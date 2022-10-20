ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best reactions as LSU stuns previously undefeated No. 7 Ole Miss, rushes field at Death Valley

LSU got a signature win for first-year coach Brian Kelly on Saturday. The Tigers again found themselves in an early hole, but they rallied once more against the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels, who were held scoreless in the second half of LSU’s convincing 45-20 victory. After handing Mississippi its first loss in 2022, the Tigers (at least, temporarily) stand alone in the top spot of the SEC West.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell below .500 with a stunning 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who won just their second game of the season Sunday despite playing with a third-string quarterback and interim head coach. Brady was 32-of-49 passing for 290...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Steelers-Dolphins, pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to Florida to square off against the Miami Dolphins in a Week 7 matchup. The Steelers are fresh off a 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Dolphins are coming off a 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings — their third straight loss.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 7: Wacky wins and bad beats

Vince Lombardi (the guy with his name on the NFL trophy given to the Super Bowl-winning team) once said, "Football is a game of inches." Bettors either cashed in or lamented that phrase at the end of the New York Giants-Jacksonville Jaguars game on Sunday, a 23-17 win for the G-Men.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 8: How to bet West Virginia-Texas Tech

Texas Tech lost two tough games in a row before having a bye week in Week 7. The Red Raiders welcome West Virginia for Week 8, looking to snap their losing streak. The Mountaineers defeated Baylor in Week 7 and are looking for a bump in the Big 12 standings by defeating the Red Raiders.
LUBBOCK, TX
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Texans-Raiders, pick

The Houston Texans take a trip to Nevada for a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. Both of these teams have one win on the season and are coming off a bye week. The Texans are 3-1-1 against the spread (ATS) this year, with three games hitting the Under. The Raiders are 2-3 ATS with four games hitting the Over.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Five middling teams who should re-emerge as contenders

In the NFL, it takes about six games before coaches are able to thoroughly evaluate their teams to determine the strengths and weaknesses of their rosters. The optimism from offseason workouts and training camp is cast aside as the regular season reveals how well a team's personnel suits their tactics and schemes. Moreover, coaches are able to assess the film and make determinations on how to tweak their team's playing style to maximize the squad's overall potential and enhance their chances of making a playoff run.
FOX Sports

49ers, Jets to score upsets in Cowherd's Week 7 'Blazin' 5'

Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, and the slate features several games that pit evenly matched teams against each other. Colin Cowherd shared his "Blazin’ 5" picks on Friday's "The Herd," selecting just one favorite to cover the spread. Here's who Cowherd likes this weekend, with...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Why Ohio State's offense is about to get even scarier

There is plenty of football to be played between now and the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis, but it’s beginning to feel like a four-team race toward Lucas Oil Stadium. In the Big Ten East, No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are the class of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Is Ohio State college football’s new ‘Wide Receiver U’?

Is there a new "Wide Receiver U" emerging in college football?. Over the past 30 years, it’s hard to argue against the USC Trojans owning the title of "Wide Receiver U." The program has produced multiple All-Americans and early-round draft selections, ranging from Keyshawn Johnson in the mid-90s to current young standouts Drake London and Michael Pittman Jr.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Utah visits New Orleans after overtime win against Minnesota

Utah Jazz (2-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-0, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the New Orleans Pelicans following the Jazz's 132-126 overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. New Orleans went 2-4 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference play a season ago....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Steelers QB Pickett clears concussion protocol, will start

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will start on Sunday night against Miami after being released from the NFL's concussion protocol on Friday. Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, left last week's upset win over Tampa Bay in the third quarter after being knocked...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Rutgers defeats Indiana, snaps Big Ten home losing streak

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers changed its offensive coordinator, finding a new identity, and breathing hope into a season that was headed off track. Samuel Brown V had a career-high 101 yards rushing and a touchdown and Noah Vedral threw for 113 yards and a touchdown as Rutgers rallied past Indiana 24-17 on Saturday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX Sports

Chargers can't overcome slow start in loss to Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have plenty of experience digging out of early holes this season, recovering from double-digit deficits in the first quarter to win in each of their past two games before they hosted the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. But after spotting the visitors...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in walking boot after beating Colts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill got up, then quickly realized he couldn't get back to the. huddle fast enough and went back down to the ground. The quarterback who hasn't missed a start since taking over as the Titans' starter needed a play off Sunday after the first play of the fourth quarter. Then Tannehill finished off a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts before going to the locker room for treatment and a walking boot for his aching right ankle.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy