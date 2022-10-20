Should Browns move on from Joe Woods? Quincy Carrier, Casey Kinnamon on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE

BALTIMORE, Md. — You know the Browns have sunk to a new low when players are screaming at the top of their lungs in the locker room, like they did after Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Ravens, their fourth straight defeat to drop to 2-5. “It’s just a lot of guys who are passionate about winning, passionate about the game, and they’re going to voice their opinions,” said defensive end Myles Garrett, who calmed the waters in the heated postgame. “Sometimes it spills out where people from the outside can hear. But nobody’s no worse for the wear. I think everybody is just very intent on winning and fixing what we have going wrong.”

