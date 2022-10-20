Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
boothbayregister.com
Where dear friends show themselves
It’s Halloween, a time of growing darkness and spirits in the night. Wiscasset has its share of spooky tales: houses said to be haunted, witches and hobgoblins. There’s the legend of the Haunted Gully, the wooded ravine south of town where on moonless nights an Indian warrior, sharpened tomahawk in hand, is said to roam the woods searching for a head to replace his own shot off by a cannon during Colonial times.
boothbayregister.com
Newspapers win 20 awards at Maine Press conference
The newspapers of Maine-OK Enterprises, Boothbay Register, Wiscasset Newspaper and Pen Bay Pilot, won 20 awards at the annual Maine Press Association Better Newspaper Contest at the MPA’s fall conference held Saturday, Oct. 22 at Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Event Center in Bar Harbor. Wiscasset reporter and assistant editor...
boothbayregister.com
Matilda Hatchard of Ocean Point
This circa 1890 photo shows Matilda Hatchard of Boothbay’s Ocean Point (formerly Green Island Cove) in her humble doorway. Her tattered house and clothes give a good indication of how hard life could be in a little fishing community at the rockiest end of a rocky peninsula. The general location was called Green Island Cove before the 1870s brought summer colonies and name changes to entice tourists. Her house was about where Ocean Point Inn is.
boothbayregister.com
Southport Planning Board
The Southport Planning Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. in the Southport Town Hall. 1. Approval of the previous meetings minutes. 2. Consideration of three applications for building permits. A. Elizabeth and Theodore Jobes. 30 Horn Cove Rd. Map 14 Lot 9....
boothbayregister.com
New aquarium exhibit designs taking shape
Fall is well underway, as is exhibit design at the Maine State Aquarium. We are designing new exhibits to highlight the “who, what, why and how” of the Department Marine Resources – who our researchers are, what research they are conducting, why it is important, and how they do research. We know how popular the touch tank was, and we will continue to have one. Its design will allow visitors to interact with animals up close, while also minimizing stress on them. In the meantime, we already have on site a 150-gallon mobile touch tank designed and manufactured by Marine Ecological Habitats in Biddeford. The aquarium design and build company Tenji Inc, with its East Coast office in Newcastle, produced new signage about the animals in the Gulf of Maine and the DMR researchers who study them. With a grant from the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund, we are upgrading DMR’s Environmental Monitoring Station https://www.maine.gov/dmr/science/weather-tides/boothbay-harbor-environmental-data, where sea temperature has been monitored (in Boothbay Harbor) since 1905. A new exhibit will highlight how and why DMR collects this kind of environmental data and will make this research available to the public.
boothbayregister.com
Oct. 21 update: Midcoast adds 23 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
Deck Bar & Grill – CLOSED for the off-season. Thank you for a wonderful season at the Deck Bar & Grill — See you in 2023!
Just off Boothbay Harbor’s beaten path sits Linekin Bay Resort’s premier waterfront restaurant, The Deck Bar & Grill. We focus on Maine’s traditions, from preserving our wooded water view cabins to the fresh local flavors you taste in our food. We provide the best of what this region has to offer with creative, healthy and traditional Maine dishes.
