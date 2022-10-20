ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County tops state job growth

ALBANY – Private sector jobs in the Hudson Valley rose by 34,700 or 4.6 percent, to 795,700 over the year in September, the State Labor Department reported. Sullivan County ranked number one in new jobs with 9.1 percent growth. The Orange-Rockland-Westchester Metro Area ranked second in the region with...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan lawmakers tackle EMS issues

MONTICELLO – Sullivan County is a large, rural county with over a dozen volunteer emergency services agencies and two paid ambulance services. County legislators, Thursday, discussed issues dealing with availability of personnel when an individual is in medical crisis. Legislator Luis Alvarez said the current system is a difficult...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night

Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
YONKERS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Town of Fishkill Announces Permanent Drug Disposal Receptacle Location

We know that the misuse of drugs, both recreational and prescription is a major concern both here in the Hudson Valley, and globally. When it comes to prescription drugs that you might have sitting in in the back of a closet, or taking up valuable space in the medicine cabinet, do you know of where to and how to safety dispose of unused mediations Another local town in our area has announced that beginning October 24th, they will open to the public, a permanent drug disposal receptacle for the safe disposal of medications.
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Debra Long resigns from SNUG alleging lack of diversity

POUGHKEEPSIE – Debra Long, the First Ward representative on the Poughkeepsie Common Council, has resigned from her job as program manager for SNUG, the state-funded program that attempts to prevent gun violence among youths between 13 and 21 years old. SNUG in Poughkeepsie is run through Family Services Inc....
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts

For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

SUNY Sullivan awarded $1 million to expand childcare center

LOCH SHELDRAKE – SUNY Sullivan has been awarded $1 million in state funding to support expansion of the college’s on-campus childcare center. Operated in partnership with the Healthy Kids Early Child Learning Program, the on-campus center provides students, employees and members of the community with a preschool childcare program for children ages three to five during on-campus class hours.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force raids Poughkeepsie house

POUGHKEEPSIE – Several residents in the area of Gifford Avenue were awakened by a series of explosions, one neighbor told Mid-Hudson News. The explosions were the result of federal law enforcement agents, assisted by local police making entry into a residence at 12 Gifford Avenue in the city. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’

The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingstonian project to move forward

KINGSTON – Construction on the Kingstonian project in the City of Kingston is expected to begin in the months ahead now that the city planning board has granted final site plan approval for the large-scale project. “The project was what we needed in 2016, and what we need now...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

First human case of West Nile virus in Rockland this season

NEW CITY – The season’s first human case of West Nile virus this season in a county resident has been reported by Rockland County officials. The patient lives in Ramapo, is over the age of 50, and tested positive for the illness. That human case “reinforces the urgency...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

