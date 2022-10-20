Somebody call Stephen King – there’s an old mid-century pet cemetery hidden in New Hartford. Like any good pet cemetery worth its weight in creepiness, it’s not easy to find. It’s located in the woods behind a random apartment complex along Clinton Road (12B). You’d really need to know what you were looking for to have a chance at finding it. Depending on the time of year, headstones might be covered with brush, mud or snow. It’s easy to miss – maybe for good reason.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO