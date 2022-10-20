Should Browns move on from Joe Woods? Quincy Carrier, Casey Kinnamon on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE

Read full article on original website
‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their showdown with the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their big showdown with the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. If the Browns (2-4) win, they’ll move ahead of the Ravens (3-3) by virtue of their 2-0 record in the AFC North. And if the Bengals lose to the Falcons, they’ll all be tied at 3-4, and the Browns will still be in first because of that 2-0.
Why won’t the Browns use back up QB Joshua Dobbs? Hey, Mary Kay
BALTIMORE, Md. -- n this edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions about Joshua Dobbs, Denzel Ward and more. Hey, Mary Kay: Why do you think Kevin Stefanski is dead set on not playing Joshua Dobbs? — Ken, Newbury Park, Ca.
Watch the Browns force and recover a fumble from Ravens running back Justice Hill in the fourth quarter
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ defense came up with a massive stop when it needed it most in the final minutes vs. the Ravens. Facing a three-point deficit, the Browns forced and recovered a fumble from running back Justice Hill with just more than three minutes remaining. Jeremiah...
Watch Kareem Hunt’s 2-yard touchdown run for the Browns in the fourth quarter vs. the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time since the opening drive of the game, the Browns found the end zone in Baltimore on Sunday. Down by 10 points early in the fourth quarter, Kareem Hunt scored on a two-yard run to cut Baltimore’s lead to 23-20. Nick Chubb...
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning
Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
Browns players screamed and yelled in locker room after 23-20 loss to Ravens and had to be calmed down
BALTIMORE, Md. — Emotions ran so high after the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Ravens that players screamed and yelled in the locker room before it was opened to the media and had to be calmed down. The screaming could be heard in the adjacent interview room, where...
Browns kicker Cade York on 60-yard attempt: ‘I promise you, it was going in if the guy didn’t block it’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns kicker Cade York is confident. Had Ravens linebacker and Ohio State alum Malik Harrison not gotten a hand on the York’s 60-yard field goal attempt with 1:59 to play in Cleveland’s 23-20 loss to Baltimore, York felt like he struck the kick well enough for it to go through the uprights.
No. 2 St. Edward doesn’t hold back in 41-20 win vs. No. 1 Archbishop Hoban
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Neither St. Edward nor Archbishop Hoban held back. Both teams had the top seeds in their respective regions for next week’s OHSAA football playoffs well in hand. Yet, pride pushed the top two teams in the cleveland.com rankings. So did St. Edward’s offensive line, which...
Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney will be reunited vs. the Ravens and ‘we’re trying to put on a show, too’
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett reinjured his left shoulder against the Patriots and Jadeveon Clowney is questionable with his ankle injury, but there’s no way they’re missing a chance to beat Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Sunday in their big AFC showdown in Baltimore. “I’m feeling good...
Browns WR Anthony Schwartz a healthy scratch for the Ravens game; Jadeveon Clowney active as expected
BALTIMORE -- Struggling second-year receiver Anthony Schwartz is among the Browns’ inactives Sunday in Baltimore as a healthy scratch. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who was listed as questionable but expected to return from his ankle injury, is active and will try to help contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. New linebacker Deion Jones will also make his Browns debut.
Bengals offense had one regret about 35-17 win over the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s offense almost crossed an item off its bucket list on Sunday. Bengals receivers Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase crossed the 100-yard mark before halftime and Tee Higgins had a chance on the team’s final drive to join them. He was less than 10 yards away coming out of a timeout with less than four minutes to go and let his quarterback know as much in the huddle.
David Njoku ruled out of Browns game with ankle injury; Pharaoh Brown being evaluated for concussion
BALTIMORE -- The Browns lost tight end David Njoku to an ankle injury on Sunday against the Ravens. Njoku went to the locker room after a series in the third quarter and was announced as out early in the fourth quarter. Tight end Pharaoh Brown also left the game and...
Browns defense shows positive signs, led by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s bounceback game
BALTIMORE, Md. -- The Ravens appeared well on their way to putting Sunday’s game away, running the ball at will and eating clock after the Browns pulled to within 23-20 on a Kareem Hunt touchdown run with nine minutes left. Baltimore ran on 10 of the first 11 plays...
Browns’ fourth-quarter drive in loss to Ravens sums up disappointing season so far: Ashley Bastock
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Special teams woes, nonsensical penalties, questionable calls, Jacoby Brissett scrambles and not enough Nick Chubb: The Browns second-to-last offensive drive against the Ravens had it all. In the end Cleveland, was so close and yet so far -- perfectly summing up their season -- with a chance...
Donovan Mitchell comes as advertised, Cavs need lots of work – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook while watching the Cavs open the season with a 108-105 loss at Toronto:. 1. The eye injury to Darius Garland showed the immediate value of Donovan Mitchell. Garland played only 13 minutes. After that, Mitchell ran the team. As coach J.B. Bickerstaff said in his postgame press conference: “(Mitchell) has carried teams on his back before. It’s not new ... he’s an elite basketball player.”
Grade Jacoby Brissett’s performance against the Ravens (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns couldn’t steal a win during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jacoby Brissett delivered a better showing, after the offensive debacle during week five. Brissett threw for 258 passing yards, and delivered 121 of those passing yards in the first quarter alone. On the flip side, he recorded zero touchdowns and interceptions.
Why Browns receiver Amari Cooper believes he got called for offensive pass interference
BALTIMORE, Md. -- It appeared, at least momentarily, the Browns had taken the lead on a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett to wide receiver Amari Cooper with 2:18 left in Sunday’s game. The Ravens were on the verge of blowing another double-digit lead. The Browns were had a chance of escaping M&T Bank Stadium with a season-saving win.
Browns fuming mad after two late flags and blocked FG in 23-20 loss to the Ravens for 2-5 mark
BALTIMORE, Md. — You know the Browns have sunk to a new low when players are screaming at the top of their lungs in the locker room, like they did after Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Ravens, their fourth straight defeat to drop to 2-5. “It’s just a lot of guys who are passionate about winning, passionate about the game, and they’re going to voice their opinions,” said defensive end Myles Garrett, who calmed the waters in the heated postgame. “Sometimes it spills out where people from the outside can hear. But nobody’s no worse for the wear. I think everybody is just very intent on winning and fixing what we have going wrong.”
Where do Browns go from here after loss to the Ravens?
BALTIMORE, Md. -- The Browns lost to the Ravens, 23-20, and it was far from an uneventful loss. There was yelling and screaming in the locker room after the game. There were controversial calls from the officials. The game had a little bit of everything except for a win and...
