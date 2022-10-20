ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester set to co-host 'reimagined' E! News as nightly broadcast returns to network two years after cancelation

E! News is making a big return after more than two years off air. The 'reimagined' gossip show will be co-hosted by Cheetah girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester with a focus on 'celebrity-friendly, fact-based reporting.'. It will air nightly from Monday through Thursday at 11:30 PM....
Variety

Trevor Noah Sets Third Netflix Comedy Special

Before Trevor Noah signs off for the last time on “The Daily Show,” he’s releasing a new comedy special on Netflix. Titled “I Wish You Would,” the special will launch on the streamer on Nov. 22. It’s his third Netflix release, following 2017’s “Afraid of the Dark” and 2018’s “Son of Patricia.” Noah will share hilarious “revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication and his love for curry,” according to the logline. “I Wish You Would” was filmed at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and is directed by David Paul Meyer. Noah is an executive producer alongside Bob Bain, Norm Aladjem,...
The List

What Hallmark's Boss Has To Say About Candace Cameron Bure's Departure

Hallmark Channel fans were shocked when Candace Cameron Bure announced that she was leaving the network to sign an exclusive deal with GAC Family. Over a decade, the former "Full House" star appeared in more than two dozen Hallmark movies, including "A Shoe Addict's Christmas," "If I Only Had Christmas," "Switched for Christmas," and "Journey Back to Christmas," per IMDb. She also appeared on the channel as librarian Aurora Teagarden in the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" series.
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
EW.com

CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i

CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
Deadline

CBS Gives Full-Season Orders To ‘East New York’, ‘Fire Country’ & ‘So Help Me Todd’

CBS has given full-season orders to its rookie dramas Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd. “CBS is off to a tremendous start this season, said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement Wednesdy. “We are thrilled to have the three most watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines. These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week. We thank the talented casts, executive producers and their incredible writing and production teams for bringing these shows to life. Additional kudos to...
tvinsider.com

How ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can See Season 5 Premiere Two Weeks Early

Ever wanted to see Yellowstone‘s sprawling landscape on the big screen? Now you can. AMC Theatres is partnering with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios to bring the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere to fans two weeks before its November 13 debut on Paramount Network. The Tulsa King series premiere will play immediately after Yellowstone, the whole experience clocking in at 2.5 hours.
Variety

‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks, HBO ‘Disappointed’ and ‘Aggressively Monitoring’

The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” was leaked online on Friday, two days before the episode airs on HBO and begins streaming on HBO Max. It appears that the leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa, a spokesperson for HBO told Variety. “We are aware that the tenth episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region,” the full statement reads. “HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that...
Distractify

Why Is 'Law & Order' Not on Tonight? New Episodes Resume Soon

Fans of the Law & Order franchise, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime, are shocked that there is not a new episode tonight, Oct. 20, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. In the past, television shows have sometimes moved episodes due to conflicting events,...
ComicBook

Ron Masak, Murder, She Wrote Star and Character Actor, Dead at 86

Another beloved member of the Murder, She Wrote cast has passed away. Ron Masak, the character actor who portrayed Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote, has died at the age of 86. Masak's granddaughter, Kaylie Defilippis, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died on Thursday of natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks. The news of Masak's passing comes just over a week after the death of Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury.
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring a Night at the Opera to Daytime TV

Jennifer Hudson and fellow American Idol alum Adam Lambert busted out a serious high-brow, deep cut duet on The Jennifer Hudson Show: the classic aria from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot, “Nessun dorma.” As Lambert explains in a brief interview before the performance, he learned the song in an opera course he took in high school, describing the class as “really good training,” similar to a dancer studying a bit of ballet. And though he learned a lot, he mostly left that world behind.  Then, this summer, Lambert and Queen were touring Italy, and during soundcheck, Lambert says “Nessun dorma” popped into...
