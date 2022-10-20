Death toll exceeds 60 after Chad's security forces open fire on anti-government protesters in 2 main cities

Read full article on original website
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Judges, ministers, now army chief: Settlers rise in Israel
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s military has long had a cozy relationship with Jewish settlers in the West Bank. Those ties are about to deepen. For the first time, a settler will serve as chief of staff of Israel's military, becoming the enforcer of Israel's open-ended occupation of the West Bank, now in its 56th year.
Migrants feel inflation's squeeze twice — at home and abroad
Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — (AP) — In nearly every corner of the globe, people are spending more on food and fuel, rent and transportation. But inflation isn't affecting people equally. For migrants with relatives relying on money they send back, higher prices are pinching families twice: at home and abroad.
