teams:. Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]
Stoddard Ave. Pumpkin Glow set to light up the night starting today
DAYTON — The Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow is set to begin showing off hundreds of individually carved jack-o-lanterns starting today. Located behind the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton, spectators are welcome to view the pumpkins starting at 6:00 p.m. Monday. >>Good gourd! Teacher breaks national record with pumpkin...
Times-Bulletin
West Ohio Food Bank donates cat food to local Humane Society
VAN WERT — The West Ohio Food Bank, recently donated over 70 bags of cat food to the Van Wert County Humane Society. The event was hosted by Trinity Friends Church as a part of Vantage Day of Caring 2022. The mobile food distribution event in Van Wert County is held once a month. “We depend on the generosity of the community to feed our shelter animals and we greatly appreciate such a sizeable donation,” stated Deb Sealscott, board president. Pictured with the donated cat food is Shyanne Williams, VW County Humane Society shelter attendant. The VWCHS is a United Way agency.
Wright State closes library after staff member dies
Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunications Services, died in the hospital due to injuries sustained from the fall.
Delphos Herald
St. John’s High School Alumni Association announces the Hall of Fame Class of 2022
DELPHOS — St. John’s High School Alumni Association has announced members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. They include, Alisha (Anthony) Kagarise, class of 2006, Arts/Athletic Achievement; Claude Bergfeld, class of 1950, Service to St. John’s; David Berelsman, class of 1969, Service to Mankind; and Steven “Stu” Fortener, class of 1986, Professional Achievement.
daytonlocal.com
Holiday in Lights moves to new location
The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District announce Holiday in Lights show and 5K move to Armco Park in Warren County. The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District are thrilled to announce the Holiday in Lights show and 5K will continue and its new home is Armco Park in Warren County! The Holiday in Lights show, a local tradition now in its 33rd year, is an outdoor drive-through light display that runs from Friday, November 18th through Friday, December 30th. The Holiday in Lights 5K will be held November 19th.
Daily Advocate
WOAC announces all-conference cross country teams
DARKE COUNTY — The WOAC has announced it’s All-Conference teams for the boys’ and girls’ cross country teams. Here is all the Darke County runners that made the team.
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
Franklin Police describe early Halloween celebration as ‘massive success’
The rain held off for the Franklin Police Department to hold a Halloween Haunted House event for the community on Sunday afternoon. >>PHOTOS: Franklin Police describe early Halloween celebration as ‘massive success’. “Today’s Halloween Haunted House was a massive success,” the spokesperson for the Franklin Police Department said on...
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
Daily Advocate
Tri-Village earns share of WOAC Championship
NEW MADISON — Tri-Village earned a share of the Western Ohio Athletic Conference Championship on Friday night with their 40-14 victory over National Trail. Although the score looked lopsided, the teams fought to a stalemate for three quarters of the game. The Patriots broke through in the fourth quarter with 26 points to secure the win.
dayton.com
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
Daily Standard
Legend of the Bloody Bridge: Real or Myth?
ST. MARYS - On a cool fall night in 1854, Minnie Warren and Jack Billings crossed a bridge just outside of Spencerville as they made their way home from a party. Waiting for them on the bridge was a lone figure holding an ax. Upon further inspection, the couple realized it was Bill Jones, a man who had competed for Warren's affection and lost.
