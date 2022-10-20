Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County tops state job growth
ALBANY – Private sector jobs in the Hudson Valley rose by 34,700 or 4.6 percent, to 795,700 over the year in September, the State Labor Department reported. Sullivan County ranked number one in new jobs with 9.1 percent growth. The Orange-Rockland-Westchester Metro Area ranked second in the region with...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan lawmakers tackle EMS issues
MONTICELLO – Sullivan County is a large, rural county with over a dozen volunteer emergency services agencies and two paid ambulance services. County legislators, Thursday, discussed issues dealing with availability of personnel when an individual is in medical crisis. Legislator Luis Alvarez said the current system is a difficult...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night
Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
Town of Fishkill Announces Permanent Drug Disposal Receptacle Location
We know that the misuse of drugs, both recreational and prescription is a major concern both here in the Hudson Valley, and globally. When it comes to prescription drugs that you might have sitting in in the back of a closet, or taking up valuable space in the medicine cabinet, do you know of where to and how to safety dispose of unused mediations Another local town in our area has announced that beginning October 24th, they will open to the public, a permanent drug disposal receptacle for the safe disposal of medications.
History Nerds Thrilled, Rare Orange County NY Documents Now Available
Have you ever wanted to research something and been limited only be your ability to do the research? This might shock you, in this very digital age, but not all documents can be found on the internet. Yep, pretty shocking indeed. What about being able to search deeper? To find...
A new Hasidic village in Monroe? Proposal debated in court after two years in limbo
An Orange County conflict that seemed to vanish during the pandemic resurfaced this week as lawyers argued in a Brooklyn courtroom over two cases involving plans to create a new Hasidic village next to Kiryas Joel. Both cases were appeals of state Supreme Court rulings in 2019 and 2020 in...
Yonkers PD: 42 vehicles impounded, dozens of summonses issued in license plate, registration crackdown
The Yonkers Police Department is sending a strict message to drivers in the area about license plate and registration violations.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Debra Long resigns from SNUG alleging lack of diversity
POUGHKEEPSIE – Debra Long, the First Ward representative on the Poughkeepsie Common Council, has resigned from her job as program manager for SNUG, the state-funded program that attempts to prevent gun violence among youths between 13 and 21 years old. SNUG in Poughkeepsie is run through Family Services Inc....
Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts
For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
Mid-Hudson News Network
SUNY Sullivan awarded $1 million to expand childcare center
LOCH SHELDRAKE – SUNY Sullivan has been awarded $1 million in state funding to support expansion of the college’s on-campus childcare center. Operated in partnership with the Healthy Kids Early Child Learning Program, the on-campus center provides students, employees and members of the community with a preschool childcare program for children ages three to five during on-campus class hours.
Mid-Hudson News Network
FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force raids Poughkeepsie house
POUGHKEEPSIE – Several residents in the area of Gifford Avenue were awakened by a series of explosions, one neighbor told Mid-Hudson News. The explosions were the result of federal law enforcement agents, assisted by local police making entry into a residence at 12 Gifford Avenue in the city. The...
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’
The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
Moose Safety 101, Steps to Staying Safe in the Hudson Valley
Earlier this month, a rather large moose had been spotted all over Dutchess County. According to reports, the moose was first seen running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot. A day or 2 later, another moose (most likely the same moose) was seen galavanting across Putnam County. Then,...
Driver who skipped sentencing requests plea change
Andrew Gibson, the driver who pleaded guilty to charges in a fatal DWI crash, and then was a no-show for his February sentencing date is now requesting a change of plea.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingstonian project to move forward
KINGSTON – Construction on the Kingstonian project in the City of Kingston is expected to begin in the months ahead now that the city planning board has granted final site plan approval for the large-scale project. “The project was what we needed in 2016, and what we need now...
PD: New York Group Stole Cooking Oil From Hudson Valley Restaurant
A group was arrested after they allegedly stole over 100 gallons of cooking oil from a popular restaurant. We learned why thieves are stealing cooking oil. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Red Hook Police announced three Westchester County, New York residents were arrested following a traffic stop on Route 9G in the Town of Red Hook.
Mid-Hudson News Network
First human case of West Nile virus in Rockland this season
NEW CITY – The season’s first human case of West Nile virus this season in a county resident has been reported by Rockland County officials. The patient lives in Ramapo, is over the age of 50, and tested positive for the illness. That human case “reinforces the urgency...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mayor and good Samaritan help get residents out of smoke-filled building
POUGHKEEPSIE – On Sunday morning, Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison helped evacuate the residents of two apartments in a structure that was filling with smoke. His efforts were aided by a good Samaritan who called 911 to report the fire alarm that could be heard from hundreds of feet away.
Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’
You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
Construction Underway on Dutchess County’s Urban Trail Project
Dutchess County Legislators recently toured the construction site of the "Northside Line," part of the County's Urban Trail Project. The property was formerly owned by the CSX Transportation and was donated to the county by Scenic Hudson. The Urban Trail Project's mission is to transform the former rail line -...
