Arizona State

The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
The Independent

Ex-Fox reporter Lara Logan unleashes bizarre conspiracies including UN plan to flood US with immigrants and elites drinking blood

Former CBS and Fox journalist Lara Logan unleashed a number of bizarre conspiracy theories during an appearance on Newsmax, including claiming that the UN had a plan to send immigrants to the US, as well as “elites” drinking blood, and the planet being controlled by Satan. Ms Logan was forced to leave Fox after comparing Dr Anthony Fauci, the retiring chief medical adviser to the president and the director of the National Institutes for Allergies and Infectious Diseases since 1984, to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. During an on-air discussion regarding border policy on The Balance with Eric Bolling, Ms...
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Refers to 'President Biden', Calls it Freudian Slip

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert said she'd made a "Freudian slip" after accidentally referring to "President Biden." The Colorado politician was speaking on Wednesday at a dinner in Tennessee, hosted by the Knox County Republican Party. A video of the event that surfaced on Twitter showed Boebert referring to "President Biden"...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Reuters

Netanyahu comeback dominates Israel election 'all about Bibi'

RAMLA, Israel, Oct 24 (Reuters) - At a dead-end road in a crime-hit town in central Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu stands on a mobile stage enclosed by a glass wall, pledging through a window to restore law and order as the crowd chants "Bibi the king."
KTSA

Should Jewish people in America be more supportive of Israel?

The founding of the state of Israel is one that was hard fought by the Jewish people, but are they getting the support from Jews in America like they should be? Donald Trump posted a comment on TruthSocial that called upon U.S. Jews to back Israel. The head of ADL Jonathan Greenblatt called it “animus toward Jews” and equated Trump’s statement with the dual loyalty trope of Jews who secretly support Israel over their own countries’ interests. For more information, Lars spoke with Rabbi Yaakov Menken, the Managing Director at Coalition for Jewish Values, the largest rabbinic public policy organization in America.

