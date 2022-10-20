ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futbol on FanNation

Man United Drop Cristiano Ronaldo For Game At Chelsea After His Refusal To Come On Against Spurs

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bisj1_0iggAdZM00

Ronaldo's decision to defy his manager is said to have left their relationship at breaking point.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The 37-year-old held talks with United manager Erik ten Hag on Thursday morning, hours after disrespecting the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute during United's 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday night.

He was seen walking down the tunnel before the 90 minutes had been completed.

According to the Daily Mail , Ten Hag had instructed Ronaldo to warm up as he planned to bring the striker on for the final moments of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured in an orange bib walking towards the tunnel at Old Trafford after refusing to come on as a sub during Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham

Amazon Prime Sport

Ronaldo's decision to defy his manager is said to have left their relationship at breaking point and a January transfer would seemingly suit both parties if the right offer were to come in.

United have just six more Premier League matches to play before the January transfer window opens.

It is possible that Ronaldo may not feature for United again.

He certainly will not be involved this weekend.

United's decision to drop Ronaldo was announced via a club statement on Wednesday evening.

It read: "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea.

"The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Roy Keane claims Manchester United star has ‘had enough’ and ‘lost his head’

Roy Keane admits Cristiano has “had enough” and that he “lost his head” after walking down the tunnel before the end of Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham midweek. Erik Ten Hag has banished Ronaldo to train with the Under-21s and left the legendary Portuguese out of the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday. But Keane defended Ronaldo’s behaviour and even criticised Ten Hag, questioning the Dutch tactician’s wisdom behind attempting to send Ronaldo on with “two or three minutes to go”.“He [Ten Hag] is disappointed Ronaldo didn't want to go on. Walking down the tunnel, he's been punished. He's...
Daily Mail

Piers Morgan claims Cristiano Ronaldo turned down £130m Saudi move as he leaps to defence of Man United outcast amid reports no club wants to sign him on a free

Piers Morgan has leaped to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo after recent reports suggested no club wanted to sign the Portuguese star this summer. Ronaldo has come under huge scrutiny this week after leaving the bench early in the midweek win against Tottenham before manager Erik ten Hag revealed he refused to come on.
Yardbarker

Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign Man United star

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has emerged as one of the most important players under Erik ten Hag and now, the Portuguese defender has attracted the interest of several giants across Europe. Dalot is the only outfield player at United to have started all games in all competitions – such...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Forest upsets Liverpool as Chelsea and Man United draw

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Liverpool’s mini-revival came to a halt with a shock 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday. But Chelsea and Manchester United continued to progress under respective managers Graham Potter and Erik ten Hag after a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.
Yardbarker

Erik Ten Hag Wants Cristiano Ronaldo To Stay At Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag took disciplinary action against Cristiano Ronaldo this week following the player's refusal to come on as a substitute against Tottenham. The Portuguese striker was removed from first team training and is out of the squad to face Chelsea. Ten Hag was firm and hard hitting with Ronaldo,...
The Associated Press

Gerrard’s path to Liverpool job hits bump after Villa firing

It seemed the natural and seemingly logical next step in Steven Gerrard’s managerial journey, not that he would ever express it publicly himself. After a successful 3 ½ years in a pressure-cooker environment at Scottish giant Rangers, he would — many presumed — spend a few seasons coaching Aston Villa to build enough Premier League experience to be the fitting replacement for Jurgen Klopp at his beloved Liverpool.
BBC

Analysis: Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd

Manchester United will feel satisfaction with a point at Chelsea because it looked like they would end up with a bitterly frustrating loss after going behind so late. United’s performance deserved something, as did the outstanding display from Casemiro, who rose in the 94th minute to give a dour game a dramatic finale with a headed equaliser.
Yardbarker

(Video) Roy Keane gets heated when discussing Ronaldo’s treatment at Man Utd

Roy Keane has backed his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward faced disciplinary actions from Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute when United faced Tottenham Hotspur midweek at Old Trafford. He departed the stadium early as his teammates saw out a well fought 2-0 win.
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Will forward and Manchester United agree an exit strategy with 'the end in sight'?

Cristiano Ronaldo may not have played as Manchester United rescued a dramatic point against Chelsea on Saturday, but he still ended up being one of the major talking points. The forward's refusal to come on as substitute in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Tottenham, and subsequent decision to leave Old Trafford before the final whistle, has dominated the headlines in a week that United should be celebrating taking a very decent four points from top four rivals.
SB Nation

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Unchanged

Frank Lampard is keeping his faith in the same starting XI that managed to muster no shots on goal at Newcastle midweek. Everton take on Crystal Palace with just four games left to go before the early winter break for the World Cup. A lot of the early season goodwill has evaporated following three consecutive losses to sides in the top six. While that in itself was not unexpected, it was the manner of how those defeats came about that have been the most frustrating. The Blues have mustered two shots on goal in that trio of games, and their utter inability to mount concerted pressure on the opponent’s goal will have given Frank Lampard plenty to ponder before this next sequence of games - Palace, Fulham, Leicester City and then AFC Bournemouth twice in five days, first in the League Cup and then the league.
FOX Sports

Ronaldo refused to come on as sub for United, Ten Hag says

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute for Manchester United in its 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League, United manager Erik ten Hag said Friday. Ronaldo headed to the locker room before the final whistle of Wednesday's game at Old Trafford...
Daily Mail

Juventus 4-0 Empoli: Moise Kean, Weston McKennie and a brace from Adrien Rabiot hand the hosts a crucial Serie A victory... easing the pressure on under-fire manager Max Allegri

Juventus made it two wins in three Serie A games on Friday night as Moise Kean, Weston McKennie, and a second-half brace from midfielder Adrien Rabiot handed Max Allegri's side a much-needed 4-0 win over Empoli. The hosts closed the gap on the league's European places after an impressive performance...
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

SOUTHAMPTON – Premier League leaders Arsenal were held by Southampton at St Mary’s as they drew for the first time this season. Granit Xhaka’s first half strike gave Arsenal a deserved lead but Stuart Armstrong scored a second half equalizer and Southampton were good value for that point as a raucous home crowd roared them over the line.
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy