Virginia woman turns 100, says she's had a ‘wonderful life’
Mary Ann Batten said she doesn’t feel like a centenarian. Instead, she feels like she’s only 70 years old.
WHSV
Staunton Pride returns for first festival since 2018
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time since 2018, the Staunton Pride festival returned to an in-person gathering at Gypsy Hill Park Sunday. The director of Staunton Pride said this year the theme was taking up space. “We as a community, public visibility for our community is really important...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
FREE tablets via Luray weekend event
LURAY, Va – Boost Mobile in Luray is hosting a unique Halloween party on Saturday, October 22, and offering free tablets to those who qualify. The store, located in the East Luray Shopping Center, is holding the event to educate residents about the government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 9: Mountain View vs. Page County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mountain View and Page County meet in week nine.
WHSV
Rockingham County Public Schools Community Dialogue Initiative focusing on breaking down barriers
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Around a year ago, a group formed in Rockingham County aiming to be an inclusive space for issues across the county’s public schools to be discussed. “The fact that we’ve been able to break down barriers, and you can’t really listen you can’t really...
NBC12
October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go before Halloween, parts of Virginia saw snow this week. In Highland County, snow could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera on Route 250. “Did someone say #snow?!?” VDOT posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
WHSV
Students at Smithland Elementary learn about parasports
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fifth graders at Smithland Elementary School in Harrisonburg got first-hand experience with a new way to play some of their favorite sports. On Friday, JMU professors and students along with local and Team USA parathletes put on a workshop to teach the fundamentals of basketball and volleyball to students.
WDBJ7.com
Teenager reported missing out of Nelson Co.
NELSON Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Skylar M. Cabaniss, 16 of Faber, was reported missing out of Nelson Co. Saturday. Cabaniss is five-feet-six inches and weighs 125 pounds, according to the Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office. She was last reported seen at around 10 p.m. Friday at her home in the...
Augusta Free Press
Malls and memories: Farewell, Staunton Mall
When I moved to Staunton in late 2015, I was elated to learn that a mall was only 10 minutes from my apartment. I have always loved shopping malls. I grew up near Fredericksburg, Va. and enjoyed exploring the Spotsylvania Mall, now called Spotsylvania Towne Center. (I am stubborn and still call it the mall.) At any time in my life, I could tell you where the toy store was in that mall, Claire’s (where I got my ears pierced when I was 9 years old), Woolworth (yes, I am that old), Sears, Deb’s (a teen clothing store), and where to eat.
NBC 29 News
Coastal Storm East
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A storm system just off the East Coast will back some clouds west over the region on this Sunday. The rain, however, will remain well away. The area most favored for a little rain will be near and mainly east of I-95 through Sunday evening. Sunshine...
WHSV
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says one person is dead and two are injured in connection with a shooting in the area of West Main Street. CPD announced Sunday, October 23, that officers were called out to the 200 block of that street around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Three people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene.
WHSV
Vehicle crashes into Augusta Health building
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crashed into a building at the Augusta Health campus in Fishersville Thursday morning. The driver reportedly drove into the corner of the Internal Medicine building on accident. Augusta Health says there were no injuries, and the building will not shut down.
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights October 21st
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
rewind1051.com
Search for abduction suspect centers around southern Shenandoah County
The manhunt continues for a Shenandoah County man involved in an abduction. Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Mitchell Markely Junior, who is accused of abducting April Cline Wednesday morning in the 28-hundred block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area. Mitchell Markely Junior (Courtesy of Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office)
WHSV
Police respond to Governor Youngkin’s public safety initative
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin rolled out his public safety initiative this week. The plan “Operation Bold Blue Line” is supposed to help law enforcement with recruitment, retention and reducing violent crime. Police departments selected to receive additional funding have not been announced yet....
cbs19news
Police investigate fatal shooting on Downtown Mall
Charlottesville police investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two people injured in the early morning hours on Sunday. It happened around one in the morning at Lucky Blue's on West Main St. Police say when they arrived, three people had gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital where one person was pronounced dead, and two others are in stable condition.
rewind1051.com
Man wanted in abduction case arrested in Rockingham County
The man wanted for an alleged abduction earlier this week in Shenandoah County has been captured in Rockingham County. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that Mitchell Markley Junior was apprehended following a pursuit shortly after 1:30 Friday afternoon. Markley will be charged with two offenses in Shenandoah County, including...
WHSV
11-year-old Elkton boy in need of kidney donor
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - An 11-year-old boy from Elkton is in need of a kidney donor and his family is seeking the community’s help to find one. Bradley Monger was born with kidney disease, his left kidney has no function and his right is down to just 27 percent function.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County authorities safely locate runaway teen
Update: Friday, 9:08 a.m. Tristan Mac Cornelius has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Tristan Mac Cornelius,...
