Cleveland, OH

Should Browns move on from Joe Woods? Quincy Carrier, Casey Kinnamon on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE

By Ashley Bastock, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their showdown with the Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their big showdown with the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. If the Browns (2-4) win, they’ll move ahead of the Ravens (3-3) by virtue of their 2-0 record in the AFC North. And if the Bengals lose to the Falcons, they’ll all be tied at 3-4, and the Browns will still be in first because of that 2-0.
CLEVELAND, OH
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning

Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Browns WR Anthony Schwartz a healthy scratch for the Ravens game; Jadeveon Clowney active as expected

BALTIMORE -- Struggling second-year receiver Anthony Schwartz is among the Browns’ inactives Sunday in Baltimore as a healthy scratch. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who was listed as questionable but expected to return from his ankle injury, is active and will try to help contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. New linebacker Deion Jones will also make his Browns debut.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bengals offense had one regret about 35-17 win over the Falcons

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s offense almost crossed an item off its bucket list on Sunday. Bengals receivers Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase crossed the 100-yard mark before halftime and Tee Higgins had a chance on the team’s final drive to join them. He was less than 10 yards away coming out of a timeout with less than four minutes to go and let his quarterback know as much in the huddle.
CINCINNATI, OH
Donovan Mitchell comes as advertised, Cavs need lots of work – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook while watching the Cavs open the season with a 108-105 loss at Toronto:. 1. The eye injury to Darius Garland showed the immediate value of Donovan Mitchell. Garland played only 13 minutes. After that, Mitchell ran the team. As coach J.B. Bickerstaff said in his postgame press conference: “(Mitchell) has carried teams on his back before. It’s not new ... he’s an elite basketball player.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Grade Jacoby Brissett’s performance against the Ravens (poll)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns couldn’t steal a win during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jacoby Brissett delivered a better showing, after the offensive debacle during week five. Brissett threw for 258 passing yards, and delivered 121 of those passing yards in the first quarter alone. On the flip side, he recorded zero touchdowns and interceptions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Browns fuming mad after two late flags and blocked FG in 23-20 loss to the Ravens for 2-5 mark

BALTIMORE, Md. — You know the Browns have sunk to a new low when players are screaming at the top of their lungs in the locker room, like they did after Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Ravens, their fourth straight defeat to drop to 2-5. “It’s just a lot of guys who are passionate about winning, passionate about the game, and they’re going to voice their opinions,” said defensive end Myles Garrett, who calmed the waters in the heated postgame. “Sometimes it spills out where people from the outside can hear. But nobody’s no worse for the wear. I think everybody is just very intent on winning and fixing what we have going wrong.”
CLEVELAND, OH
