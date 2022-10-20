Read full article on original website
Gov. Abbott to host event in Lubbock prior to election
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott will host an event on Tuesday in Lubbock, hoping to hear the concerns of voters prior to the midterm elections. The event will be at Table 82 near 82nd and Quaker starting at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public. Early...
City of Lubbock Municipal Court hosting Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 27
LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will host a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, October 27 downtown. The event is free to the public. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will be held from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. outside the new Municipal Court office at the corner of 14th Street and Avenue L.
2022 Texas Tech homecoming court announced
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Tech University announced the top five king and queen candidates for the 2022 homecoming court. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the winners will be announced during halftime on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. The 2022...
Early voting locations, Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 8, 2022, election
The following are in-person polling locations in Lubbock and Lubbock County for the November 8, 2022, General and Special Election.
Texas Tech to provide safe Trick-or-Treat opportunities during Halloween week
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Three opportunities for safe trick-or-treating are available at Texas Tech University starting Tuesday, Oct. 25. Student Union & Activities will host Tech-or-Treat from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 25) in the Student Union Building (SUB). Attendees are asked to park in lots R-3, R-11 or R-13. Overflow parking will be available in the parking garage at 18th Street and Flint Avenue. Please use this parking map for directions.
Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured in overnight shooting in Plainview
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person was injured in a late night shooting at a Plainview bar. Plainview police stated the person was shot multiple times. The person was taken directly to a Lubbock hospital. More details here: 1 person ‘shot multiple times’ at Plainview bar...
Texas Tech crowns 2022 Homecoming King and Queen
LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University crowned its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen on Saturday, October 22 during halftime of the Texas Tech vs. West Virginia game. James Brady, of Lubbock and Tomisin Alausa, of Plano were crowned Texas Tech’s Homecoming King and Queen as the one of final events for Texas Tech’s homecoming week.
Sample ballot races and proposition, November 2022 election in Lubbock and Lubbock County
The following are sample ballot races and a proposition in the November 8, 2022, General and Special Elections in Lubbock and Lubbock County.
Raider Red statue unveiled, 30 years in the works
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From paper mache and chicken wire to bronze, the new Raider Red statue was unveiled Saturday morning. Raider Red has been spreading school spirit for 50 years. “He’s an icon, he’s a two-time national champion, and he is the embodiment of what it is to be...
1 injured in Plainview, ‘shot multiple times’
Police in Plainview responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, 2105 Dimmit Road.
Individual + Team Stats from West Virginia's Loss to Texas Tech
Final numbers from today's game in Lubbock.
Texas Tech students owns booming 806 sweets business
LUBBOCK, Texas— 806 Sweets is ran by 22-year-old Texas Tech University Student Maliyah Mcdow. She has a variety of cakes, cookies and brownies that will make your sweet tooth happy. For more information visit 806 Sweets on Facebook.
Police provide update on fatal North Lubbock shooting late Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department released additional information concerning a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday evening on the north side of the city. The shooting occurred in the in 200 block of North Avenue R. around 11:00 p.m. According to a press release from...
Overnight crash, Northwest Lubbock with moderate injuries
Lubbock Police said a car crashed into a tree overnight in the 5700 block of 4th Street.
Notice a new fee on your Sonic Drive-In order? Here’s why
If you noticed an extra charge on your receipt after a visit to a Lubbock Sonic Drive-In, franchisee Rodney Warren said inflation is to blame.
Texas Tech is Offering Free Dog Training Classes on Campus
A common theme I see in Lubbock are people getting dogs, especially college kids, and not training their pups whatsoever. Let’s talk about why that’s a problem and how you can fix it. When you get a new dog, there are a few important things you have to...
Joyland new owners named, plan to keep it open
LUBBOCK, Texas — The current owners of Joyland announced a deal Friday to keep the longtime Lubbock amusement park open. EverythingLubbock.com reported on the recent cancellation of the auction, but the buyer was not yet named. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The following is a statement from the Dean Family: […]
1 dead in overnight shooting, North Lubbock
Lubbock Police said a Friday night shooting in the 200 block of North Avenue R killed a person, but specific details were not yet available.
Drive by shooting of 6-year-old, Lubbock woman headed to prison
LUBBOCK, Texas — Dezarey Marie Ramos, 25, was sentenced to 20 years in the drive-by-shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Lubbock. Previous court documents said Ramos trafficked marijuana and methamphetamine, and someone stole her drugs in a robbery. Ramos thought the person responsible lived at a home in the 5000 block of 38th Street, according to […]
