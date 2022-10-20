When King Charles III is formally made king during the coronation on May 6, 2023, which also happens to be grandson Archie's fourth birthday, he will be sporting some elaborate ceremonial robes and priceless jewels. For the crowning itself, he'll wear the St. Edward's Crown, which the Historic Royal Palaces website calls the "most important and sacred of all crowns." The solid gold frame means the crown weighs nearly five pounds, and it will need to be resized for King Charles since it was last worn by Queen Elizabeth for her coronation in 1953, per Entertainment Tonight. After the coronation, as he leaves Westminster Abbey, the king will wear the Imperial State Crown, which at 2.3 pounds should feel like a relief, per BBC. The Imperial State Crown was the crown that was on Queen Elizabeth's coffin as she was lying in state and during her funeral, and it was originally made for the 1937 coronation of King George VI.

3 DAYS AGO