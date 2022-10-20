Robot server tested at Metro Chick-fil-A

Dana Hannah did not expect anything out of the ordinary when she placed a mobile order this week at the Chick-Fil-A on Peachtree St. across from Piedmont Hospital.

“They knew I was in the restaurant, and so it pops up basically to have a seat, and you scan your table number with your phone,” Hannah told WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien. “It said, ‘your order will be out shortly,’ and when it said that, it didn’t say anything about a robot.”

But that’s precisely what rolled up to Hannah’s table, and that’s when she started recording a video that she later posted online.

“So I was shocked to see it, but it was also pretty exciting [and] exhilarating,” she explained.

In a statement, Chick-Fil-A confirmed that “the robots are being piloted as a helping hand to assist Team Members with serving guests in the dining room,” a company spokesperson said. “We are in the very early stages of testing at a small number of Chick-fil-A restaurants – only one is in the Atlanta area.”

Hannah said it felt like something out of The Jetsons, and in true Chick-fil-A form, the robot said, “it was my pleasure to serve you,” before rolling away.

