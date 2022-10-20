Read full article on original website
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Midterms – live: Polls show GOP advancing in key races as Pelosi and Biden insist Democrats acting on economy
With less than three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s reproductive rights from the threat of a Republican-controlled Congress saying he will veto any legislation relating to a national abortion ban. The president described the...
Joe Biden And The Democrats Once Again Make Flip Flopping The Fashion Choice Of November
With election ballots in the mail, it’s suddenly flipper season, at least for members of the Democrat Party. You know…like Joe Biden. 2 years ago, said “Yes, absolutely” to defunding the police. Today, even Slo Joe got the memo…he’s all in for funding cops now.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump interrupted by crowd singing national anthem at rally. Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song. Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
Ex-Fox reporter Lara Logan unleashes bizarre conspiracies including UN plan to flood US with immigrants and elites drinking blood
Former CBS and Fox journalist Lara Logan unleashed a number of bizarre conspiracy theories during an appearance on Newsmax, including claiming that the UN had a plan to send immigrants to the US, as well as “elites” drinking blood, and the planet being controlled by Satan. Ms Logan was forced to leave Fox after comparing Dr Anthony Fauci, the retiring chief medical adviser to the president and the director of the National Institutes for Allergies and Infectious Diseases since 1984, to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. During an on-air discussion regarding border policy on The Balance with Eric Bolling, Ms...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Lauren Boebert Refers to 'President Biden', Calls it Freudian Slip
Republican Representative Lauren Boebert said she'd made a "Freudian slip" after accidentally referring to "President Biden." The Colorado politician was speaking on Wednesday at a dinner in Tennessee, hosted by the Knox County Republican Party. A video of the event that surfaced on Twitter showed Boebert referring to "President Biden"...
Netanyahu comeback dominates Israel election 'all about Bibi'
RAMLA, Israel, Oct 24 (Reuters) - At a dead-end road in a crime-hit town in central Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu stands on a mobile stage enclosed by a glass wall, pledging through a window to restore law and order as the crowd chants "Bibi the king."
Should Jewish people in America be more supportive of Israel?
The founding of the state of Israel is one that was hard fought by the Jewish people, but are they getting the support from Jews in America like they should be? Donald Trump posted a comment on TruthSocial that called upon U.S. Jews to back Israel. The head of ADL Jonathan Greenblatt called it “animus toward Jews” and equated Trump’s statement with the dual loyalty trope of Jews who secretly support Israel over their own countries’ interests. For more information, Lars spoke with Rabbi Yaakov Menken, the Managing Director at Coalition for Jewish Values, the largest rabbinic public policy organization in America.
