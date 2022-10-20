Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Twitter Feasts On Tom Brady After Buccaneers’ Brutal Loss
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took another massive step backwards with a Week 7 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers, and NFL fans can’t help but belittle the most successful quarterback in history. Brady and the Buccaneers now stare down a 3-4 record after consecutive losses to...
Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones’ Status For Bears Game Revealed
Mac Jones is among 12 New England Patriots players officially listed as questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Jones was a limited participant in all three practices this week as he recovers from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for the last three games. He reportedly will start over rookie backup Bailey Zappe if he is medically cleared to do so.
Lamar Jackson At Running Back? QB Explains Brief Position Change
Lamar Jackson is well on his way to becoming the most prolific rushing quarterback in NFL history, but Sunday presented an opportunity for the Ravens QB to try his hand at gaining some yards in a different way. Facing a fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter, nursing a one-score lead,...
Jerry Jones Basically Confirms Throwing Heated F-Bomb At Robert Kraft
ESPN reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft had a heated exchange during an NFL owners meeting in New York. On Friday, Jones basically confirmed the verbal dustup, which reportedly involved him telling Kraft, “Don’t (expletive) with me,” as the league’s owners voted 31-1 to allow the compensation committee to begin negotiations on a new contract with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Giants’ Rookie Tight End Sustains Gruesome Eye Injury Vs. Jaguars
Almost everything has gone right for the Giants thus far this NFL season, but New York caught a tough blow Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville. Daniel Bellinger needed to be carted off TIAA Bank Field late in the second quarter due to a brutal eye injury. After catching a pass from Daniel Jones on a curl route, Bellinger had his eye poked by fellow rookie Devin Lloyd as the Jaguars linebacker brought down the Giants tight end. Bellinger immediately put his hands on his facemask and stayed down on his knees until he received medical attention.
Christian McCaffrey Shows Love For Panthers After Trade To 49ers
It wasn’t exactly a smooth tenure in Carolina for former Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. Injuries plagued McCaffrey’s five-plus season with the Panthers as he played in only 10 games combined the last two seasons prior to the 2022 campaign.
NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos Received Calls On These Star Players
After trading for Russell Wilson, the Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season with the expectation of being a legitimate Super Bowl LVII contender. Now, it appears there’s a chance Denver is a seller leading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday reported the Broncos...
Mac Jones Breaks Silence, Talks Ankle Injury And Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones hadn’t spoken to reporters since the day after injuring his ankle in the Patriots’ Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That changed Friday afternoon. The sophomore quarterback appeared toward the end of locker room availability and fielded five questions. He spoke...
49ers DE Nick Bosa Will Play Sunday vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (groin) will play in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti. Bosa missed the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury, and it showed for the team’s defense. The 49ers had not allowed more than 19 points in their first five games but ended up allowing 28 in last Sunday’s defeat. It’s a significant boost to a San Francisco defense that was without seven starters on Sunday. It’s just in time for a blockbuster matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs offense in Week 7.
Bettors Backing Tom Brady Experience Historic ATS Defeat In Week 7
Tom Brady long was the enemy of sportsbooks, but now might be becoming their biggest ally. The Buccaneers quarterback suffered the second-worst against the spread loss of his 23-year career Sunday as Tampa Bay fell to the lowly Carolina Panthers. Brady’s Buccaneers closed as a 13.5-point favorite given Carolina was starting fourth-string quarterback P.J. Walker, traded its best player in Christian McCaffrey, all while working with an interim head coach.
Patriots Rumors: Injured Wideout Not Expected To Play Vs. Bears
The New England Patriots again will be shorthanded at wide receiver when they host the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”. Wideout Kendrick Bourne, listed as questionable with a toe injury, is not expected to play against Chicago, per a report Sunday from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. Bourne...
Ex-Patriot J.C. Jackson Carted Off After Scary Non-Contact Injury
J.C. Jackson’s first season as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers has been disappointing, and it looks like it could be coming to an early end. The veteran cornerback suffered a scary injury in Los Angeles’ matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, crumpling to the turf as he landed trying to deflect a Geno Smith pass intended for Marquise Goodwin. Jackson’s cleat would get stuck in the turf as Goodwin came down with the touchdown pass.
Jets Receive Bad Injury News Before Matchup Against Patriots
At 5-2, the New York Jets are flying as high as they have in a long time, but one feared injury diagnosis seems to have dimmed their spirits. The Jets defeated the Broncos, 16-9, on Sunday behind a big play by rookie running back Breece Hall — whose 64-yard touchdown run was the difference maker in Denver. Unfortunately for New York, it sounds as though they will be without their dynamic rookie, and some other offensive starters, for the foreseeable future.
Time To Sound Alarms? Tom Brady, Buccaneers Look Nothing Like Contender
Tom Brady has not experienced a lower moment than this during his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady and the Buccaneers were completely outclassed by the woeful Panthers in Week 7, despite Carolina working with an interim coach and having traded its best player, Christian McCaffrey, just three days prior. Todd Bowles and his staff were among the most glaring problems as Tampa Bay’s offense went 2-for-12 on third down, and 1-for-3 on fourth down all while the Panthers averaged 6.9 yards per play and 6.4 yards per rush against a Buccaneers’ defense which entered having allowed the seventh-fewest yards per attempt. Again, Carolina was without its All-Pro running back and instead looked to D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard to lead the way.
Brian Burns Takes Victory Lap When Reacting To Sack On Tom Brady
The Panthers were feeling good about themselves after an upset win over the Buccaneers, especially Brian Burns. The star Carolina pass rusher had himself a day against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old recorded five tackles, including a sack and two tackles for a loss. Despite seemingly in full...
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Titans
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back/nose) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, per Ari Meirov of PFF. Leonard has played just 16 snaps all season and isn’t showing a sign of returning anytime soon. It hinders the run defense, which could spell disaster with Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry as the opposition this Sunday. It will be an all-important AFC South clash this weekend, as the winner will get sole possession of first place in the division.
Yankees Down Bad With Depressingly Low Game 4 Ticket Prices
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse for the New York Yankees, the Bronx Bombers were responsible for another incredibly embarrassing feat. The Yankees, who trail the Astros 3-0 in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, will host Houston on Sunday night in hopes of staving off elimination. Those rooting for New York, however, don’t seem overly interested in being in attendance for what could prove to be a season-ending defeat.
Keenan Allen Active as Chargers Host Seahawks in Week 7
Few teams could hang with the Los Angeles Chargers offensively, which is a scary thought considering they have been without five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen since Week 1. We could see the Chargers find a new gear against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, with Allen expected to make his return to the lineup.
Magic Johnson Reportedly Eyeing Ownership Stake Of This NFL Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers great and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson reportedly has sights on his next business venture. Over two decades since Johnson’s last NBA game, the ex-hooper and current entrepreneur reportedly is in the midst of discussions to purchase an ownership stake of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise — a potentially record-setting deal.
NFL Writer Calls Out Tom Brady For Not Being ‘All In’ With Buccaneers
The Buccaneers lost two games in a row after the Panthers scored an upset win in Week 7, and it has some questioning Tom Brady’s commitment to Tampa Bay. The 45-year-old has also been questioned on his reported divorce to supermodel Gisele Bündchen as Brady is seemingly “inconsistent” with what he wants in the relationship. While Brady has ruled out the idea of an in-season retirement, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s head isn’t solely focused on football.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0