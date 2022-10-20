Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
localspins.com
The Head & The Heart, Priscilla Block, May Erlewine, GR Symphony, Pink Sky: Photo Recap
Orchestral power, indie-folk charm, country crooning, alluring electronic music, rock/pop zest and mummified funk: All on display this past week and recapped at Local Spins. SCROLL DOWN FOR PHOTO GALLERIES: The Head & The Heart, May Erlewine, Priscilla Block, Pink Sky, Lipstick Jodi, Here Come the Mummies. Lest a casual...
localspins.com
Grand Rapids’ The American Hotel System takes top honors in national Music Prize 2022
The West Michigan rock band won out over 10 other acts competing earlier this month in Louisiana, part of the week-long Prize Fest event. Details and videos at Local Spins. Jacob Betts, frontman for The American Hotel System, called it the culmination of “a crazy year” for the Grand Rapids rock band.
localspins.com
Stronger Communities Through Music: WYCE’s home for discovery of Michigan artists
As the Grand Rapids radio station kicks off its Fall Fund Drive, Local Spins focuses its attention on the critical role that WYCE plays in supporting local and regional artists. (Story, podcast) SCROLL DOWN FOR LOCAL SPINS ON WYCE RADIO PODCAST. DONATE TO WYCE HERE. On Thursday, the theme of...
Friends finish roof after man falls off while working, leaves Mary Free Bed
A West Michigan man slips and falls 13 feet after working on pole barn before winter comes this year.
Queer-Owned Beauty Bar Opens To Help Grand Rapids Residents Share Their Inner Beauty With The World
The west side of Grand Rapids has upgraded in an inclusive way!. Located at 940 West Fulton Street, BLND Beauty Bar (pronunced blend) has officially opened its door to help share Grand Rapids residents' inner with the world. The owners, Jess Carae and Ris Ma are challenging the stuffy idea...
"The Voice" contestant, Greater Lansing native Sadie Bass to perform in East Lansing
Small-town girl turned rising country music star Sadie Bass is returning to her roots for performances in the Greater Lansing area. Bass grew up in Bath, a small town just outside of East Lansing with a population of roughly 3,000. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee two years ago, determined to get her start in the music industry. Since then, she has released four studio singles, her favorite of which being "Holy Ground" -- a tribute to her home in Michigan. Bass, along with Kathy Ford Band and PRIM, will perform at Oktoberfest at Block 36 apartments in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct....
thecollegiatelive.com
The Hauntings of the St. Cecilia Music Center
The St. Cecilia Music Center, located at 24 Ransom St., has been a staple in the historic side of Grand Rapids for over 100 years. Led by a devoted team of female directors and coordinators, this building holds more than just music within its walls. “This organization was started by...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Grand Haven’s Electric Hero serves unique sandwiches, homemade soups in eclectic setting
GRAND HAVEN, MI - Electric Hero has been a local favorite in the West Michigan area for people to grab unique sandwiches, salads and homemade soups since it was originally known as Electric Cadillac in 2014. Owner Adam Locker took over the business in June of this year from his...
WOW! These Unpopular Opinions May Have You Thinking Differently About Grand Rapids
Reddit is known for its controversial threads and the ability to hide behind your opinions. It is no different when it comes to venting about the city you live in. Grand Rapids is not safe from the venting sessions on Reddit. There is a whole thread of conversation solely about...
‘There really could be an unhinged psychopath’: GRPD warns unhoused community
Family, friends and loved ones gathered at the former Saint James Church Friday evening to say their goodbyes to Santino Ysasi.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Grand Rapids’ Sheshco restaurant offers authentic Lebanese cuisine
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Serving up shawarma, hummus, kebabs and other Middle Eastern eats since 2011, Sheshco Mediterranean Grill is a popular casual spot for Lebanese food in Grand Rapids. The restaurant is located next to Celebration Cinema, off East Beltline Avene, at 2121 Celebration Drive NE. Sheshco, pronounced...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Everyday Chef & Wife to rebrand, open storefront
A new business is set to open in the former Cherry Deli space in the East Hills neighborhood. Jason and Kate McClearen said Tuesday, Oct. 17, they plan to open a brick and mortar outlet for The Everyday Chef & Wife in the former Cherry Deli space, 834 Cherry St. SE.
Pickleball in West Michigan: Where to play the fastest growing sport
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, according to USA Pickleball.
East Kentwood marching band honors teacher who died of cancer
Marshall Werling had a great sense of humor. He loved teaching music and loved Jazz.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Chinn Chinn changing hands, but staying in the family
MATTAWAN, MI — Bradyn Bracken grew up playing and later working in her parents’ restaurants. She was 12 when her parents, John and Michelle Tsui, closed Peking Palace in Portage in 2003. A year later, they opened up Chinn Chinn, at 52885 N. Main St. in Mattawan. Now...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Kentwood, MI
Prepare your tastebuds, as Kentwood is home to a number of exceptional restaurants serving quality and unique dishes. This town may be a small suburb in Grand Rapids, but it is packed with surprises and tasty treats. Read on and discover these thirteen best restaurants in Kentwood, MI!. 1. Outback...
Boxing Scene
Joseph Hicks Not Fully Satisfied With Knockout Win in Atlantic City
Undefeated middleweight prospect Joseph “Sug” Hicks of Grand Rapids, MI, moved to 4-0, 4 KOs with a second-round KO of Mexico’s Luis Solis (25-15-4, 21 KOs) to highlight the untelevised undercard of Salita Promotions’ SHOBOX: The New Generation event at Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort this past Friday.
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
New boutique opening next month in Eastown
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new boutique is coming to Eastown in Grand Rapids. The online business is breaking out into a brick and mortar store, bringing a trendy and unique vibe to a storefront that's been shuttered for about a year. Modish Moth is one of two opening...
Man’s death along Bridge Street in Grand Rapids ruled a homicide
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man’s death along Bridge Street NW has been ruled a homicide, Grand Rapids police said. Police on Thursday, Oct. 20 identified the victim as 46-year-old Santino Ysasi. Officers responded about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Bridge Street after a body was...
