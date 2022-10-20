Dump Truck Rollover Crash Causes 5-Mile Backup On I-95 North In Waltham

A dump truck rollover crash has caused a five-mile backup on I-95 north in Waltham, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter .

The crash was reported at Trapelo Road, near exit 44B, around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the Tweet.

The truck reportedly spilled gravel across the highway and shut down the right lane, shoulder and ramp as a result. In addition,

In addition, delays were projected on Main Street from Sheridan Road to Stow Street in Waltham as well as on the Prospect Street Bridge, Waltham Police said on Twitter .

The gravel was eventually cleaned up and the truck turn upright, State Police said in a separate Tweet. All lanes were reopened and traffic was moving slowly.

No other information was initially released.