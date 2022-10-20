Search Underway For Missing Kayaker Last Seen In North Haven Area
Authorities on Long Island are searching for a missing kayaker.
The Southampton Town Police Department reported that it received a call on Thursday, Oct. 20, that 32-year-old Dario Cholula, of Queens, was missing after he went out fishing in the area of North Haven on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Cholula was last seen between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.
He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, authorities reported.
Police said the following agencies are searching for Cholula:
- Southampton Town Marine Patrol
- Easthampton Marine Patrol
- Sag Harbor Marine Patrol
- Suffolk County Aviation
- Southampton Town Unmanned Aircraft Units
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.
Comments / 1