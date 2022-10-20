Man United Drop Cristiano Ronaldo For Game At Chelsea After His Refusal To Come On Against Spurs

Ronaldo's decision to defy his manager is said to have left their relationship at breaking point.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The 37-year-old held talks with United manager Erik ten Hag on Thursday morning, hours after disrespecting the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute during United's 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday night.

He was seen walking down the tunnel before the 90 minutes had been completed.

According to the Daily Mail , Ten Hag had instructed Ronaldo to warm up as he planned to bring the striker on for the final moments of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured in an orange bib walking towards the tunnel at Old Trafford after refusing to come on as a sub during Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Amazon Prime Sport

Ronaldo's decision to defy his manager is said to have left their relationship at breaking point and a January transfer would seemingly suit both parties if the right offer were to come in.

United have just six more Premier League matches to play before the January transfer window opens.

It is possible that Ronaldo may not feature for United again.

He certainly will not be involved this weekend.

United's decision to drop Ronaldo was announced via a club statement on Wednesday evening.

It read: "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea.

"The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture."