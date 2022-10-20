ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Gov. Abbott to host event in Lubbock prior to election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott will host an event on Tuesday in Lubbock, hoping to hear the concerns of voters prior to the midterm elections. The event will be at Table 82 near 82nd and Quaker starting at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public. Early...
City of Lubbock Municipal Court hosting Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 27

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will host a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, October 27 downtown. The event is free to the public. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will be held from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. outside the new Municipal Court office at the corner of 14th Street and Avenue L.
2022 Texas Tech homecoming court announced

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Tech University announced the top five king and queen candidates for the 2022 homecoming court. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the winners will be announced during halftime on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. The 2022...
Texas Tech to provide safe Trick-or-Treat opportunities during Halloween week

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Three opportunities for safe trick-or-treating are available at Texas Tech University starting Tuesday, Oct. 25. Student Union & Activities will host Tech-or-Treat from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 25) in the Student Union Building (SUB). Attendees are asked to park in lots R-3, R-11 or R-13. Overflow parking will be available in the parking garage at 18th Street and Flint Avenue. Please use this parking map for directions.
Texas Tech crowns 2022 Homecoming King and Queen

LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University crowned its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen on Saturday, October 22 during halftime of the Texas Tech vs. West Virginia game. James Brady, of Lubbock and Tomisin Alausa, of Plano were crowned Texas Tech’s Homecoming King and Queen as the one of final events for Texas Tech’s homecoming week.
Raider Red statue unveiled, 30 years in the works

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From paper mache and chicken wire to bronze, the new Raider Red statue was unveiled Saturday morning. Raider Red has been spreading school spirit for 50 years. “He’s an icon, he’s a two-time national champion, and he is the embodiment of what it is to be...
Texas Tech students owns booming 806 sweets business

LUBBOCK, Texas— 806 Sweets is ran by 22-year-old Texas Tech University Student Maliyah Mcdow. She has a variety of cakes, cookies and brownies that will make your sweet tooth happy. For more information visit 806 Sweets on Facebook.
Police provide update on fatal North Lubbock shooting late Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department released additional information concerning a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday evening on the north side of the city. The shooting occurred in the in 200 block of North Avenue R. around 11:00 p.m. According to a press release from...
Joyland new owners named, plan to keep it open

LUBBOCK, Texas — The current owners of Joyland announced a deal Friday to keep the longtime Lubbock amusement park open. EverythingLubbock.com reported on the recent cancellation of the auction, but the buyer was not yet named. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The following is a statement from the Dean Family: […]
