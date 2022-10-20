ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights could reject Chicago Bears’ plans, mayor says

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WTVO) — The mayor of Arlington Heights said the village board might reject the Chicago Bears proposal to build a new stadium complex there.

According to the Daily Herald , Mayor Tom Hayes said it was “certainly possible” the team won’t end up in the suburb.

The Chicago Tribune reported that residents have enough signatures for a petition to prohibit tax money from going to a new Bears stadium.

The Bears have a preliminary agreement to buy Arlington International Racecourse for $197 million, but they want taxpayer help to develop the land that surrounds the stadium.

The development would include “a new, best-in-class enclosed stadium” which the team hopes will be worthy of hosting major events like the Super Bowl and Final Four in addition to being the primary home of the Bears.

Along with the stadium, the team also is looking to develop a multi-purpose entertainment, commercial/retail, and housing district in the area.

As they move forward, the team said they will not be exploring other stadium sites at this time or a possible renovation of Soldier Field, which was proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot’ s office this summer.

