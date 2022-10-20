LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will host a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, October 27 downtown. The event is free to the public. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will be held from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. outside the new Municipal Court office at the corner of 14th Street and Avenue L.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO