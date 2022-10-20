Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak praises Boris Johnson’s withdrawal as nominations deadline looms – UK politics live
Boris Johnson ‘delivered Brexit and great vaccine roll-out’, says Rishi Sunak; Penny Mordaunt on 30 supporters as Sunak secures 165 ahead of 2 pm Monday deadline
The Controversial History Behind Princess Diana's Engagement Ring
Princess Diana's engagement ring, which is now worn by the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is among the most coveted baubles in the world. The piece of jewelry, which was valued at a jaw-dropping $440,000-plus when Diana wore it, consists of a 12-carat oval-cut blue sapphire encircled by round diamonds and set in white gold (via Hello! and The Knot).
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Why Buckingham Palace Is Being Blamed For Scandals Surrounding The Crown
"The Crown" season 5 isn't even out yet, and it's causing drama. Thanks to some leaked plot points, some have been critical of the Netflix series and the potential for viewers to struggle to differentiate fact from fiction. One supposed plot point that's caused contention involves a conversation between King Charles III and former British prime minister John Major, suggesting that Queen Elizabeth II should abdicate the throne and put Charles in charge. A spokesperson for Major said that the series was "nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction" (via RadioTimes), while royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith added that "The Crown" was "doing significant damage to people's perception of history and their perception of the royal family" (via the Daily Mail).
What You Need To Know About Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown Choices
When King Charles III is formally made king during the coronation on May 6, 2023, which also happens to be grandson Archie's fourth birthday, he will be sporting some elaborate ceremonial robes and priceless jewels. For the crowning itself, he'll wear the St. Edward's Crown, which the Historic Royal Palaces website calls the "most important and sacred of all crowns." The solid gold frame means the crown weighs nearly five pounds, and it will need to be resized for King Charles since it was last worn by Queen Elizabeth for her coronation in 1953, per Entertainment Tonight. After the coronation, as he leaves Westminster Abbey, the king will wear the Imperial State Crown, which at 2.3 pounds should feel like a relief, per BBC. The Imperial State Crown was the crown that was on Queen Elizabeth's coffin as she was lying in state and during her funeral, and it was originally made for the 1937 coronation of King George VI.
The Multiple Disasters Threatening King Charles' New Reign
Shakespeare once said, "Heavy is the head that wears the crown," and King Charles III is quickly discovering that being the boss is harder than it looks. Prime Minister Liz Truss made history when she resigned after serving just 45 days in office, the British economy is tanking, and the king has several personal crises to handle. It's also no secret that Season 5 of "The Crown" has Charles shaking in his boots.
