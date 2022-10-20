ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix will no longer allow you to share passwords for free

Netflix is changing its policy on password sharing – and will start charging people to share accounts. Currently, a Netflix account holder can add up to five profiles to their account. Those profiles will become sub-accounts that cost money starting in early 2023. Netflix will now only allow one "home" per account, and additional homes will need to pay extra to use the same account, the company announced this week. You can still use the Netflix account while outside of your physical home – on your tablet, laptop or phone – but it will technically be one account, which you can add...
2 classic ‘Mario Party’ games are coming to Switch next month

Nintendo has announced that two classic Mario Party games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online early next month. Sharing in a new tweet yesterday (October 21), the publisher revealed that Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are the next games to be joining the Nintendo 64 collection via its Switch Online service on November 2.
Ayo Jeremiah, Success Coach, Investor, and Marketing Expert Not Bothered by Online Troll

Dealing with social media trolls can be a big pain. Trolls may be the bane of the internet, but they shouldn’t ruin anyone’s day. Ayo Jeremiah has had his fair share of false reports and misleading information that has circulated on social media over the past months. A recent occurrence happened on the Instagram platform when a disagreement between Ayo Jeremiah and a user led to the individual creating fake profiles and posting damaging comments about Ayo. We sat down with Ayo Jeremiah himself for a quick Q&A on his approach to dealing with the nonsense and headache that comes with online trolling.
Bethesda’s letting people rescue their Elder Scrolls Online games from Stadia

If you played The Elder Scrolls Online using Google’s now-doomed Stadia cloud gaming service, I have some good news. Bethesda is making good on its promise to let people port their ESO accounts over to Windows and Mac, including all their progress, characters, purchased content, achievements, and inventory items.
How to reset an iPhone without knowing your password

You can reset an iPhone by putting it into recovery mode or erasing it via Find My. If the iPhone's password is unknown, or it's been disabled, you'll need to reset it to use it. Once you've reset your iPhone, you can use an iCloud backup to restore its data.
Beats Studio Buds drop to a new low of $90 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you’re looking...
You Might See Warning Screens With Facebook Posts Soon

Meta's independent oversight board announced Thursday that it can choose to apply warning screens and labels to posts on Facebook and Instagram, starting this month. The warning screens include labeling content as "disturbing" or "sensitive." These labels would be applied when "leaving up or restoring qualifying content," including to photos...
Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of the Best RPGs of All Time

Xbox users who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass (or PC users who have PC Game Pass) may be in for a busy weekend now that one of the best RPGs of all time has come to the subscription's catalog. That game is none other than Persona 5, the beloved Atlus game that's won tons of awards and was confirmed to get several different ports to various platforms. It's only been on the PlayStation systems up until this week, but now, the barrier of entry is lower than ever before thanks to it being on Xbox Game Pass.
