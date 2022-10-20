Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
247Sports
Lane Kiffin after Ole Miss' 45-20 loss to LSU
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin recaps Ole Miss' 45-20 loss to LSU, including second-half and defensive struggles.
atozsports.com
Brian Kelly had the Tennessee Vols on his mind after LSU beat Ole Miss
The LSU Tigers essentially got their season on the right track on Saturday after handing the Ole Miss Rebels their first loss of the season. LSU’s 45-20 win over Ole Miss should be enough to have the Tigers (who are 5-2 now) back in the top 25 this week.
Best reactions as LSU stuns previously undefeated No. 7 Ole Miss, rushes field at Death Valley
LSU got a signature win for first-year coach Brian Kelly on Saturday. The Tigers again found themselves in an early hole, but they rallied once more against the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels, who were held scoreless in the second half of LSU’s convincing 45-20 victory. After handing Mississippi its first loss in 2022, the Tigers (at least, temporarily) stand alone in the top spot of the SEC West.
Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Ole Miss
Tigers look to carry momentum from last weekend's victory over Florida, face electrifying Ole Miss offense.
LSU Fined After Fans Stormed Field to Celebrate Win Over Ole Miss
The Tigers handed Ole Miss its first defeat in a 45–20 drubbing, and fans made sure to get the party started early in Death Valley.
LSU roars back from behind to give Ole Miss first loss
Jayden Daniels ran for three touchdowns and passed for two scores, and LSU roared back from an early two-touchdown deficit to hand No. 7 Mississippi its first loss this season, 45-20 on Saturday. The performance gave the dynamic Daniels the LSU record for touchdowns rushing in a season by a...
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell below .500 with a stunning 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who won just their second game of the season Sunday despite playing with a third-string quarterback and interim head coach. Brady was 32-of-49 passing for 290...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Steelers-Dolphins, pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to Florida to square off against the Miami Dolphins in a Week 7 matchup. The Steelers are fresh off a 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Dolphins are coming off a 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings — their third straight loss.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: Wacky wins and bad beats
Vince Lombardi (the guy with his name on the NFL trophy given to the Super Bowl-winning team) once said, "Football is a game of inches." Bettors either cashed in or lamented that phrase at the end of the New York Giants-Jacksonville Jaguars game on Sunday, a 23-17 win for the G-Men.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 8: How to bet West Virginia-Texas Tech
Texas Tech lost two tough games in a row before having a bye week in Week 7. The Red Raiders welcome West Virginia for Week 8, looking to snap their losing streak. The Mountaineers defeated Baylor in Week 7 and are looking for a bump in the Big 12 standings by defeating the Red Raiders.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Texans-Raiders, pick
The Houston Texans take a trip to Nevada for a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. Both of these teams have one win on the season and are coming off a bye week. The Texans are 3-1-1 against the spread (ATS) this year, with three games hitting the Under. The Raiders are 2-3 ATS with four games hitting the Over.
FOX Sports
Five middling teams who should re-emerge as contenders
In the NFL, it takes about six games before coaches are able to thoroughly evaluate their teams to determine the strengths and weaknesses of their rosters. The optimism from offseason workouts and training camp is cast aside as the regular season reveals how well a team's personnel suits their tactics and schemes. Moreover, coaches are able to assess the film and make determinations on how to tweak their team's playing style to maximize the squad's overall potential and enhance their chances of making a playoff run.
FOX Sports
49ers, Jets to score upsets in Cowherd's Week 7 'Blazin' 5'
Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, and the slate features several games that pit evenly matched teams against each other. Colin Cowherd shared his "Blazin’ 5" picks on Friday's "The Herd," selecting just one favorite to cover the spread. Here's who Cowherd likes this weekend, with...
FOX Sports
Why Ohio State's offense is about to get even scarier
There is plenty of football to be played between now and the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis, but it’s beginning to feel like a four-team race toward Lucas Oil Stadium. In the Big Ten East, No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are the class of the...
FOX Sports
Is Ohio State college football’s new ‘Wide Receiver U’?
Is there a new "Wide Receiver U" emerging in college football?. Over the past 30 years, it’s hard to argue against the USC Trojans owning the title of "Wide Receiver U." The program has produced multiple All-Americans and early-round draft selections, ranging from Keyshawn Johnson in the mid-90s to current young standouts Drake London and Michael Pittman Jr.
FOX Sports
Utah visits New Orleans after overtime win against Minnesota
Utah Jazz (2-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-0, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the New Orleans Pelicans following the Jazz's 132-126 overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. New Orleans went 2-4 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference play a season ago....
FOX Sports
Steelers QB Pickett clears concussion protocol, will start
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will start on Sunday night against Miami after being released from the NFL's concussion protocol on Friday. Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, left last week's upset win over Tampa Bay in the third quarter after being knocked...
FOX Sports
Rutgers defeats Indiana, snaps Big Ten home losing streak
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers changed its offensive coordinator, finding a new identity, and breathing hope into a season that was headed off track. Samuel Brown V had a career-high 101 yards rushing and a touchdown and Noah Vedral threw for 113 yards and a touchdown as Rutgers rallied past Indiana 24-17 on Saturday.
FOX Sports
Chargers can't overcome slow start in loss to Seahawks
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have plenty of experience digging out of early holes this season, recovering from double-digit deficits in the first quarter to win in each of their past two games before they hosted the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. But after spotting the visitors...
FOX Sports
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in walking boot after beating Colts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill got up, then quickly realized he couldn't get back to the. huddle fast enough and went back down to the ground. The quarterback who hasn't missed a start since taking over as the Titans' starter needed a play off Sunday after the first play of the fourth quarter. Then Tannehill finished off a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts before going to the locker room for treatment and a walking boot for his aching right ankle.
Comments / 0