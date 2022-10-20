ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

Search Underway For Missing Kayaker Last Seen In North Haven Area

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Authorities on Long Island are searching for a missing kayaker. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Image by S. Hermann & F. Richter

Authorities on Long Island are searching for a missing kayaker.

The Southampton Town Police Department reported that it received a call on Thursday, Oct. 20, that 32-year-old Dario Cholula, of Queens, was missing after he went out fishing in the area of North Haven on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Cholula was last seen between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, authorities reported.

Police said the following agencies are searching for Cholula:

  • Southampton Town Marine Patrol
  • Easthampton Marine Patrol
  • Sag Harbor Marine Patrol
  • Suffolk County Aviation
  • Southampton Town Unmanned Aircraft Units

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

